Chauncey Billups enters health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups enters COVID-19 protocol – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:06 PM
Sources: Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups enters COVID-19 protocol – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 1:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 1:39 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Scott Brooks will serve as replacement head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers with Chauncey Billups entering health and safety protocols, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / December 27, 2021
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said there’s no changes to the Nets’ health and safety protocol list. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in. He expects LaMarcus Aldridge to rejoin the team when they’re back east. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 27, 2021
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash expects Kyrie Irving to need a week or two to ramp-up and play once he’s out of protocols and is practicing with the team again. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 27, 2021