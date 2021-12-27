Jordan Poole clears COVID protocols

Shams Charania: Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the Bay today, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors injury report for Tuesday’s Denver game: Draymond, Lee, Moody and Poole all in health and safety protocols — all out. Andrew Wiggins is no longer in protocols and is practicing as we speak — should be good to go. Iguodala also practicing and is probable. – 9:15 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andrew Wiggins is out of health and safety protocols, and he appears available tomorrow vs. Denver. Jordan Poole is listed as out. – 8:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
From Warriors, the last team to post an injury report for tomorrow: Jordan Poole remains on the list (protocols) as ‘out,’ but Andrew Wiggins is not on the list – 8:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the Bay today, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 7:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Five Golden State Warriors are in health and safety protocols. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green. – 4:08 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Interestingly enough, even with Wiggins, Poole, Lee, Moody, Wiseman, Klay all out, what separated the Warriors from the Suns tonight was… their depth. – 8:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors were without Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Andre Iguodala (plus Klay Thompson obviously).
Steph shot 10-27.
They won in Phoenix shooting 49/38% as a team.
Scary. pic.twitter.com/2pugb0ytSD – 7:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors win it 116-107. Steph finishes with a Christmas career high 33 points. Otto Porter finishes with 19 including some gigantic shots down the stretch.
And they did it without Iguodala, Poole, Wiggins, Lee, Klay and Wiseman.
Best win of the season for the Warriors. – 7:35 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
This is a richly entertaining and amazing NBA game. Imagine adding Wiggins, Poole, Klay T. And Wiseman to it. – 7:28 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Second straight game Gary Payton II is doing good work filling the void left by Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee.
GPII’s game is an exquisite blend of lightning and grit – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 27, 2021
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said Marcus Morris Sr. will have a minutes restriction in his return from covid protocols vs. Brooklyn. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / December 27, 2021
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said 6 Mavs, including Luka, are still in COVID-19 protocol. But Reggie Bullock “is getting close to clearance” and plans to join team in Sacramento this week. Bullock was the first Mavs player to test positive in this outbreak, Dec. 18. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 27, 2021