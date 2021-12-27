Jazz vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (23-9) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021
Utah Jazz 38, San Antonio Spurs 31 (Q2 07:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game. Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta remain out in health and safety protocols. – 9:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Down by 7, this is the largest deficit the Spurs have faced since 12/19 @ Sacramento – 9:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This finish from 𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 👀
This finish from 𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 👀
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 34-27 after 1Q. There were six ties and four lead changes in the period, which saw both teams shoot a high percentage from the floor. – 9:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 34, Spurs 27. Utah shooting 57% FGs, 60% on 3s … awesome!
End 1Q: Jazz 34, Spurs 27. Utah shooting 57% FGs, 60% on 3s … awesome!
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Jazz by 7
Lonnie 6 pts | Clarkson, Whiteside, Conley 7 pts each
Jazz winning 3PT line by 6 and FT line by 5
1Q: Jazz by 7
Lonnie 6 pts | Clarkson, Whiteside, Conley 7 pts each
Jazz winning 3PT line by 6 and FT line by 5
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nice close to the quarter from the Jazz. They get four stops in six possessions. They keep scoring. They end the quarter on a 10-4 run and lead 34-27…. – 9:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
It’s a good 1Q from the Jazz, they’re up 34-27. Maybe the midrange defense hasn’t been great, but the offense has kept clicking even without Donovan Mitchell available. – 9:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
find you a hype man like #KeldonJohnson 🥺
find you a hype man like #KeldonJohnson 🥺
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mutual interest between Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, WNBA teams nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/27/rep… – 9:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz are up 24-23 with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter. Offense has been good. Defense has been optional – 9:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙮 👌
𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙮 👌
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Spurs are 7-8 from 2….if these two teams ever get in a playoff series the Jazz would have to adjust some things. San Antonio feasts on the one shot the Jazz typically surrender – 9:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
He’s Michael Jordan Clarkson every time he plays San Antonio. – 8:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Spurs currently shooting 75 percent so I’m off on the 80 percent – 8:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Strong start from Mike Conley, with Donovan Mitchell out. Jazz are also having some success getting SA to commute fouls by trying to feed Rudy down low. 10-10, with 6:49 left 1Q. – 8:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Once a Spur, always a Spur 🤍🖤
Once a Spur, always a Spur 🤍🖤
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
First guy off the bench tonight, with Donovan Mitchell not playing, will be Trent Forrest – 8:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gay up and talking to Mike Conley on the sidelines, giving him some tips against his old team. – 8:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
We’re courtside tonight. (I think we’re taking the spot where TV broadcast would normally be.)
We’re courtside tonight. (I think we’re taking the spot where TV broadcast would normally be.)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson will be big tonight. The Spurs really extending pressure. Clarkson’s ability off the dribble to break the paint is going to be needed – 8:48 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Derrick has been super hesitant/unsure things during the first few possessions. Gobert will do that to you. – 8:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Usually the Spurs shoot 80 percent against the jazz. Let’s see if that trend holds tonight – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs ran a video tribute to Rudy Gay, who is about to play in his first game at the AT&T Center since departing the Spurs this past summer in free agency.
The crowd followed the video with a warm round of applause.
Spurs ran a video tribute to Rudy Gay, who is about to play in his first game at the AT&T Center since departing the Spurs this past summer in free agency.
The crowd followed the video with a warm round of applause.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Spurs play a Rudy Gay tribute video before the game as they’re about to introduce Jazz lineups. Big ovation for him. – 8:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Notable: Malik Fitts — unavailable for tonight’s game due to a right shoulder sprain — is wearing a RSL jersey with his name on it on the bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/VwnWbHsC1N – 8:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios is OPEN!
Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios is OPEN!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are deep enough offensively that they should be able to survive without Mitchell for 43 minutes
The Jazz are deep enough offensively that they should be able to survive without Mitchell for 43 minutes
David Locke @DLocke09
The third official in today’s Utah Jazz v. San Antonio Spurs game is Bianca Burns and she is making her NBA debut – 8:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Challenging matchup for the Jazz tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs are playing as well as any team in the league – 8:20 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Safe to say our broadcast crew is ready for Star Wars Night!
Safe to say our broadcast crew is ready for Star Wars Night!
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I mean, that was just completely amazing. That entire innings from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Good lord. – 7:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙨
𝙍𝙚𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙥𝙪𝙧𝙨
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Monday’s are always better when you vote @Dejounte Murray for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
Monday’s are always better when you vote @Dejounte Murray for #NBAAllStar ⭐️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder addressed Donovan Mitchell’s back injury, noting that there was some soreness lingering after the Dallas game, and a determination was made that it was simply better for him to have access to the team facilities than to put him on a couple long plane rides. – 7:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on the Utah jazz being the last team without any players in the H&S protocols this season: “I don’t feel any particular pride, I feel fortunate. We’ve tried to do the right things, but so have a lot of teams. … We’re talking about an inevitability now.” – 7:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They’re playing well. We’re facing a team that’s a really good team right now.” – Jazz Coach Snyder on the Spurs as of late.
“They’re playing well. We’re facing a team that’s a really good team right now.” – Jazz Coach Snyder on the Spurs as of late.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA’s best record over the last month:
Cleveland Cavs: 11-3
Utah Jazz: 11-3
Phoenix Suns: 11-3
NBA’s best Defensive Rating over the last month:
1. Cleveland (99.8)
2. Memphis (101.8)
NBA’s best Net Rating over the last month:
1. Cleveland (15.8)
NBA’s best record over the last month:
Cleveland Cavs: 11-3
Utah Jazz: 11-3
Phoenix Suns: 11-3
NBA’s best Defensive Rating over the last month:
1. Cleveland (99.8)
2. Memphis (101.8)
NBA’s best Net Rating over the last month:
1. Cleveland (15.8)
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says he’s going with same starters as last night: White, Bates-Diop, McDermott, Johnson and Poeltl. – 7:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I thought early in the game, they were aggressive at the 3PT line.” – Jazz Coach Quin Snyder on the last Spurs comeback win in Utah.
“I thought early in the game, they were aggressive at the 3PT line.” – Jazz Coach Quin Snyder on the last Spurs comeback win in Utah.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That ball from Mitchell Starc that bowled Ben Stokes is one of the filthiest deliveries I think I’ve ever seen? That ball just absolutely DOVE left like a screwball. That thing was totally unhittable, good lord. – 6:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Last night marked our 𝟔𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 win in the @attcenter !!
We appreciate the energy you bring every single night, Spurs Fam! Thanks for being with us each step of the way 💯🙏 #PorVida
Last night marked our 𝟔𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 win in the @attcenter !!
We appreciate the energy you bring every single night, Spurs Fam! Thanks for being with us each step of the way 💯🙏 #PorVida
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s Star Wars Night at the crib!
🆚 @Utah Jazz
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
It’s Star Wars Night at the crib!
🆚 @Utah Jazz
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
For those who may have missed it, Donovan Mitchell is out tonight due to a back injury. He had 27 points in Utah’s 128-126 loss to the Spurs on Dec. 17. – 6:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta have been ruled out for Tuesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City. Alex Len is questionable. – 5:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Primo gets loose before early pre-game work with fellow rookie Joe Wieskamp and Devontae Cacok. pic.twitter.com/7MFEjJFLRP – 5:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are listing Alex Len (health and safety protocols) as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta are still out. – 5:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 5 NBA Net Rating over the last month
1. Cleveland
2. Utah
3. Memphis
4. San Antonio
Top 5 NBA Net Rating over the last month
1. Cleveland
2. Utah
3. Memphis
4. San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
just a lil something we like to call team basketball 🤝🏀
just a lil something we like to call team basketball 🤝🏀
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jock Landale shooting update through 15 games: pic.twitter.com/BH6cdldoG1 – 4:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson is now shooting 47.6% from three for the season.
Keldon Johnson is now shooting 47.6% from three for the season.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah contingent now here at Disneyland.
Utah contingent now here at Disneyland.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Here’s something that caught my attention.
Ohio State brought a large contingent of players to Disneyland. I’d say I saw 30-ish walk by.
Here’s something that caught my attention.
Ohio State brought a large contingent of players to Disneyland. I’d say I saw 30-ish walk by.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Both Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell were nominees for the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Both Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell were nominees for the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
For the 2nd time this season, Dejounte Murray has been a nominee for the Western Conference Player of the Week.
For the 2nd time this season, Dejounte Murray has been a nominee for the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I’ve been walking through Disneyland for less than five minutes.
I’ve been walking through Disneyland for less than five minutes.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have a 111.5 ORtg this season when excluding garbage-time minutes, per @Ben Falk, 11th best in the league. That number has jumped to 125.4 over the last six games, which is tops in the NBA over last two weeks. DJ situation is a tough break for a team that’s rolling rn. – 3:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
FYI: the Jazz broadcast crew didn’t travel with the team on this road trip, citing coronavirus concerns. Team says they’ll broadcast from home “for the next several road trips.” – 2:34 PM
