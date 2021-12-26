Pelicans vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-21) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-20) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 53, Oklahoma City Thunder 60 (Q3 11:07)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
how we ended the half: 🚫➡️🚫➡️🌍 pic.twitter.com/L3pgHxvKxE – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Thunder 57, Pelicans 49
Temple 15 pts
Hart 12 pts
Graham 5 pts
With BI (left Achilles soreness) done for the game, Pels have an uphill battle to keep their 4-game winning streak going. They showed some fight in the 2nd Q, but they need to find some offense – 8:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Thunder 57, Pels 49
– Pels without BI (left game with left Achilles soreness), NAW and Jonas
– Temple: 15p, 6/11 FG
– Hart: 12p, 4/7 FG
Pels: 37.8 FG%, 6/25 3P, 9/10 FT
Thunder: 46.7 FG%, 7/18 3P, 8/9 FT – 8:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s leading scorer at halftime in a game they’re leading 57-49 is a late 2nd round rookie.
Aaron Wiggins, the #55 overall pick, has 11 points on 5-6 shooting. – 8:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Garrett Temple with 15 points here in the first half. That’s the second most he’s scored in a game all season. His season high is 17. – 8:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Doubtful anyone around #NBA will have much sympathy but #Pelicans are now playing without three of their top four scorers (Ingram out rest of game; Valanciunas/NAW were already out). To their credit, they’ve fought back in it at OKC after awful start. BI, JV, NAW 55.2 ppg – 8:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Swear Shai’s extended knee made contact with Josh Hart first on that last drive. Plays like that have often gone against the offense for the Pels, including Hart. 🤷🏻♂️ – 7:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
icing on the birthday cake 🥳🎂
@Ty Jerome ➡️ @Aleksej Pokusevski pic.twitter.com/shPvMdfAha – 7:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) will not return to tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. – 7:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the rest of tonight’s game with left Achilles soreness. – 7:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Pelicans.
Big loss for the Pels, who are already down big in OKC. – 7:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will not return to the game with left Achilles soreness. – 7:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) will not return to tonight’s game – 7:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jaxson back at it! 💥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/BCY7Ayk3vK – 7:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dorture Chamber in full effect 🔒
4 STL and counting for @luthebeast 📊 pic.twitter.com/7KaIPdcRFr – 7:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Theo Maledon from 3 before tonight: 3-of-27
Theo Maledon from 3 tonight: 2-of-3 – 7:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Left-handed block by @Josh Hart 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/B1i6ZSUShl – 7:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“Kenrich Williams looks like a different player when he plays the Pelicans.”
Antonio Daniels couldn’t have hit the nail on the head any harder. – 7:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans trail Thunder 32-18 after one. New Orleans has gotta do a better job running its offense, by which I mean giving the ball to Devonte’ Graham and letting him chuck 60 footers. – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Kicking things off on the road
☝️
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/QqINWr30Dn – 7:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Thunder 32, Pelicans 18
Hart 5 pts
Temple 5 pts
Pels shot 7-24 from the field, 3-13 on 3s. They also gave up 12 points off 7 turnovers. That had to be one of the worst starts for this team in a while. – 7:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gid in while the Giddey is good
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/WqIt3vETAP – 7:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pelicans’ best offense this game may be Devonte’ Graham chucking 61 footers. – 7:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
💥JAXSON HAYES💥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/cJwcgcuTd4 – 7:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
it starts on defense ⚡️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UtorhSh2Ac – 7:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Lu Dort has 4 steals in the first 7:30 of this game. Shai was 1 steal and 2 blocks. They’re absolutely dominating the Pelicans. – 7:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder guard Tre Mann (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out mid-game. – 7:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans losing 15-3 to Thunder out of the gates. OKC has been perfect. New Orleans just the opposite.
Where’s the darn reset button? – 7:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen such a lackadaisical start from New Orleans.
OKC jumps out to a 15-3 lead. – 7:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Josh does this in real life 🏆
Your OCT/NOV Western Conference Rookie of the Month! pic.twitter.com/gOJybx8oRK – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who’s rocking these post-Christmas kicks tonight?
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
30 minutes till tip-off! ⏳
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/mxh0oCzoFs – 6:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Willy Hernangomez – 6:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans Starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Willy Hernangomez – 6:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starters vs. OKC ⤵️
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/3xAIru08vi – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Enjoy exclusive content including stats, breaking news, analysis, and much more ⤵️
🤳 https://t.co/KUYqTJKPGo
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/sOvHHm1Kkj – 6:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
stand out on the hardwood 🏀
stand out in hardwood 🪵 pic.twitter.com/JQDNraG3yN – 5:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/VswASifBYC – 5:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Willie Green addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game in OKC
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green is a fan of breaking down campaigns into 10-game blocks and he should like what he sees. The Pelicans have been trending up ever since a disastrous 1-12 start, with the offense and defense playing well together for the first time this season over last few games. pic.twitter.com/EKJIfc8Ag4 – 5:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault is choosing to wait until game time to announce the Thunder starters. – 5:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back at it tonight in OKC 📍
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nmsV0yhFCa – 4:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Just 11 days removed from its last matchup against New Orleans, the Thunder has since logged four games against high-level opponents and carried away valuable lessons from each contest.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/kCZUHDpRhU pic.twitter.com/rupTxjxdOm – 4:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Our man @JamesDJackson15 will have Thunder-Pelicans coverage for us tonight. Give him a follow.
I’ll be back on the beat Tuesday in Sacramento. – 3:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/pl6oPVh763 – 1:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
New Orleans Pelicans to sign Justin James
sportando.basketball/en/new-orleans… – 1:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Pelicans are signing forward Justin James of NBA G League’s Canton Charge on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. James is a former Kings second-round pick and spent the past two seasons in Sacramento. – 1:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunset Sunday
𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘴. 𝘗𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴
🎟 | https://t.co/hMckdT5u2s
📍 | Paycom Center
🕖 | 6:00PM CT
📺 | @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/rkgBenNpxG – 1:02 PM
