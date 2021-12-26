Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (14-15) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-13) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 26, 2021
Toronto Raptors 34, Cleveland Cavaliers 35 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 35-34 lead over the Raptors. Kevin Love is the first Cav in double-figures with 11 points – 6:39 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 35-34 lead over the Raptors. Kevin Love is the first Cav in double-figures with 11 points – 6:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors trail 35-34 after a quarter. 9 points for Yuta, and 13 total turnovers for the two teams. – 6:38 PM
Raptors trail 35-34 after a quarter. 9 points for Yuta, and 13 total turnovers for the two teams. – 6:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eight guys who met on the court for the first time about 90 minutes before tip off just put up a 34-point first quarter for the Raptors, who trail Cleveland by 1 after a quarter – 6:37 PM
Eight guys who met on the court for the first time about 90 minutes before tip off just put up a 34-point first quarter for the Raptors, who trail Cleveland by 1 after a quarter – 6:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great (and assertive) start for Yuta Watanabe. All those reps as the No. 1 option with Japan in the Olympics this past summer are paying off here. – 6:36 PM
Great (and assertive) start for Yuta Watanabe. All those reps as the No. 1 option with Japan in the Olympics this past summer are paying off here. – 6:36 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Floats like a butterfly, stings like DG.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4CRHDL1Du6 – 6:31 PM
Floats like a butterfly, stings like DG.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4CRHDL1Du6 – 6:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse, pre-game, on the 10-day guys: “It’s a great opportunity for them to go out and shine and think about playing hard. That’s gonna be the name of the game tonight.”
So far so good. DJ Wilson has 4 steals in 7 minutes, and Tremont Waters has been everywhere defensively. – 6:30 PM
Nurse, pre-game, on the 10-day guys: “It’s a great opportunity for them to go out and shine and think about playing hard. That’s gonna be the name of the game tonight.”
So far so good. DJ Wilson has 4 steals in 7 minutes, and Tremont Waters has been everywhere defensively. – 6:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs really need to protect the ball better. They have 6 turnovers in the first quarter (Raptors have 6 steals). – 6:29 PM
#Cavs really need to protect the ball better. They have 6 turnovers in the first quarter (Raptors have 6 steals). – 6:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Tremont Waters makes history; don’t think there’s ever been a No. 51 on the Raptors – 6:22 PM
Tremont Waters makes history; don’t think there’s ever been a No. 51 on the Raptors – 6:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
7⃣ of the first 1⃣2⃣ points!
@deanwade3232 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H3aT0Vess9 – 6:22 PM
7⃣ of the first 1⃣2⃣ points!
@deanwade3232 | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H3aT0Vess9 – 6:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Tied at first timeout in Cleveland
Kinda frenetic but that’s great, scramble it up – 6:19 PM
Tied at first timeout in Cleveland
Kinda frenetic but that’s great, scramble it up – 6:19 PM
Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet
Shoutout all the guys filling in to keep this season going – from unknown guys to the vets I hope everybody take advantage of the opportunity 💯🎲 – 6:16 PM
Shoutout all the guys filling in to keep this season going – from unknown guys to the vets I hope everybody take advantage of the opportunity 💯🎲 – 6:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starts the game & starts the scoring 👌
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/8pRdeD88KA – 6:15 PM
Starts the game & starts the scoring 👌
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/8pRdeD88KA – 6:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Guys…I have a problem. I watched Heat-Magic earlier and now I’m watching Raptors-Cavs. And I’m perfectly happy. – 6:12 PM
Guys…I have a problem. I watched Heat-Magic earlier and now I’m watching Raptors-Cavs. And I’m perfectly happy. – 6:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors injury/illness report is a legit NBA team.
The Raptors active roster…is not. – 6:11 PM
The Raptors injury/illness report is a legit NBA team.
The Raptors active roster…is not. – 6:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ten years ago today, the Raptors played their first game under Dwane Casey, beating the Cavaliers in the first game in the lockout-shortened season. Calderon had 15-11, Amir had 13-13. – 6:10 PM
Ten years ago today, the Raptors played their first game under Dwane Casey, beating the Cavaliers in the first game in the lockout-shortened season. Calderon had 15-11, Amir had 13-13. – 6:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors won’t likely win but I’m pretty sure they’ll play hard and because so many NBA regular season games are mundane, I say we embrace the chaos of the night – 6:05 PM
The Raptors won’t likely win but I’m pretty sure they’ll play hard and because so many NBA regular season games are mundane, I say we embrace the chaos of the night – 6:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Some pregame fist bumps with some friends 🥺❤️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tlO77ONrm3 – 6:02 PM
Some pregame fist bumps with some friends 🥺❤️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tlO77ONrm3 – 6:02 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
For the first time in quite a while I’m pumped to watch tonight’s Raptors vs. Cavs game 💪! – 5:57 PM
For the first time in quite a while I’m pumped to watch tonight’s Raptors vs. Cavs game 💪! – 5:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors starting five
Dalano Banton
Svi Mykhailiuk
D.J. Wilson
Yuta Watanabe
Chris Boucher – 5:30 PM
Raptors starting five
Dalano Banton
Svi Mykhailiuk
D.J. Wilson
Yuta Watanabe
Chris Boucher – 5:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors start Banton, Svi, Yuta, Boucher and noted Raptor killer DJ Wilson. – 5:30 PM
Raptors start Banton, Svi, Yuta, Boucher and noted Raptor killer DJ Wilson. – 5:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Toronto: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – 5:26 PM
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Toronto: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – 5:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I feel like the Raptors would be a VERY slight underdog against a good Summer League team tonight. – 5:26 PM
I feel like the Raptors would be a VERY slight underdog against a good Summer League team tonight. – 5:26 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters:
Garland
Rubio
Wade
Markkanen
Love (first start of the season; first start alongside Ricky Rubio since April 16, 2014)
OUT: Allen, Davis, Mobley, Okoro, Osman, Sexton, Stevens, Windler – 5:23 PM
#Cavs starters:
Garland
Rubio
Wade
Markkanen
Love (first start of the season; first start alongside Ricky Rubio since April 16, 2014)
OUT: Allen, Davis, Mobley, Okoro, Osman, Sexton, Stevens, Windler – 5:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Love is in the a̶i̶r̶ Starting Five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UFcevzBz8b – 5:19 PM
Love is in the a̶i̶r̶ Starting Five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UFcevzBz8b – 5:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse expecting get some players back from health-and-safety protocols after tonight. Will play Cavs with minimum eight players: four regular roster and four hardship signees. Watanabe, Svi, Boucher and Banton are the roster players. Raptors have a league-high 10 in protocols. – 4:50 PM
Nurse expecting get some players back from health-and-safety protocols after tonight. Will play Cavs with minimum eight players: four regular roster and four hardship signees. Watanabe, Svi, Boucher and Banton are the roster players. Raptors have a league-high 10 in protocols. – 4:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
JB Bickerstaff on Kevin Pangos, who has got some minutes lately: “He’s been unbelievable, as a person & pro … Every day he works, he stays after … and you see his ability to orchestrate a game. When our PGs are healthy we have to find a way to play those three together.” – 4:47 PM
JB Bickerstaff on Kevin Pangos, who has got some minutes lately: “He’s been unbelievable, as a person & pro … Every day he works, he stays after … and you see his ability to orchestrate a game. When our PGs are healthy we have to find a way to play those three together.” – 4:47 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“None of this happens if they don’t believe, if they don’t buy in, if they don’t commit to what we’re trying to do.” -@jbbickerstaff_
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2vNenmdoQ3 – 4:47 PM
“None of this happens if they don’t believe, if they don’t buy in, if they don’t commit to what we’re trying to do.” -@jbbickerstaff_
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2vNenmdoQ3 – 4:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I predicted a Dalano Banton quad double (with turnovers) in the G League, but maybe it happens tonight … – 4:45 PM
I predicted a Dalano Banton quad double (with turnovers) in the G League, but maybe it happens tonight … – 4:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says that two of the replacement players the Raptors were hoping to have for game vs. Chicago on 22nd ended up not passing COVID screening. Presuming that’s Nik Stauskas and Brandon Goodwin. – 4:39 PM
Nurse says that two of the replacement players the Raptors were hoping to have for game vs. Chicago on 22nd ended up not passing COVID screening. Presuming that’s Nik Stauskas and Brandon Goodwin. – 4:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
19.4 PPG
3.0 RPG
7.3 APG
1.3 SPG
#NBAAllStar x #DariusGarland pic.twitter.com/gSDn1D54gA – 4:00 PM
19.4 PPG
3.0 RPG
7.3 APG
1.3 SPG
#NBAAllStar x #DariusGarland pic.twitter.com/gSDn1D54gA – 4:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🏀 in The Land!
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/umVkIrdrQY – 3:15 PM
🏀 in The Land!
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/umVkIrdrQY – 3:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors-Cavs, out because of health and safety protocols, as of 2:30 pm
Raptors: Siakam, Trent, FVV, Flynn, Barnes, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Champagnie, Birch, Bonga
Cavs: Allen, Boss, Mobley, Nembhard, Osman, Stevens, Windler – 2:37 PM
Raptors-Cavs, out because of health and safety protocols, as of 2:30 pm
Raptors: Siakam, Trent, FVV, Flynn, Barnes, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Champagnie, Birch, Bonga
Cavs: Allen, Boss, Mobley, Nembhard, Osman, Stevens, Windler – 2:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fans with a ticket to today’s game against the Raptors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times while inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 2:30 PM
Fans with a ticket to today’s game against the Raptors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times while inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 2:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And today’s winner (loser?) on the injury-list report is Orlando, with 15 players on the latest injury report, 12 of whom are listed as “out.” Detroit and Toronto have 12 each. Mavericks have not submitted their update yet. – 2:05 PM
And today’s winner (loser?) on the injury-list report is Orlando, with 15 players on the latest injury report, 12 of whom are listed as “out.” Detroit and Toronto have 12 each. Mavericks have not submitted their update yet. – 2:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So, for the first time in 8 days, Raptors will play today. No new +s picked up in COVID screening. Raps will roll with four regulars @ Cavs: Banton, Watanabe, Svi and Boucher, joined by hardship signees Juwan Morgan, DJ Wilson, Tremont Wilson and Daniel Oturo. – 1:55 PM
So, for the first time in 8 days, Raptors will play today. No new +s picked up in COVID screening. Raps will roll with four regulars @ Cavs: Banton, Watanabe, Svi and Boucher, joined by hardship signees Juwan Morgan, DJ Wilson, Tremont Wilson and Daniel Oturo. – 1:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
K. Love’s scored 15+ points in six of his last eight games 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:09 PM
K. Love’s scored 15+ points in six of his last eight games 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:09 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🌟 RT to vote @Evan Mobley 4⃣ #NBAAllStar in The Land 🌟
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SKT7ipiv12 – 12:15 PM
🌟 RT to vote @Evan Mobley 4⃣ #NBAAllStar in The Land 🌟
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SKT7ipiv12 – 12:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
𝐃𝐆 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐆 Appreciation Post ❤️💛
Retweet to show @Darius Garland some love and help send him to the #NBAAllStar Game! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FFdmftBgRu – 12:02 PM
𝐃𝐆 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐆 Appreciation Post ❤️💛
Retweet to show @Darius Garland some love and help send him to the #NBAAllStar Game! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FFdmftBgRu – 12:02 PM