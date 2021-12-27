Jayson Tatum joins long list of Celtics in COVID protocols

USA Today Sports

Marc Stein: The Celtics say Jayson Tatum has entered the league’s health and safety protocols after his previous well-chronicled battled with COVID-19 last season.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ahead of tonight’s game at Minnesota, you can add one more to the Health & Safety Protocol #Celtics group…and it’s a big one.
Jayson Tatum – Health & Safety Protocols – OUT pic.twitter.com/G6TPFZssCS12:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocols #coronavirus #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…11:31 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Celtics announced. pic.twitter.com/lyDCvNWMtJ11:24 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum out tonight in Minnesota (health and safety protocol) has been the Celtics ironman since he entered the league as a 19-year old in 2017.
No one’s come close to matching his minutes for the Celtics, who’ve lost 12 of the last 17 games they’ve played without him. pic.twitter.com/2slE4BVCyQ11:08 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Latest from @SouichiTerada as Jayson Tatum joins eight other Celtics currently in NBA health and safety protocols masslive.com/celtics/2021/1…11:02 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum has gone into health and safety protocol.
He’s played every game this year and his 1210 minutes ranks 3rd in the NBA (Miles Bridges, Westbrook).
Celtics play in Minneapolis tonight, host the Clippers Wednesday and the Suns Friday. – 11:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum enters health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/celtics-jay…10:52 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum has entered the league’s health and safety protocols after his previous well-chronicled battled with COVID-19 last season. – 10:51 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum has entered Health and Safety protocols – 10:47 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics announce F Jayson Tatum has entered the Health and Safety protocol. He had COVID-19 in January. – 10:40 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has entered the health and safety protocols and is OUT tonight at Minnesota. – 10:40 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jayson Tatum has entered health & safety protocols – 10:40 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum has entered health & safety protocols, per the Celtics – 10:40 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols, according to the Celtics. – 10:40 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has entered health and safety protocols. – 10:40 AM

