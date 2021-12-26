Nuggets vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (15-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (15-15) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
Denver Nuggets 62, Los Angeles Clippers 53 (Q2 01:28)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brandon Boston Jr. with 11 points on 4/5 FGs in this first half.
It’s his first time in double-figures since his 27-point breakout vs Celtics. In the six games in between, Boston had 27 points on 11/44 FGs.
Problem for LA right now is the defense and glass. Nuggets up 59-49 – 9:57 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. with 11 points on 4/5 FGs in this first half.
It’s his first time in double-figures since his 27-point breakout vs Celtics. In the six games in between, Boston had 27 points on 11/44 FGs.
Problem for LA right now is the defense and glass. Nuggets up 59-49 – 9:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann “his test we negative this morning, then he reported symptoms so we tested him again.” Mann entered health and safety protocols after warm ups. – 9:54 PM
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann "his test we negative this morning, then he reported symptoms so we tested him again." Mann entered health and safety protocols after warm ups.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Eric Bledsoe with two layups to help the Clippers keep in touch — Bled is 3 for 3 for 7 points, with five assists and a rebound in 13 minutes. – 9:51 PM
Eric Bledsoe with two layups to help the Clippers keep in touch — Bled is 3 for 3 for 7 points, with five assists and a rebound in 13 minutes.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Bones Hyland is going at Luke … who commits his third foul (and chats about it with the ref on his way off the floor, as Terance Mann checks in for him). Bones is real quick, but wonder if Luke’s hip might be limiting him a bit too. – 9:49 PM
Bones Hyland is going at Luke … who commits his third foul (and chats about it with the ref on his way off the floor, as Terance Mann checks in for him). Bones is real quick, but wonder if Luke's hip might be limiting him a bit too.
Michael Singer @msinger
This second unit’s already got 23 points so far tonight. Love their mix of speed (Bones/Facu), playmaking (Reed), IQ (Vlatko) and toughness/defense (J-Myke). Group’s found something. – 9:46 PM
This second unit's already got 23 points so far tonight. Love their mix of speed (Bones/Facu), playmaking (Reed), IQ (Vlatko) and toughness/defense (J-Myke). Group's found something.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Already 23 points for Denver’s bench midway through the second quarter. Davon Reed’s knocked in two 3s. Vlatko Cancar’s giving the Nuggets really good rotation minutes again. No way he should be out of the rotation even when Aaron Gordon’s healthy. – 9:45 PM
Already 23 points for Denver's bench midway through the second quarter. Davon Reed's knocked in two 3s. Vlatko Cancar's giving the Nuggets really good rotation minutes again. No way he should be out of the rotation even when Aaron Gordon's healthy.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Denver 44, Clippers 35 | 7:55, 2nd | The Clippers have been outscored 21-5 in the past 5:26 of play. – 9:45 PM
Denver 44, Clippers 35 | 7:55, 2nd | The Clippers have been outscored 21-5 in the past 5:26 of play.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).
Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM
Clippers second unit really struggled defensively, following up the 11-2 run to end 1st quarter by giving up a 9-1 run here in second quarter. All five Nuggets reserves have a bucket, led by Davon Reed (8 points, 3/3 FGs, 2/2 3s).

Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half.
Nuggets lead 44-35 with 7:55 left in first half. – 9:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Denver struggles mightily with Jokic off the floor this season.
But since he checked out with 1:21 to go in the 1st, Denver has outscored the Clippers 21-7. – 9:45 PM
Denver struggles mightily with Jokic off the floor this season.
But since he checked out with 1:21 to go in the 1st, Denver has outscored the Clippers 21-7. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly. – 9:44 PM
Folks, the Nuggets need to sign Davon Reed to an actual contract so badly.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets bench led them to an 11-2 run in the last 2:31 of 1st quarter, with Bones Hyland hitting a go-ahead 3 to beat the buzzer and give them a 32-30 lead. – 9:36 PM
Nuggets bench led them to an 11-2 run in the last 2:31 of 1st quarter, with Bones Hyland hitting a go-ahead 3 to beat the buzzer and give them a 32-30 lead.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Denver ends the first quarter with 9 unanswered points to trail just 32-30 to the Clippers.
12 assists on 13 baskets for LAC, with 7 Clippers scoring so far. Boston Jr. leads with 7 points. – 9:34 PM
Denver ends the first quarter with 9 unanswered points to trail just 32-30 to the Clippers.
12 assists on 13 baskets for LAC, with 7 Clippers scoring so far. Boston Jr. leads with 7 points. – 9:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nuggets 32, Clippers 30 | End 1 | Despite shooting 65% (13 for 20) from the field, the Clippers trail. The Nuggets are shooting 11 for 25 and they’re 6 for 16 from deep (Clips just 2 for 6). – 9:34 PM
Nuggets 32, Clippers 30 | End 1 | Despite shooting 65% (13 for 20) from the field, the Clippers trail. The Nuggets are shooting 11 for 25 and they're 6 for 16 from deep (Clips just 2 for 6).
Michael Singer @msinger
Clippers already with 16 points in the paint and 12 assists on 13 made field goals. #Nuggets down 28-23 with 1:21 left in the first and Jokic hasn’t come out yet. – 9:30 PM
Clippers already with 16 points in the paint and 12 assists on 13 made field goals. #Nuggets down 28-23 with 1:21 left in the first and Jokic hasn't come out yet.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers have 12 assists on 13 makes.
Can you hear Ty? “Just try to play the right way…” – 9:29 PM
Clippers have 12 assists on 13 makes.
Can you hear Ty? “Just try to play the right way…” – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers offense has been phenomenal, even at a snail’s pace.
68.4% FGs, 2/5 3s, 12:2 assist-TO ratio
And Brandon Boston Jr. is about to shoot free throws.
LA up 28-23 with 1:21 left in opening quarter – 9:29 PM
Clippers offense has been phenomenal, even at a snail’s pace.
68.4% FGs, 2/5 3s, 12:2 assist-TO ratio
And Brandon Boston Jr. is about to shoot free throws.
LA up 28-23 with 1:21 left in opening quarter – 9:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Even for a player as confident in his scoring as Brandon Boston Jr., it’s no doubt important for him to see the ball go through the net his first two shots (the second on a really nice skip from Mann, after appearing to look off defenders). Since BBJ’s 27-pt game, he’s shot 25%. – 9:28 PM
Even for a player as confident in his scoring as Brandon Boston Jr., it's no doubt important for him to see the ball go through the net his first two shots (the second on a really nice skip from Mann, after appearing to look off defenders). Since BBJ's 27-pt game, he's shot 25%.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed. – 9:27 PM
Interesting. Zeke Nnaji gets pulled from the rotation in favor of Davon Reed.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Nico flyin’ high!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/sKETDoqu2c – 9:26 PM
Nico flyin’ high!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/sKETDoqu2c – 9:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Wieskamp’s pass to Cacok for the hook gave the Spurs a season-high 38 assists, eclipsing the 37 they posted last week against the Clippers in L.A. – 9:25 PM
Wieskamp's pass to Cacok for the hook gave the Spurs a season-high 38 assists, eclipsing the 37 they posted last week against the Clippers in L.A.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic working extremely hard to get position in the post, but Clippers throwing everything defensively at him. No matter. Joker already with four assists in eight minutes. Now Denver just needs to shore up its interior defense. – 9:24 PM
Nikola Jokic working extremely hard to get position in the post, but Clippers throwing everything defensively at him. No matter. Joker already with four assists in eight minutes. Now Denver just needs to shore up its interior defense.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Nuggets start by trading baskets with the Clippers. Rivers has two made threes which is a good sign. Not great that Jokić has just one of the 12 shot attempts though. Feels like a reverse of last game. – 9:20 PM
Alright, Nuggets start by trading baskets with the Clippers. Rivers has two made threes which is a good sign. Not great that Jokić has just one of the 12 shot attempts though. Feels like a reverse of last game.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Current Clippers shooting chart.
It might as well be #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin like the Mavericks series. The Nuggets allow nearly 70% FGs in the restricted area, dead last in the NBA.
And the Nicolas Batum yyaammm on the MVP was a prime example.
LA up 16-15, 6:34 left in 1stQ pic.twitter.com/NZr2ejzr0L – 9:18 PM
Current Clippers shooting chart.
It might as well be #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin like the Mavericks series. The Nuggets allow nearly 70% FGs in the restricted area, dead last in the NBA.
And the Nicolas Batum yyaammm on the MVP was a prime example.
LA up 16-15, 6:34 left in 1stQ pic.twitter.com/NZr2ejzr0L – 9:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 16, Nuggets 15 | 6:34, 1st | Clippers are 8 for 11 (all three of their misses have been 3s). The Nuggets are nearly as good: 6-12 (and 3-7 from 3). Zu leading the way, 3-3 for 6 points — and three of the game’s seven rebounds so far. – 9:18 PM
Clippers 16, Nuggets 15 | 6:34, 1st | Clippers are 8 for 11 (all three of their misses have been 3s). The Nuggets are nearly as good: 6-12 (and 3-7 from 3). Zu leading the way, 3-3 for 6 points — and three of the game's seven rebounds so far.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
All five Clippers have scored nearing the midpoint of the first quarter, with seven assists on eight buckets. This movement would fall under Ty Lue’s definition of “play the right way,” I believe. – 9:18 PM
All five Clippers have scored nearing the midpoint of the first quarter, with seven assists on eight buckets. This movement would fall under Ty Lue's definition of "play the right way," I believe.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Ivica Zubac with an offensive rebound and a bucket on the Clippers’ first possession to open the scoring. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board on Denver’s second possession. – 9:13 PM
Ivica Zubac with an offensive rebound and a bucket on the Clippers' first possession to open the scoring. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board on Denver's second possession.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Here they come!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/LUEvUb71ow – 9:01 PM
Here they come!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/LUEvUb71ow – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With the win, the Grizzlies have a four-game lead over Dallas in the division standings.
They have a two-game lead over the Clippers for fourth in the West. – 8:49 PM
With the win, the Grizzlies have a four-game lead over Dallas in the division standings.
They have a two-game lead over the Clippers for fourth in the West. – 8:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Nuggets head coach Michael Malone a couple of questions pregame.
First was about preparing for a shorthanded Clippers team.
Nuggets just got outscored 14-13 in a 4th quarter by Kelly Oubre Jr., so Malone is focused on his team right now. pic.twitter.com/Oq87ORaTaO – 8:48 PM
Asked Nuggets head coach Michael Malone a couple of questions pregame.
First was about preparing for a shorthanded Clippers team.
Nuggets just got outscored 14-13 in a 4th quarter by Kelly Oubre Jr., so Malone is focused on his team right now. pic.twitter.com/Oq87ORaTaO – 8:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon has 25 points on 9 of 11 from the floor, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range. His season high is 27 (at Denver on Oct. 22) and his career best is 29 points (vs. Houston on Jan. 14, 2021). – 8:40 PM
Keldon has 25 points on 9 of 11 from the floor, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range. His season high is 27 (at Denver on Oct. 22) and his career best is 29 points (vs. Houston on Jan. 14, 2021).
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips-Nuggets at Crypto dot com:
LAC
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
DEN
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić
Austin Rivers
Monte Morris – 8:40 PM
Clips-Nuggets at Crypto dot com:
LAC
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
DEN
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić
Austin Rivers
Monte Morris – 8:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic
Denver’s not going with Vlatko Cancar in place of Aaron Gordon. Matching up with the Clippers’ small ball lineup instead. – 8:40 PM
Nuggets starters: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic
Denver’s not going with Vlatko Cancar in place of Aaron Gordon. Matching up with the Clippers’ small ball lineup instead. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets will start very small: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic.
Vlatko Cancar started the last game while Rivers came off the bench. – 8:38 PM
Nuggets will start very small: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic.
Vlatko Cancar started the last game while Rivers came off the bench. – 8:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
New group to start tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xv8kHBkwrc – 8:37 PM
New group to start tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xv8kHBkwrc – 8:37 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine joked at practice the other day his new haircut was going to take him “back to 2016 Zach”
That was the year he bested Aaron Gordon in one of the best dunk contests of all time
pic.twitter.com/u1Y7hagR4K – 8:33 PM
Zach LaVine joked at practice the other day his new haircut was going to take him “back to 2016 Zach”
That was the year he bested Aaron Gordon in one of the best dunk contests of all time
pic.twitter.com/u1Y7hagR4K – 8:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The lowdown on tonight’s matchup vs. Denver.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 8:31 PM
The lowdown on tonight’s matchup vs. Denver.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart just doing it all. Rebounding. Scoring. Getting steals. He’s up to 19 points and it feels like he may go for 30+ — Pelicans without 3 of their top 4 scorers.
(Hart’s career-high is 30 points for LAL vs LAC 4/11/18) – 8:25 PM
Josh Hart just doing it all. Rebounding. Scoring. Getting steals. He's up to 19 points and it feels like he may go for 30+ — Pelicans without 3 of their top 4 scorers.

(Hart's career-high is 30 points for LAL vs LAC 4/11/18)
(Hart’s career-high is 30 points for LAL vs LAC 4/11/18) – 8:25 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We should start tracking which players who are listed as OUT for a specific game would make the best team. For example, tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:
Jamal Murray
Reggie Jackson
Kawhi
PG
Aaron Gordon
MPJ
Marcus Morris
Hartenstein
Dozier – 8:23 PM
We should start tracking which players who are listed as OUT for a specific game would make the best team. For example, tonight’s Nuggets-Clippers game:
Jamal Murray
Reggie Jackson
Kawhi
PG
Aaron Gordon
MPJ
Marcus Morris
Hartenstein
Dozier – 8:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, so the Nuggets are without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, and Bol Bol tonight.
Morris, Barton, Vlatko, Jeff, and Jokić to start.
Facu, Bones, Rivers, Nnaji, and JaMychal off the bench.
Cornelie in reserve. – 8:23 PM
Alright, so the Nuggets are without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, and Bol Bol tonight.
Morris, Barton, Vlatko, Jeff, and Jokić to start.
Facu, Bones, Rivers, Nnaji, and JaMychal off the bench.
Cornelie in reserve. – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
9-7, 8-8, ?-?, ?-?, ?-?
Tonight starts the next part of the season for the Clippers.
It’ll be another departure from the 8-8 split, which I detailed here @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3033734/2021/1… – 8:18 PM
9-7, 8-8, ?-?, ?-?, ?-?
Tonight starts the next part of the season for the Clippers.
It’ll be another departure from the 8-8 split, which I detailed here @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3033734/2021/1… – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hey, while you’re here…
Smash that RT button to vote #NikolaJokic for #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oPbLsyjg8r – 8:17 PM
Hey, while you’re here…
Smash that RT button to vote #NikolaJokic for #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oPbLsyjg8r – 8:17 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
As @Paul Jones & I noted on our @fan590 broadcast (Jonesy did the dirty work 🤣)…..I spite of giving up 144 points to the Cavs — and losing by 45 — these #Raptors avoid the history books. Toronto’s worst defeat: 46 (in ’96 vs NY). Most points given up: 152 (’98 vs LAC). #rtz – 8:16 PM
As @Paul Jones & I noted on our @fan590 broadcast (Jonesy did the dirty work 🤣)…..I spite of giving up 144 points to the Cavs — and losing by 45 — these #Raptors avoid the history books. Toronto's worst defeat: 46 (in '96 vs NY). Most points given up: 152 ('98 vs LAC). #rtz
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. officially testing out of protocols and being on the verge of a return comes at badly needed time for LAC, who start another 5 games in 7 days stretch tonight. In last 4 games Morris played while PG sat, Morris averaged 17.5 pts, 7.3 reb and shot 45.9%/33.3%. – 8:15 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. officially testing out of protocols and being on the verge of a return comes at badly needed time for LAC, who start another 5 games in 7 days stretch tonight. In last 4 games Morris played while PG sat, Morris averaged 17.5 pts, 7.3 reb and shot 45.9%/33.3%.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris Sr. is officially out of health and safety protocols. He remains out for tonight designated as return to competition reconditioning. – 8:13 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. is officially out of health and safety protocols. He remains out for tonight designated as return to competition reconditioning.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Dejounte Murray in COVID protocols, D White and Tre Jones have combined for 15 of the Spurs’ 22 assists.
The Spurs season high for assists is 37 in last week’s win over the Clippers. – 8:09 PM
With Dejounte Murray in COVID protocols, D White and Tre Jones have combined for 15 of the Spurs’ 22 assists.
The Spurs season high for assists is 37 in last week’s win over the Clippers. – 8:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. has cleared protocols. So he should be back this week. pic.twitter.com/q7scXIsP47 – 8:06 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. has cleared protocols. So he should be back this week.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Aaron Gordon will not play tonight. Guessing Vlatko Cancar starts at SF tonight. – 8:04 PM
The Nuggets announce Aaron Gordon will not play tonight. Guessing Vlatko Cancar starts at SF tonight.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 8:03 PM
Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight's game.

#MileHighBasketball
#MileHighBasketball – 8:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 92, Wizards 72 at the end of the third. This is shaping up to be the Sixers’ first blowout win since they pulled away in Denver in mid-November. Embiid with 29 and 10. Harris with 19 and 6. Korkmaz with 12 off the bench. Wizards are just 5-of-22 from deep. – 8:01 PM
Sixers 92, Wizards 72 at the end of the third. This is shaping up to be the Sixers' first blowout win since they pulled away in Denver in mid-November. Embiid with 29 and 10. Harris with 19 and 6. Korkmaz with 12 off the bench. Wizards are just 5-of-22 from deep.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ largest leads in last 3 games:
@ LAC +30 points
@ LAL +28 points
vs DET +23 points (in 2Q) – 7:54 PM
Spurs’ largest leads in last 3 games:
@ LAC +30 points
@ LAL +28 points
vs DET +23 points (in 2Q) – 7:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
📍 City of Angels
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rTJkZDFHdr – 7:53 PM
📍 City of Angels
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rTJkZDFHdr – 7:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Thursday’s loss to Charlotte where Denver blew a 19-point second half lead: “It was a collapse obviously. The blame should really be placed on my shoulders as a head coach.” – 7:49 PM
Michael Malone on Thursday's loss to Charlotte where Denver blew a 19-point second half lead: "It was a collapse obviously. The blame should really be placed on my shoulders as a head coach."
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Another day, another vote.
🌟 1 RETWEET = 1 VOTE 🌟
@Paul George | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HkiTyScBqf – 7:45 PM
Another day, another vote.
🌟 1 RETWEET = 1 VOTE 🌟
@Paul George | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HkiTyScBqf – 7:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Malone calls ex-Nugget Isaiah Hartenstein “a student of the game.” Says he was constantly curious and always asking questions in Denver: “It’s no surprise to me that he’s come (to the Clippers) and had the impact that he’s had…He understands his role. He embraces his role.” – 7:43 PM
Malone calls ex-Nugget Isaiah Hartenstein "a student of the game." Says he was constantly curious and always asking questions in Denver: "It's no surprise to me that he's come (to the Clippers) and had the impact that he's had…He understands his role. He embraces his role."
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon is doubtful for tonight Michael Malone says. JaMychal Green is expected to play. – 7:38 PM
Aaron Gordon is doubtful for tonight Michael Malone says. JaMychal Green is expected to play.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says JaMychal Green is likely to play tonight vs. the Clippers. Aaron Gordon is closer to doubtful with a hamstring issue. – 7:36 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says JaMychal Green is likely to play tonight vs. the Clippers. Aaron Gordon is closer to doubtful with a hamstring issue.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone says that JaMychal Green is still probable, and that Aaron Gordon is now closer to doubtful for tonight at LA. – 7:36 PM
Michael Malone says that JaMychal Green is still probable, and that Aaron Gordon is now closer to doubtful for tonight at LA.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is doubtful to play tonight. He says JaMychal Green should be good to go. – 7:36 PM
Michael Malone says Aaron Gordon is doubtful to play tonight. He says JaMychal Green should be good to go.
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone: JaMychal Green should be available, Aaron Gordon is doubtful. – 7:36 PM
Malone: JaMychal Green should be available, Aaron Gordon is doubtful.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder guard Tre Mann (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out mid-game. – 7:23 PM
Thunder guard Tre Mann (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out mid-game.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ty Lue calls Nikola Jokic one of the most unique players in NBA history. – 7:20 PM
Ty Lue calls Nikola Jokic one of the most unique players in NBA history.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ty Lue says he’s starting Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac tonight. Clippers are without their top-3 scorers, top-4 if you include Kawhi Leonard. This is a must-win for the Nuggets. – 7:19 PM
Ty Lue says he's starting Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac tonight. Clippers are without their top-3 scorers, top-4 if you include Kawhi Leonard. This is a must-win
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Reggie Jackson is feeling good in health and safety protocols. He also says Marcus Morris Sr., also in protocols, will be back soon. No timetable for Isaiah Hartenstein’s return. – 7:19 PM
Ty Lue says Reggie Jackson is feeling good in health and safety protocols. He also says Marcus Morris Sr., also in protocols, will be back soon. No timetable for Isaiah Hartenstein’s return. – 7:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard is “doing good” with his rehab from knee surgery, Ty Lue said. He said he hasn’t been observing his rehab closely because he doesn’t want to get too excited. – 7:19 PM
Kawhi Leonard is “doing good” with his rehab from knee surgery, Ty Lue said. He said he hasn’t been observing his rehab closely because he doesn’t want to get too excited. – 7:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“One of the most unique players in NBA history.” Ty Lue on Nikola Jokic. – 7:18 PM
“One of the most unique players in NBA history.” Ty Lue on Nikola Jokic. – 7:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard “is doing good” when asked how his progress is. He says he hasn’t been watching Leonard work out too much because he doesn’t “want to get too excited.” – 7:18 PM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard “is doing good” when asked how his progress is. He says he hasn’t been watching Leonard work out too much because he doesn’t “want to get too excited.” – 7:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“He’s doing good,” Ty on how Kawhi is doing. “Haven’t been looking … don’t wanna get too excited.” – 7:17 PM
“He’s doing good,” Ty on how Kawhi is doing. “Haven’t been looking … don’t wanna get too excited.” – 7:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Reggie “feels good, no symptoms” and that Morris should “be back soon.” No timetable for Isaiah Hartenstein’s return from a sprained ankle. – 7:17 PM
Ty Lue says Reggie “feels good, no symptoms” and that Morris should “be back soon.” No timetable for Isaiah Hartenstein’s return from a sprained ankle. – 7:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe, Kennard, Mann, Batum, Zubac will start tonight, as expected.
That’s the same starting lineup as the preseason finale against the Timberwolves at Ontario, the site of the G League squad. – 7:16 PM
Bledsoe, Kennard, Mann, Batum, Zubac will start tonight, as expected.
That’s the same starting lineup as the preseason finale against the Timberwolves at Ontario, the site of the G League squad. – 7:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Bledsoe, Kennard, Mann, Batum and Zubac are starting vs Nuggets. – 7:15 PM
Ty Lue says Bledsoe, Kennard, Mann, Batum and Zubac are starting vs Nuggets. – 7:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Temping in the NBA. Moses Wright warms up… pic.twitter.com/lhNkR3zZeq – 7:06 PM
Temping in the NBA. Moses Wright warms up… pic.twitter.com/lhNkR3zZeq – 7:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
As difficult as it’s been for the Nuggets lately with injuries, it will never hold a candle to how embarrassingly subpar the Broncos have been for years after Peyton Manning retired. – 6:58 PM
As difficult as it’s been for the Nuggets lately with injuries, it will never hold a candle to how embarrassingly subpar the Broncos have been for years after Peyton Manning retired. – 6:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is among Nets who have been ruled out for Nets-Clippers: pic.twitter.com/2mfosfRhQc – 6:51 PM
Kevin Durant is among Nets who have been ruled out for Nets-Clippers: pic.twitter.com/2mfosfRhQc – 6:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
No Kevin Durant for the Nets tomorrow against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Vd9HaNZvlz – 6:51 PM
No Kevin Durant for the Nets tomorrow against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Vd9HaNZvlz – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets still have seven players out in the H&S protocols for tomorrow at the Clippers:
L. Aldridge
D. Duke Jr.
K. Durant
K. Edwards
K. Irving
D. Sharpe
C. Thomas
J. Harris remains out as well, due to ankle surgery. – 6:49 PM
Nets still have seven players out in the H&S protocols for tomorrow at the Clippers:
L. Aldridge
D. Duke Jr.
K. Durant
K. Edwards
K. Irving
D. Sharpe
C. Thomas
J. Harris remains out as well, due to ankle surgery. – 6:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are still among the players out for tomorrows game vs the Clippers due to health and safety protocols – 6:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are still among the players out for tomorrows game vs the Clippers due to health and safety protocols – 6:49 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers: pic.twitter.com/GE9srgdV3P – 6:49 PM
The Nets’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers: pic.twitter.com/GE9srgdV3P – 6:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins will move into 7th spot and control their own destiny if KC holds this 23-0 lead over Pittsburgh and if Dolphins beat Saints, regardless of Vegas/Denver result. As we noted Tuesday, Dolphins win tiebreaker with Chargers based on superior record against common opponent. – 5:38 PM
Dolphins will move into 7th spot and control their own destiny if KC holds this 23-0 lead over Pittsburgh and if Dolphins beat Saints, regardless of Vegas/Denver result. As we noted Tuesday, Dolphins win tiebreaker with Chargers based on superior record against common opponent. – 5:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, Kawhi Leonard had six points and six rebounds in his NBA debut with the @San Antonio Spurs.
Leonard and Hakeem Olajwuon are the only players in NBA history to win multiple DPOY and Finals MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/sGxcv8nJ5U – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2011, Kawhi Leonard had six points and six rebounds in his NBA debut with the @San Antonio Spurs.
Leonard and Hakeem Olajwuon are the only players in NBA history to win multiple DPOY and Finals MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/sGxcv8nJ5U – 4:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Have you voted today?
You can take care of that by retweeting this!
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/35S86vpDei – 4:00 PM
Have you voted today?
You can take care of that by retweeting this!
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/35S86vpDei – 4:00 PM