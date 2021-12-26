Pelicans will be Anthony Tolliver's 12th NBA team

Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When Anthony Tolliver signs with the Pelicans, they will become the 12th different franchise the 13-year veteran has played for in his NBA career. – 11:57 AM
When Anthony Tolliver signs with the Pelicans, they will become the 12th different franchise the 13-year veteran has played for in his NBA career. – 11:57 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Can confirm Pelicans are adding veteran Anthony Tolliver on the hardship 10-day contract, per source.
Pels have 3 players in protocols and another 3 out for an extended period (Zion qualifies + Kira Lewis + Didi Louzada suspension).
Tolliver won’t be able to join team tonight. – 11:25 AM
Can confirm Pelicans are adding veteran Anthony Tolliver on the hardship 10-day contract, per source.
Pels have 3 players in protocols and another 3 out for an extended period (Zion qualifies + Kira Lewis + Didi Louzada suspension).
Tolliver won’t be able to join team tonight. – 11:25 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:06 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing NBA veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:06 AM