Pelicans will be Anthony Tolliver's 12th NBA team

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When Anthony Tolliver signs with the Pelicans, they will become the 12th different franchise the 13-year veteran has played for in his NBA career. – 11:57 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
If Anthony Tolliver plays for the Pelicans during this 10-day deal, I believe he will tie the record for most teams played for. Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson, Tony Massenburg, Joe Smith, and Ish Smith all tied at 12. – 11:31 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Can confirm Pelicans are adding veteran Anthony Tolliver on the hardship 10-day contract, per source.
Pels have 3 players in protocols and another 3 out for an extended period (Zion qualifies + Kira Lewis + Didi Louzada suspension).
Tolliver won’t be able to join team tonight. – 11:25 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:06 AM

