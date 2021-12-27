Emanuel Terry to Suns

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are signing Emanuel Terry of NBA G League’s Stockton Kings on a 10-day hardship deal. – 1:04 PM
The Phoenix Suns are signing Emanuel Terry of NBA G League’s Stockton Kings on a 10-day hardship deal. – 1:04 PM
More on this storyline
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks announce they have signed Cat Barber and Malik Ellison to 10-day contracts. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / December 25, 2021
Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are signing forward D.J. Wilson on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wilson, the No. 17 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for G League’s OKC Blue. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 21, 2021
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Jared Harper from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans waived two-way player Daulton Hommes. -via NBA.com / December 21, 2021