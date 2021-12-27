Deandre Ayton added to health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns out tonight so far:
Deandre Ayton (H&S protocols)
Jae Crowder (protocols)
Monty Williams (protocols)
Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction)
Abdel Nader (right knee injury management)
Dario Saric (ACL rehab)
Elfrid Payton (protocols)
Ish Wainright (low back soreness) – 5:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Suns C Deandre Ayton has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/YWD3G7IbYk – 5:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Another playoff series chess match between Chris Paul and Draymond Green would be a delight.
Paul quickly glances over to make sure Crowder is on the wing. He then never takes his eyes off Ayton and the space to keep Green honest, even after opening up his body for the pass. pic.twitter.com/zAoGN2PBW7 – 1:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve still got to get it to him for sure.” Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton, who scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting in #Suns loss tp #Warriors on #Christmas2021 pic.twitter.com/vUCUlrrFd5 – 8:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: GSW 116, PHX 107
Ayton: 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-10 FG
Paul: 21 Pts, 8 Ast, 6 Reb
Bridges: 17 Pts, 6 Reb
Curry: 33 Pts, 6 Ast, 10-26 FG – 7:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
fascinating crunchtime with ayton on the floor and warriors staying big. wrote about that chess match here: si.com/nba/2021/12/24… – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson passes up 3, but finds Bridges on drive and dish.
#Suns down two.
Booker back in for Payne.
Ayton still sitting.
Green back in. – 7:13 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
This is what the NBA had in mind. Through Q3 in Phoenix, we are tied at 84. Warriors are short handed and Curry (6-18) isn’t shooting well. Incredible effort to be where they are. STeph is still the high man (23p) while Paul, Ayton have 16p each for Suns. – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 84, GSW 84
Ayton: 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 7-9 FG
Bridges: 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 5-8 FG
Paul: 16 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb
Curry: 23 Pts, 6-18 FG – 7:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges led collective effort on Curry, who didn’t beat shot clock.
#Suns up 62-58 at half as Paul gets rook Kuminga again, hits 3
PHX: Paul 16, Ayton 14, Bridges 13. Team: 52.4% FG (6-of-16 3s.). 6 bench pts
GSW: Curry 17, Payton II 12. Team: 46.5% FG (7-of-19 3s). Led by 10. – 6:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Awesome first half in Phoenix. Steph Curry (17 points) and Chris Paul (16 points) are dueling, Deandre Ayton is dominant (14p, 5r) and Mikal Bridges (13p) is the difference in this 52-48 Suns lead at the break. Warriors aren’t getting enough production out of a thin frontcourt. – 6:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 62, GSW 58
Ayton: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-7 FG
Paul: 16 Pts, 4 Ast
Bridges: 13 Pts, 4-5 FG
Curry: 17 Pts, 5-15 FG
Suns outscored Warriors 35-25 in 2Q – 6:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Green wanted foul on Booker on transition drive as he said Booker used his off arm to push off.
Didn’t get call.
Ayton got the bucket.
Green got a tech.
#Suns up 49-45. Timeout #Warriors with 4:04 left in 1st half.
On 22-8 after being down 37-27 early in the 2nd quarter. – 6:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First Suns lead of the game on an Ayton hook shot. Crowd is awake now – 6:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jump hook over Looney. #Suns take their first lead of game. – 6:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker gets on the offensive glass, powers up, draws foul, scores.
Crowd goes crazy.
#Suns down two as Booker hits FT.
Green, Looney back in for #Warriors.
Ayton back in for #Suns for Johnson. – 6:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Expecting Ayton to check in at 6 minute mark. Has 8 points in nine minutes on 4-of-5 shooting. #Suns – 5:58 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Juuuuust in case you’re watching Browns-Packers…we are through one quarter here in the NBA’s best game on Christmas. Warriors 33, Suns 27. Steph leads everybody with 11 points. Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton have 8 points apiece. Draymond has been all over the place (six assists). – 5:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Visited with the Suns recently and Monty Williams said he feels “somewhat responsible” for Deandre Ayton not getting his max extension done, like Doncic and Trae Young. “From a personal perspective, I feel like I failed him.” sports.yahoo.com/the-suns-have-… – 5:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: GSW 33, PHX 27
Paul: 8 Pts, 3 Ast
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4-5 FG
Booker: 3 Pts, 1-5 FG
Green: 3 Pts, 6 Ast, 2 Stl
Curry: 11 Pts, 3-6 FG
PHX: 6 1st quarter TOs – 5:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This is the way Phoenix should play Ayton, at least against the Warriors — letting him get his in the flow. Not dumping it down to him every time because he has a size advantage – 5:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gary Payton II with the massive follow dunk, answered by Bridges 3, answered by Payton layup off cut, answered by Ayton bucket off Paul feed.
#Suns down 24-19. – 5:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green opens guarding Chris Paul. He spent much of the last matchup guarding Deandre Ayton. Warriors like him on Phoenix’s point guard and center. – 5:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Deandre Ayton is loose pregame. Using an exercise stick as a fake microphone, doing some Drake karaoke, enjoying himself thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/kNaZqxLeck – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton just casually performing some Drake pregame pic.twitter.com/V3kIYp8cER – 5:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A Deandre Ayton concert was a late addition to the pregame festivities pic.twitter.com/W2VC3rGl3J – 5:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Expect to see Draymond Green on Deandre Ayton again tonight.
#Warriors coach Steve Kerr breaks down why Green is able to guard bigs like Ayton, who he says is one of the best centers in the league. #Suns pic.twitter.com/REyLo1o50T – 3:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who should make the All-Star Game?
If it was decided with Global Rating alone, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Deandre Ayton and Dejounte Murray would be in as of now.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 11:28 AM
