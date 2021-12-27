USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Mark Aguirre and more

Milestones

December 27, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Love No. 51 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Baron Davis with 1,336 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from Danilo Gallinari

DeMar DeRozan No. 69 in points now

Moved ahead of Mark Aguirre with 18,472 points. He’s now 106 away from Zach Randolph

Ricky Rubio No. 95 in steals now

Moved ahead of Chris Webber and Rudy Gay with 1,198 steals. He’s now tied with Ray Williams

Nikola Vucevic No. 103 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 7,171 rebounds. He’s now 58 away from Russell Westbrook

Derrick Favors No. 111 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Chris Bosh with 933 blocks. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins

Jimmy Butler No. 143 in steals now

Moved ahead of Derrick McKey with 1,075 steals. He’s now 4 away from Tom Gugliotta

Zach LaVine No. 154 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tobias Harris and Raymond Felton with 930 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Chucky Atkins

Harrison Barnes No. 160 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud

Justin Holiday No. 170 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Eric Piatkowski, Anthony Tolliver and Kawhi Leonard with 866 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler

Eric Bledsoe No. 170 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steve Blake with 3,450 assists. He’s now tied with Chris Mullin

Eric Bledsoe No. 172 in steals now

Moved ahead of Sam Lacey and Danny Manning with 1,003 steals. He’s now 1 away from John Drew

Eric Bledsoe No. 180 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Harris and Jeff Hornacek with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from John Stockton

Kevin Love No. 193 in points now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,618 points. He’s now 5 away from Orlando Woolridge

Nikola Vucevic No. 203 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Tom Chambers with 629 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Haywood

Will Barton No. 214 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 736 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Monta Ellis

Derrick Favors No. 218 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Marvin Williams with 5,547 rebounds. He’s now 28 away from Otto Moore

Austin Rivers No. 233 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Chandler Parsons and Mike James with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers

Doug McDermott No. 249 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 665 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Garrett Temple and Isaiah Rider


