Pistons vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (5-26) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
Detroit Pistons 54, San Antonio Spurs 78 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs were efficient shooting the ball everywhere in the first half but the NON-PAINT TWO
Pistons having success at the FT line, but that’s it pic.twitter.com/iSGwfRWMWu – 8:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime.
🔺 @Frank Jackson: 15 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔺 @SaddiqBey: 13 PTS / 2 REB
🔺 @Hamidou Diallo: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/jc5CjXt3sX – 8:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
you know we’re in the zone when this was just for fun after the whistle 🙃😂
@Lonnie Walker | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DDfRRV5lNJ – 8:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 24
SA takes the 2Q 40-24
SA winning the paint by 22 points and 3PT line by 12 points
Spurs score 38 in the 1Q and 40 in the 2Q 😬 pic.twitter.com/62xcgytCM2 – 8:15 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Poor Pistons. Crazy they even have to play this game. Again… eight people in protocols and two injured. – 8:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Spurs 78, Pistons 54.
Frank Jackson: 15 points
Bey: 13 points, 8-10 at the line
Hamidou Diallo: 13 points – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Spurs 78, #Pistons 54
F. Jackson: 15 pts
Bey: 13 pts
H. Diallo: 11 pts
C. Diallo: 8 pts, 7 rebs
Garza: 7 pts, 5 rebs – 8:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
At half: Spurs 78, Some Dudes in Pistons Jerseys 54. Can we just call it now? – 8:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Dejounte Murray in COVID protocols, D White and Tre Jones have combined for 15 of the Spurs’ 22 assists.
The Spurs season high for assists is 37 in last week’s win over the Clippers. – 8:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
4 Spurs players in double figures now before halftime pic.twitter.com/vOvuiBMcTI – 8:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
McBuckets cleared for TAKEOFF!! ✈️💥
@Doug McDermott | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/uSwdGNTYHd – 8:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones with a season-high six assists and no turnovers in just nine minutes.
His career high is 7 vs. Phoenix on May 16, 2021. – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
17 first half points for Keldon Johnson
8 paint points
6 points from three
3 FT points
SA by 28 – 8:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Spurs currently up 30 on the Pistons and it’s not the biggest blowout going on at the moment. Cavs up 46 on the 8 guys the Raptors signed up to play an NBA game tonight. – 8:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3rd 30 point lead of the season for the Spurs
SA has led by 30 in 2 of their last 3 games – 8:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
no dribbles needed👏 this offense is CLICKING ♨️
@Derrick White ➡️ @Jock Landale pic.twitter.com/NJXGNjTRD7 – 8:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not for nothing, but even the Lakers could beat this version of the Pistons – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
6th 25 point lead for the Spurs in 32 games
SA enters 5-0 when leading by 25 points
3rd 25 point lead in a row for SA – 7:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
How many days until #Pistons Cade Cunningham is out of health and safety protocols?
Sheesh… pic.twitter.com/V5uYPzXmFb – 7:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Spurs 60, Pistons 37 midway through the 2nd. Pistons, unsurprisingly, look like a team that’s missing the vast majority of its rotation players. – 7:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon (13 points) and Jock (10 points) join Poeltl as double figure scorers on the team
Spurs are winning the paint by 20 points and 3PT line ny 9 points – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs 60, #Pistons 37, 6:15 2Q
H. Diallo/F. Jackson: 11 pts each
Garza: 7 pts, 5 rebs, 3 fls – 7:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs’ largest leads in last 3 games:
@ LAC +30 points
@ LAL +28 points
vs DET +23 points (in 2Q) – 7:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
9th 20 point lead for the
Spurs in 32 games.
SA enters 7-1 when leading by 20 points
3rd 20 point lead for the Spurs in a row – 7:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White upset at the lack of a foul call on that drive. Pop upset at Derrick White: “Pass the ball!” – 7:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
14th 15 point lead for the Spurs in 32 games.
SA enters 11-2 when leading by 15 points
This is the 3rd game in a row with the Spurs building a 15 point lead – 7:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
It’s Seventies Throwback Night for Jakob Poeltl, who just threw in a rolling hook after starting his scoring tonight with a finger roll layin. – 7:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“THAT WAS FILTHY!” 🤯
Devin delivers a POSTER!! 🖼
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/KHnoeOLrdq – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Devin Vassell gets the steal and finishes with AUTHORITY 🔨💥
pic.twitter.com/3plixzvVy3 – 7:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White’s career high in assists is nine. He is going to completely obliterate that tonight. He’s got seven already. – 7:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Poeltl is the 1st Spur with 10 points, all in the paint.
Spurs by 11 – 7:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OU football team accepts invite to the Alamo Bowl, gets in an off-night Spurs game as a perk, gets introduced on the big screen — and gets booed mercilessly.
Lots of Oregon fans in the house tonight. – 7:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re cruising along in San Antonio tonight.
🔺 @Frank Jackson: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 2-4 3PT
🔺 @Hamidou Diallo: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 4-6 FG
🔺 @Luke Garza & @Cheick Diallo with 4 PTS each pic.twitter.com/GtJfILIKjq – 7:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Spurs 38, Pistons 30.
Frank Jackson (11 points) and Hamidou Diallo (9 points) are keeping the Pistons afloat so far. – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 8
Poeltl 8 pts | Jackson 11 pts
Keldon 7 pts | H Diallo 9 pts
Spurs winning paint by 12 points, big difference in the game – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Spurs 38, #Pistons 30
F. Jackson: 11 pts
H. Diallo: 9 pts – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the corpse of the Pistons can offer any resistance on these dribble-drive attacks, they’ll have a chance. – 7:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs are in good shape after 1Q, but I’m still going to guess giving up 30 points in a quarter to the Hamidou Diallo-Frank Jackson Pistons is not going to sit well with Pop.
Jackson on pace for 44 points, which would be something. – 7:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Give some credit to Tre Jones’ aggressive on-ball pressure for that Devin steal and dunk. – 7:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell gets credit for that steal and slam, but Tre Jones totally created that turnover with his on-the-ball defense – 7:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No-look dime from @Derrick Walton 👀💰
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/EjmVIcSwlV – 7:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs 30, #Pistons 24, 3:03 1Q
DET is shooting 45% FG, but SA is at 65% – 7:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Spurs 30, Pistons 24 with 3:03 left in the first. Good start for Frank Jackson, who has 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers – 7:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
18th double digit lead in 32 games for the Spurs
SA enters 12-5 when leading by 10 – 7:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jock Landale and picking-and-popping for three.
Jock continues to be the backup center – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Two fouls for #Pistons Luka Garza at 5:23 1Q, so here comes Cheick Diallo. – 7:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon saw Jakob’s 8 paint points and now he’s been more aggressive attacking the paint too.
Keldon with 6 of his 7 points in the paint
Spurs by 6 – 7:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Only two refs tonight due to one having entered the league’s COVID protocols, a Spurs media staffer said. – 7:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs are winning the paint early, leading by 8 there.
Poeltl with 8 of the SA 14 paint points.
Spurs by 3 overall – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Spurs 17, #Pistons 14, 6:18 1Q
F. Jackson: 6 pts
Garza: 4 pts, 2 rebs – 7:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s GAME TIME at the @attcenter ‼️🙌
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/AXTTJkXYna – 7:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Pistons have like 10 guys out and one of the dudes who is available has to play in a protective mask. – 7:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Only four of the #Pistons‘ nine available players were with the team last year: Bey, F. Jackson, Diallo and … Sirvydis. – 7:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight, Detroit native and former Michigan standout Derrick Walton Jr. will make his second career NBA start, and first with the Pistons. – 7:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pistons: Walton, Jackson, H. Diallo, Bey, Garza*
Spurs: White, McDermott, Johnson, KBD, Poeltl
* — Yipes – 6:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Some new faces in the @Kia Starting 5️⃣ 👀 pic.twitter.com/CNlW4tFtTy – 6:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters tonight: Derrick Walton, F. Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza – 6:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Derrick Walton Jr., Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza will start for the Pistons tonight. – 6:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keita Bates-Diop slides into the Spurs’ starting five tonight with Murray out. Because of course he does. – 6:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
feels good to be home! 🏠
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8tkJ5I2btP – 6:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Fitting in nicely in San Antonio. 👍
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobUltra – 6:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the San Antonio Spurs ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HsVNU3Buc9 – 6:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Acting head coach Rex Kalamian on Pistons’ approach to handling all the adversity they face:
“We don’t shy away from it, as an organization, or as a team. We accept the position we are in right now, and we are going to fight, compete and try to turn it into a positive.” – 5:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In addition to being without 9 players, including 7 in COVID protocols, the Pistons do not have head coach Dwane Casey, who has missed 3 of the past 5 games for personal reasons.
Assistant Rex Kalamian is acting head coach. – 5:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kalamian: “There is no pressure; it’s just basketball. I asked the team to play free, play fast and play fun … that opens it up to really being able to go out and play our best basketball.” – 5:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Kalamian how much it helps to be able to lean on the Cruise, who run the same sets as the Pistons. “It’s comforting to know we can keep our same offensive playbook and calls and not have to change a lot of it.” – 5:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kalamian says he likes the way the players have competed and in celebrating each other’s success in the midst of the adversity. – 5:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Rex Kalamian how do you even prepare for a game when you’re going through what the Pistons are going through: “There are a lot of restrictions right now. We’ve had to do a lot, really, through film.” Said they’re doing more visually and verbally last few days. – 5:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kalamian on preparation amid protocol chaos: “There’s a lot of restrictions right now, such as being in groups and being on the court.”
He says they’ve done more through video than in person. – 5:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kalamian said Derrick Walton Jr. is ready to go tonight. “We called up some G League coaches. We had a brief meeting tonight on what we could run. I met with Derrick and went through our menu of plays to run … he knew every one.” – 5:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kalamian said they’ve called up some G League coaches as well as the G League players for tonight’s game. He says PG Derrick Walton Jr. knows many of their plays: “He can step in and play right away.” – 5:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kalamian on Trey Lyles: “He probably had his best game of the year against Miami…he’s done a great job and we like Trey Lyles around here.” – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons acting coach Rex Kalamian on health and safety issues: “This is a part of the NBA; adversity is going to come.” – 5:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Looks like #Pistons Rex Kalamian will be the acting coach again tonight at #Spurs. – 5:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pistons players available today who have been on the team since training camp: pic.twitter.com/KxuuSihGrW – 5:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
By my count, the Pistons have 8 players available:
1. S Bey
2. H Diallo
3. F Jackson
4. L Garza
5. J Pickett
6. C Diallo
7. C Stanley
8. D Walton Jr. – 5:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on team’s confidence in Tre Jones possibly getting more minutes in Dejounte’s absence:
“He’s a wonderful competitor and coachable as heck. He just absorbs everything. So having somebody like that you can put on the court is a plus for any team.” – 5:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop, on trepidation Dejounte Murray’s entrance into health and safety protocols might create a snowball effect, as has been the case with other teams:
“Any logical person would worry, how far is this going to go?” – 5:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop keeps loss of Murray in perspective, in noting Spurs “are not alone” in losing key players to COVID protocols:
“A lot of teams have had to go through this, and Dejounte has been kind of our kickstarter, so it’s an important loss, for sure. But you’ve got to go play.” – 5:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Latest injury report for the Pistons now has 12 players out for today vs Spurs: pic.twitter.com/418Tw62W41 – 5:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell’s back injury will keep him in SLC while the Utah Jazz head to San Antonio and Portland for a two-game road trip. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not travel on the Jazz’s two game trip to San Antonio and Portland. he’s out with a low back strain and will stay in SLC to get treatment. – 5:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have nine healthy players ahead of tonight’s game against the Spurs —
Saddiq Bey
Frank Jackson
Hamidou Diallo
Luka Garza
Jamorko Pickett
Derrick Walton Jr.
Cassius Stanley
Cheick Diallo
Deividas Sirvidis – 5:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell will miss the @Utah Jazz road trip with a lower back strain.
He’ll remain in Utah while the Jazz are in San Antonio and Portland. – 5:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2001, the @San Antonio Spurs Tim Duncan scored a career-high 53 points in a loss to the Mavericks:
✅ 53 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 19-28 FG
✅ 15-15 FT
It was the only 50-point game of Duncan’s illustrious career. pic.twitter.com/Gtfxp5YZyJ – 5:01 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The #Pistons announced today that the club has signed Deividas Sirvydis to a 10-day contract using the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. – 4:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announced they’ve signed Deividas Sirvydis to a 10-day. He’ll wear #91 pic.twitter.com/R0eNO0uOJE – 4:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce signing Deividas Sirvydis to a 10-day contract, via the hardship exception. – 4:50 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions safety Tracy Walker was “buffed up” after the game with the Cartier frames. Detroit style. pic.twitter.com/VcNsUjUQse – 4:47 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Postgame POD. #Lions battle but fall short to the #Falcons 20-16. Not enough offense but hung until the end. #FirstListen. DEC 26. Locked On Lions – Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions https://t.co/j5ej3NiaqJ pic.twitter.com/BrULC7jRhh – 4:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons have signed Sirvydis to a 10-day hardship. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 4:35 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
The Detroit Pistons sign Deividas Sirvydis to a 10-day contract, per sources. – 4:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Detroit Pistons are signing G-League forward Deividas Sirvydis to a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. He plays with Detroit’s Motor City affiliate. – 4:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the @San Antonio Spurs Larry Kenon set the NBA single-game record for steals with 11 in a 110-105 win over the Kings.
Kenon’s mark was later matched by Kendall Gill (April 3, 1999), but has yet to be surpassed. pic.twitter.com/El6WtHu0D7 – 4:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, Kawhi Leonard had six points and six rebounds in his NBA debut with the @San Antonio Spurs.
Leonard and Hakeem Olajwuon are the only players in NBA history to win multiple DPOY and Finals MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/sGxcv8nJ5U – 4:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
If you got new #Pistons merch as presents this weekend, let’s see it!
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons add Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph to health and safety protocols. They could be down to 9 available players for tonight at #Spurs: https://t.co/sUwUYKdMhy pic.twitter.com/stAYHU13eu – 3:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
By my count, #Pistons will have 9 players available for tonight’s game at #Spurs: Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Isaiah Livers, Jamorko Pickett, Derrick Walton Jr., Cassius Stanley and Cheick Diallo. – 2:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have confidence in Tre Jones, who has made great strides in developing into a solid backup at point guard after an injury-plagued start to the season.
The second-year pro will team with Derrick White to hold down the fort while Murray is in protocols. – 2:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons expect to start Derrick Walton Jr. at point guard, along with Luka Garza at center, along with Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo and Saddiq Bey tonight at #Spurs. – 2:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson are in health and safety protocols ahead of tonight’s game at #Spurs.
DET has entered eight players in the protocols this week. – 2:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray is out for today vs. Detroit after entering the league’s health and safety protocols, per Spurs injury report. – 2:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have eight players in healthy and safety protocols after Josh Jackson and Cory Joseph were added to the list today freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And today’s winner (loser?) on the injury-list report is Orlando, with 15 players on the latest injury report, 12 of whom are listed as “out.” Detroit and Toronto have 12 each. Mavericks have not submitted their update yet. – 2:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Frank sets it up ⬆️ and Saben throws it down ⬇️ for the Dunk of the Week, presented by @DraftKings. pic.twitter.com/p9sy2C7zq8 – 2:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Welp. Kinda figured it was only a matter of time. About to be some tough sledding for the Spurs with Dejounte entering protocols. Now you just hope they’re able to avoid a breakout of cases. – 1:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Celebrate 2022 in style with NO FEES on remaining home games, courtesy of @soldbymarkz Real Estate Experts.
🔗: https://t.co/VCOr4wCYSr pic.twitter.com/HCVpxQD8Ya – 1:00 PM
