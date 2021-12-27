Grizzlies vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) play against the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 15, Phoenix Suns 6 (Q1 06:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
14 of the Grizzlies’ first 15 points have come in the paint – 9:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
3 points. 3 assists. 3 rebounds.
in 5 minutes for @Steven Adams. – 9:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams is doing a really good job of showing higher than normal in drop coverage to keep Chris Paul from getting easy looks from mid-range.
Grizzlies 13-6 early. – 9:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies size advantage is showing up early. Jaren Jackson is moving his feet and staying with Cam Johnson on defense. On offense he’s using his size to get easy shots in the paint. Good early start for the Grizz. – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Smith in for McGee.
1st #Suns sub off bench tonight. 7:22 left in first quarter. – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Desmond Bane: 6 points, 3-4 FG
Phoenix Suns: 6 points, 3-10 FG – 9:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Great start for the Grizz and Desmond Bane is already hot. 12-6 lead over the Suns. – 9:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Some early slips on screens from Bridges and Johnson.
This Bane guy ain’t bad – 9:13 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Cam Johnson with the Pick & Roll for the first bucket. pic.twitter.com/o34qBmgEBS – 9:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S GET GET GET IT 🙅♂️
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/l9Nevn2ZDZ – 9:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges is just excited to be here pic.twitter.com/s8UKTuUKLa – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Coached with a lot of passion. I remember seeing him on the sidelines even when we were going against each other as assistant coaches.” #Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins about Kevin Young, who’ll coach for Monty Williams (health/safety) tonight.
Both coached in G League. #Suns – 9:04 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s hard to predict how tonight’s gonna go.
The NBA is even weirder than usual under the circumstances right now, but the Suns have been a terrible matchup for Memphis since last year, and they won by 25 without Ayton in their last matchup.
Oh what the heck, Grizz by 10. – 8:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“We had a slogan going back to last year of just navigating uncertainty and here we are.”
Here we are, indeed. The latest on COVID-19 across the league and the start of it affecting the Suns: arizonasports.com/story/2948540/… – 8:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Emanuel Terry is available to play tonight, per Suns.
He will be Phoenix’s 11th active player. – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official:
Cam Johnson starting for Jae Crowder (health and safety protocols).
JaVale McGee starting for Deandre Ayton (health and safety protocols) #Suns – 8:36 PM
Official:
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🚨 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL. YOU TAPPED IN? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wuzLlrVjVH – 8:29 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
That’s quite a welcome to the NFL moment for Ian Book with the pick-6. – 8:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A little tribute for Deandre Ayton from Devin Booker. Took a few cracks at Ayton’s patented halfcourt granny shot.
Real friends, how many of us pic.twitter.com/2IJTvtWOq0 – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ K.J. Martin, Jae’Sean Tate enter COVID-19 protocols ift.tt/32skX0R – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns Pulse: Phoenix looks to bounce back after #Christmas loss to Warriors as head coach Monty Williams and starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are under #NBA health and safety protocols
#Suns lead assistant Kevin Young is coaching in place of Williams https://t.co/ZxMduZtSTW pic.twitter.com/2PuBK3x2nR – 8:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE TONIGHT vs. @Phoenix Suns
🏇 @Ja Morant
🐸 @Desmond Bane
🐘 @konchjitty55
🐶 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐈 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/hwQcp3rCCi – 8:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Usually a crowded last group pregame of Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder but just Book tonight pic.twitter.com/ag3Ztz41dS – 8:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Shout out to the guy in the section below me sporting the Ian Book jersey. – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said team had “virtual” walkthrough amid rise in COVID-19 cases. #Suns pic.twitter.com/KUe3eJ3Ihq – 7:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said with everything going on with COVID & the Grizzlies being on the 2nd night of a back to back, the team prepared virtually today. The staff used zoom to go over their rapport and put film on each player’s iPad before they offered input on the gameplan. – 7:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins going with the same starters as last night for the @Memphis Grizzlies : Morant, Bane, Konchar, Jackson Jr., and Adams – 7:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game recognize game.
make @Ja Morant an #NBAAllStar by hitting the RT button 🗳 pic.twitter.com/mT8mToydEB – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Young isn’t sure who’ll start for Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, but you got to think JaVale McGee starts for Ayton.
As for Crowder, I’m thinking Cam Johnson, but Young may go with Shamet for 3-guard look.
He started for Devin Booker when he was out.
Thoughts? #Suns – 7:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Suns are listing guard Elfrid Payton as available vs. Memphis tonight, according to the league portal. Payton entered Covid protocols on Sunday. – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Navigating uncertainty.”
#Suns lead assistant Kevin Young is taking the approach #Suns took all of last season into tonight’s game against Memphis as Monty Williams is out under health and safety protocols.
Young said he told players to “have each other’s back” and “step up.” pic.twitter.com/h4LZUMOSo1 – 7:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Elfrid Payton has been cleared and is eligible to play tonight after all – 7:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Acting Suns head coach Kevin Young said he was kind of blown away with how much Monty Williams has essentially handed him the keys to running the team. Said that was a huge confidence booster for him. – 7:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Acting head coach Kevin Young said the Suns aren’t sure who they’re going to start yet in place of Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder – 7:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Looks like Elfrid Payton is gonna be good to go? Out here warming up. pic.twitter.com/VIR8BQPdFM – 7:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
If there’s a bright side to the Suns’ current situation, it’s that they are at home now and are for the next few days. Those in isolation right now will be able to do so in the Valley as opposed to a random city on the road. – 7:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA’s best record over the last month:
Cleveland Cavs: 11-3
Utah Jazz: 11-3
Phoenix Suns: 11-3
NBA’s best Defensive Rating over the last month:
1. Cleveland (99.8)
2. Memphis (101.8)
NBA’s best Net Rating over the last month:
1. Cleveland (15.8)
2. Utah Jazz (11.7) – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton placed under #NBA health and safety protocols https://t.co/fLiK5bxkmx via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/LIcbg34Mhu – 6:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton yesterday.
Head coach Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton today.
#Suns are adding to the list of #NBA players and coaches under the league’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/8TxtD1dMSC – 6:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Hoodie season, don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal tonight!
👕 https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/aTZoobZlDI – 6:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns out tonight so far:
Deandre Ayton (H&S protocols)
Jae Crowder (protocols)
Monty Williams (protocols)
Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction)
Abdel Nader (right knee injury management)
Dario Saric (ACL rehab)
Elfrid Payton (protocols)
Ish Wainright (low back soreness) – 5:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Suns C Deandre Ayton has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/YWD3G7IbYk – 5:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Javale McGee has been one of the NBA’s best backup bigs, but the Grizzlies should have the frontcourt advantage one day after recording a franchise record 35 second chance points. – 5:43 PM
Javale McGee has been one of the NBA’s best backup bigs, but the Grizzlies should have the frontcourt advantage one day after recording a franchise record 35 second chance points. – 5:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate and K.J. Martin have entered the health & safety protocols. The team now has 4 players in health & safety protocols (Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin). – 5:32 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 5 NBA Net Rating over the last month
1. Cleveland
2. Utah
3. Memphis
4. San Antonio
5. Phoenix – 5:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Monday’s glimpse into practice with the Sacramento Kings following Monday’s loss to the Grizzlies and ahead of the home back-to-back with the Thunder & Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/e30hPbjBT6 – 5:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Emanuel Terry back with #Suns on 10-day. pic.twitter.com/siaifrTPJf – 5:24 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Providing the ultimate assist. 🎁
Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, and 20 @intel volunteers teamed up with Suns Legacy Partners to help 30 at-risk youth take part in a shopping spree of a lifetime.
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/qJZdxGNfqk pic.twitter.com/HfhTAhp9Xs – 5:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton reacts to the criticisms made from Alvin Gentry following last night’s loss to the Grizzlies, how those comments landed with his Kings team and looking to rid themselves of familiar mistakes.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/qnUl1krN1X pic.twitter.com/9nnB0DMVk8 – 5:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Marvin Bagley III discusses how his Sacramento Kings responded to the harsh comments made from their head coach Alvin Gentry after loss to Grizzlies, also details his second bout with COVID-19.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/AI95pBQL6P pic.twitter.com/BVjwFxV4Ts – 5:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Providing the ultimate assist. 🎁
Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, and 20 Intel volunteers teamed up with Suns Legacy Partners to help 30 at-risk youth take part in a shopping spree of a lifetime.
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/qJZdxGNfqk pic.twitter.com/VzJOkF20Ym – 5:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
trip is rare like mr.clean with hair 🦄
RT RT RT to vote @Jaren Jackson Jr. for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vjI4hv9aJw – 4:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Last night, @konchjitty55 (11 points, 14 rebounds) became the third player in @Memphis Grizzlies franchise history to record a double-double in his first career NBA start.
Konchar joined Marc Gasol (10/29/2008) and Andre Brown (4/12/2008). (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/Q9rPYcgVld – 4:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry finally broke his Christmas slump with a 33-point performance during the Warriors’ win over the Suns. Here is a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/sta… – 4:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Another week of Suns basketball, here’s our jersey lineup!
@PayPal | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/gFqJm9FocJ – 3:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns head coach Monty Williams out for Monday’s game vs. Memphis under #NBA health and safety protocols azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Stockton Kings lose Emanuel Terry to Suns. pic.twitter.com/VySoErZMmY – 3:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Confirmed Monty Williams OUT tonight vs. Memphis under #NBA health/safety protocols.
Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton OUT as well in health/safety protocols.
Lead assistant Kevin Young will coach in Williams’ place. Young was in health/safety protocols earlier this season. #Suns – 3:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Alvin Gentry on Kings’ 25-point loss to Grizzlies: ‘Most disappointed I’ve been in 34 years in the NBA’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/27/alv… – 3:00 PM
