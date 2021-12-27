USA Today Sports

Chauncey Billups enters health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups enters COVID-19 protocol – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id…2:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 1:39 PM

Chris Haynes: Scott Brooks will serve as replacement head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers with Chauncey Billups entering health and safety protocols, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / December 27, 2021
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said there’s no changes to the Nets’ health and safety protocol list. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in. He expects LaMarcus Aldridge to rejoin the team when they’re back east. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 27, 2021

