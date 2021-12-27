Bulls vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (20-10) play against the Atlanta Hawks (17-17) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021
Chicago Bulls 105, Atlanta Hawks 98 (Q4 08:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is doing that thing where he hurls midrange fireballs in the fourth quarter again – 9:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With the defense pretty deep in rotation, some really good help at the rim by Malcolm Hill on a recent possession. A good sign. – 9:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fourth triple tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has 197 as a Hawk, and has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 21st in team history. – 9:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 98-87 to the Bulls at the end of the third.
Young: 21/7, 6/18 FG
Reddish: 19, 7/13 FG
Bogdanovic: 17, 6/12 FG – 9:12 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nice response from Coby White after struggling badly in first half. Scored 10 points (2-for-4 3P) and swiped two steals in that third quarter – 9:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Matt Thomas the Zone Breaker!
@NBCSChicago | @Theiceman_21 pic.twitter.com/hh4oXCKvoN – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls basketball ❤️
#NBAAllStar
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/qLC0IEvsQJ – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls: 21 assists, 4 turnovers.
They rank 7th in NBA with 13.2 TOs per game. – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That connection between Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević is really clicking into place this week. The vision and timing allowing both players to complement each other’s strengths. – 9:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Coby White showing that in-game fortitude that Billy Donovan consistently cites. 10 points in 3rd after scoreless, foul-plagued 1st half. – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby threw that down ANGRY! 😡
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/Tr2SLtvS2o – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🌪 Vuc showing off the classic big man moves, go attempt this in your next pickup game and report back to us #NBAAllStar
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/XNWwAFSKbD – 8:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Most people don’t know this, but the Bulls let LaVine wear #23 when he plays in State Farm Arena. – 8:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green draws defensive assignment on Trae Young to start 2nd half, a look I thought Bulls would use to begin the game. – 8:47 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Javonte Green starts the second half guarding Trae Young with full-court pressure. – 8:47 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
In 1st half tonight:
Zach LaVine: 23 points, 5 assists
DeMar DeRozan: 21 points, 5 assists
They are the first pair of teammates to each have 20 points and 5 assists in a half over the last 25 seasons. – 8:45 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks too passive defensively – no denials, deflections – a series of crossed fingers/hope-they-miss defensive sets – 8:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ZACH LAVINE IS A MONSTER 🤯 #NBAAllStar
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ego1zeZr2y – 8:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
High octane first half in Atlanta!
LaVine: 23pts/5ast/3reb/1stl
DeRozan: 21pts/5ast/2reb
Brown Jr.: 7pts/2ast/1reb/1stl
Ayo: 6pts/2ast pic.twitter.com/1I6CEGfrOK – 8:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I remember me and my bro @Quinceyjakarii used to have a basketball argument concerning Zach Lavine that I am now ashamed of. I can’t even tell you what I was arguing. That argument aged that poorly – 8:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both on track to score 40+ apiece, but Ayo Dosunmu’s defensive contribution is the quiet key to the Bulls pulling ahead of the Hawks 69-63 heading into half time. – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 69, Hawks 63
Zach LaVine has 23 points (17 in the second quarter), DeMar DeRozan has 21 and each have 5 assists to lead Bulls’ offense
And at other end, Ayo Dosunmu’s second-quarter defense on Trae Young was seismic improvement over Coby White in first – 8:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 69, Hawks 63 at half
LaVine 23 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 21 pts, 5 assists
Reddish 19 pts
Young 17 pts, 6 assists – 8:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Meanwhile, Zach LaVine has 23 first-half points.
Bulls 69, Hawks 63 at the half. – 8:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 69-63 to the Bulls at halftime. Pretty much the same story that it’s been all season: Offense good, defense bad.
Reddish: 19, 7/10 FG, 4/6 3pt FG
Young: 17/6, 5/14 FG
Capela: 8/13 – 8:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosumnu has been terrific in this first half. He just picked up three fouls in a minute and a half, but you have to wonder if Chris Fleming will start the rookie in the second half. His presence helped change the game. Bulls can’t afford another bad start to the second half. – 8:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo to Zach…you absolutely love to see it.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/kajqYjHsnp – 8:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
As far as fluid leapers, as in natural and bouncy looking, the only one more fluid than Zach LaVine is Vince Carter, unless I’m forgetting someone – 8:28 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hawks start to struggle offensively and then the rope is completely dropped on defense – 8:28 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela has reached 10-or-more rebounds in a half for the sixth time this season and fourth time in a first half. – 8:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 58-56. 2:40. Left. DeRozan and LaVine have combined for 33 points. Bench=18pts Atlanta: Reddish: 19pts – 8:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Reddish with the filthy euro for 2️⃣ 😍
pic.twitter.com/XEtEoThcZF – 8:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks haven’t even had a practice with their new players, so it is not a massive surprise that the transition defense is unwatchable at times. – 8:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Not to be dramatic or a prisoner of the moment, but this night feels like a pretty significant one for the respective futures of Ayo Dosumnu and Coby White with the Chicago Bulls. – 8:18 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Ayo with a great block on Trae. Should just give him all of Coby’s mins in this matchup. pic.twitter.com/Xvo32c7OrH – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bulls turning some defense ↔️ offense
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/vnPuruwlnw – 8:17 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have been out-played and had a ton of defensive miscues, and down just two. #skimaskgame – 8:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cam Reddish has tied his career-high points in a first half (16, third time). – 8:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Lance Stephenson real-life pick-up comp? @Jason1Goff very similar games and demeanor on the court! – 8:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
NBA new protocols would have been real nice for the Bulls a few weeks ago, but they’ll take what they can get.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/12/… – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Troy Brown with the MOONSHOT to end the quarter!
@NBCSChicago | @Troy Brown pic.twitter.com/YxPsThgURn – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting started in ATL. Except DeMar, he’s very much already started.
DeRozan: 15pts/2ast
LaVine: 6pts (2-2 3PT)
Vucevic: 5pts/3reb/2ast pic.twitter.com/lQAH2fODOk – 8:05 PM
Just getting started in ATL. Except DeMar, he’s very much already started.
DeRozan: 15pts/2ast
LaVine: 6pts (2-2 3PT)
Vucevic: 5pts/3reb/2ast pic.twitter.com/lQAH2fODOk – 8:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Trae Young could have thrown up the prayer, but took the coward way out to keep that shooting percentage up. Only player this season I’ve heard admit he launches every prayer and doesn’t care about %? Lonzo Ball! – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls withstand torrid start from Trae Young, and three 3s from Cam Reddish, to trail just 36-31 after first quarter. Thank DeMar DeRozan for that — he leads way with 15 points on 5-6 shooting, including two 3s – 8:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 36-31 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 12 points, 5 assists, 5/8 FG
Reddish: 11 points, 3/4 3pt FG
Capela: 6/6 – 8:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished the first quarter with 12 points and 5 assists … It’s the fourth time this season Young has 10-or-more points and 5-or-more assists in a quarter, and the first time he’s done it in the opening period. – 8:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
27-22 Hawks. Young 10. DeRozan 9pts. 2:57 left 1st. Live on @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio net – 7:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Two fouls on Coby White. Matt Thomas in. Ayo Dosunmu on Young.
Bulls could use Caruso and Ball this evening, although Hawks could use John Collins and many others. – 7:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls miss Lonzo and Caruso badly tonight. Trae Young, who’s been mostly guarded by Coby White, is up to 10 points and 4 assists in 9 minutes. Has already drawn two fouls on White too – 7:56 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This is the night Caruso and Ball would have been giving Young fits. – 7:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Someone tell Chaundee Brown that when he gets a rebound and Trae comes to get the ball, you give it to him. – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar brought his 3pt shot to Atlanta tonight! #NBAAllStar
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/nHN116YTgW – 7:54 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first three-pointer tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has moved into a tie for 22nd place in Hawks history (194) with Mike Scott. – 7:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Fresh legs Trae Young is going to be a problem tonight for #Bulls – 7:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The absences of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are really standing out along the defensive perimeter early tonight. Trae Young looks lively fresh out of COVID-19 protocol and he’s picking apart this Bulls defense. – 7:52 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
From the Office of Official Hawks Haters: Reminder that DeMar DeRozan is a Certified Hawks Hater. – 7:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Trae Young steps back in and immediately shows his worth. He’s scored or assisted on 12 of the Hawks’ first 14 points in the first 4 1/2 minutes. Tough! – 7:50 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Chaundee Brown, signing to a 10-day contract Monday, started for Hawks. Nate McMillan said this before the game: “A couple of our guys we had to show them to the locker room tonight. First time in the building. It’s real. It’s that real.” – 7:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wonder if someone else will be guarding Trae Young after this timeout. – 7:49 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Fleming praised Coby’s defense in the pregame presser, but it must have stayed back in Chicago so far. – 7:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Trae Young is back.. 5pts 3 assists Hawks 14-9 7:32 left 1st. DeRozan with 6 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 7:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
By the way, Hawks came off bum-team alert when Young was cleared this afternoon. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alfonzo McKinnie’s deal with the Chicago Bulls is for two seasons at the minimum:
21-22: $1,090,007 (rest of season)
22-23: $2,036,318
Both seasons are non-guaranteed. 22-23 has an early-July fully guaranteed date.
@spotrac – 7:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae gets handchecked without a whistle too much this season, but it’s good to see him taking advantage and doing the same to stay in front of his man on the other end. – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tonight is the Hawks’ last home game until Jan. 12.
Games on the upcoming six-game road trip:
CHI, CLE, POR, SAC, LAL, LAC – 7:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Flying solo tonight. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. We are live !!! pic.twitter.com/so1yZwFT8V – 7:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Skylar Mays comes into tonight having averaged 12.5 ppg (.500 FG%), 5.5 rpg and 2.5 apg in 28.0 mpg over his last two outings. Against the 76ers on 12/23, Mays notched his first ever double-double, tallying 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. – 7:21 PM
Skylar Mays comes into tonight having averaged 12.5 ppg (.500 FG%), 5.5 rpg and 2.5 apg in 28.0 mpg over his last two outings. Against the 76ers on 12/23, Mays notched his first ever double-double, tallying 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. – 7:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Some jersey numbers for the new Hawks:
#5 Cat Barber
#14 Malcolm Hill
#24 Wes Iwundu (inactive)
#28 Malik Ellison
#33 Lance Stephenson
#45 Chaundee Brown – 7:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will Vooch grab our first rebound tonight or someone else?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Vucevic jersey! – 7:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting
Cam Reddish
Chaundee Brown
Clint Capela
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Atlanta Hawks are starting Chaundee Brown tonight.
Brown signed with Atlanta this morning. – 7:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bulls
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
Chaundee Brown
Clint Capela – 7:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak over Chicago, having swept the 2020-21 regular season series (3-0).
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Hawks are expecting a huge crowd. Tons of @Chicago Bulls fans in the concourse area. The @Chicago Bulls brand is alive and well. 6:15 CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/DrBJvXyj1W – 7:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight in the 🅰️.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NfsK1mkZIw – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Nikola Vucevic notched 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 blocks wearing the “Soundwave” Nike Kyrie 7s vs. Indiana.
👟 | A closer look at Vooch’s shoe game: – 6:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Acting Bulls coach Chris Fleming on Derrick Jones Jr., who’s missing 3rd game with strained hammy: “Exact timetable, I can’t tell you, but I do think he’ll be back in the very near future.”
Fleming said DJJ is progressing, stayed in Chicago for 1-game trip to get in extra work – 6:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Acting head coach Chris Fleming, via Zoom from Atlanta, said Billy Donovan had “mild symptoms at beginning” but “sounds like himself now and is excited to get back to work.”
Shortened NBA quarantine time, as long as certain contagious thresholds are met, also applies to coaches. – 6:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is the only Hawk to clear protocols tonight. Still, Hawks get a much-needed boost for a team that’s been hit hard by covid. – 6:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Acting head coach Chris Fleming on Trae Young playing vs. Bulls: “You want to play against the best. That’s how you get better.” – 6:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chris Fleming on Trae Young being cleared to face the Bulls tonight: “You want to play against the best players and I think that’s how we get better. … I’m happy to hear he’s on the floor tonight.” – 6:01 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Can confirm report from @Adrian Wojnarowski : Trae Young has cleared protocol and will play tonight. – 5:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young has received a second negative test and is cleared to return for tonight’s game, @The Athletic has learned. – 5:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has been cleared from Covid protocols and will return vs. the Chicago Bulls tonight, sources tell ESPN. – 5:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said there’s a chance Cam Reddish could play some at the 4 tonight. – 5:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hawks waiting on results on a few players .. The Athletic is reporting Trae Young has tested negative in one test . – 5:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nate McMillan, via Zoom from Atlanta, said they had to show some new players how to get to the locker room today. “It’s that real,” McMillan said. – 5:48 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Nate McMillan said Hawks are still waiting on results for “a few players.” – 5:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Keifer Sykes has been waiting for The Call. He finally got it Sunday night from Pacers GM Chad Buchanan. He left Chicago for Indy at 4am and tested negative.
Three days before his 28th birthday, Sykes is about to play in an NBA game for the first time.
https://t.co/cGfDy5LvHK pic.twitter.com/YzABDCpzMp – 5:38 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Trae Young and the Hawks soar at #⃣9⃣ on our Top 10 Stories of the Year!
Hear @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence recap the rest of the biggest headlines from 2021: https://t.co/Kfz72SP5GU pic.twitter.com/KbawpibDQr – 5:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Shout out to Coach Chris Fleming for getting his first NBA win on Sunday night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Glf7LEL8sb – 3:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Apologies for being a bit late with this but I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Rudy Malnati Jr. who owned Pizano’s Pizza. Rudy loved Chicago so much, its teams and the Air and Water Show. He was so gracious to me and my family. – 3:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It feels like there’s a scale factor missing in these ratings but … the 538 model sure loves Alex Caruso: projects.fivethirtyeight.com/nba-player-rat… – 2:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
… Strus, incidentally, is averaging more points per 36 minutes than Vucevic, Chris Paul, T. Ross, many other notable names: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:28 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news, notes and scores. – 1:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young has received a negative test result, @The Athletic has learned. He needs two negative tests, but it suggests there’s a chance of him being cleared before tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 1:36 PM
