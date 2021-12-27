Mavericks vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (15-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-19) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 36, Portland Trail Blazers 31 (Q2 10:33)
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Mavericks 34, Trail Blazers 29
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
End of the 1st
Mavs 34
Blazers 29
DP leads all scorers with 11 pic.twitter.com/cjnwnJgU8o – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Dame’s leading us with 9 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ter7zGnQpY – 10:41 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mavericks 34, Blazers 29: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 rebound for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 1 rebound for @Norman Powell. 7 points for @Anfernee Simons. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Larry Nance Jr. – 10:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve been fairly hard on the Pacers and Blazers in that I feel like they’ve reached their expiration date with their cores and it’s time to break them up.
I’ve probably been neglectful in overlooking that the Celtics may be at that same point. – 10:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame just bear hugged Brandon Knight going for a steal and looked at the ref incredulously when he was called for a foul. – 10:38 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Norman Powell with the early coaching and guiding of the young guns out here tonight – 10:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
𝔻ℙ 𝕀𝕊 𝕆ℕ 𝕆ℕ𝔼 𝕋ℕ
11 PTS // 7 MIN
@Dwight Powell | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/H3ZPPoqask – 10:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell, on pace for like 75 points tonight, is also now in foul trouble. – 10:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Brandon Knight is an absolutely elite Guy being Remembered on the Mavs’ COVID roster. – 10:28 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Even shorthanded, the Mavericks still have size that the Blazers can’t match. – 10:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Most Improved Player award is a crap shoot and there are a ton of guys who have a case but Nassir Little is at least in the conversation to be in the conversation. The most no-downside entirely good storyline of this Blazers season. – 10:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Tony Snell with two fouls and that’ll bring CJ Elleby off the bench with 6:22 to play in the first quarter – 10:24 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Seriously thought for a moment Blazers had made a coaching change when I turned game on and saw Scott Brooks pacing sideline. – 10:22 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sheeeeesh 👀
#DamianLillard | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BlR7CHwg3f – 10:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If you just watched this game you’d think Kristaps Porzingis was the best player in the NBA. – 10:17 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Tonight is really going to test my belief that every Mavs-Blazers is good – 10:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
#KeepSueFresh
Doe honors Sue Bird with his kicks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cp1k0dvopm – 10:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in PDX ❄️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/5Zk9WivANQ – 10:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs on the road against the Blazers on BSSW at 9p. Joining me on the telecast as analyst tonight moving over from the Mavs Live desk is @bdameris. Damian Lillard will be playing for Portland tonight. He had been listed as questionable for personal reasons. – 9:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Ntilikina, Brunson,
POR starters: Snell, Little, Nance, Powell, Lillard
9:10 tip @theeagledallas – 9:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With changes to NBA COVID-19 protocol, Mavs’ Luka Doncic could return sooner than expected.
Jason Kidd: “Hopefully his ankle is healing. … I’ve talked to him a couple times, but it’s not that we’re talking basketball. We’re just seeing how he’s doing.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/yUrQIcEiMv – 9:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fourth triple tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has 197 as a Hawk, and has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 21st in team history. – 9:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Dallas Mavericks
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/3ZytjuitF3 – 9:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said 6 Mavs, including Luka, are still in COVID-19 protocol.
But Reggie Bullock “is getting close to clearance” and plans to join team in Sacramento this week.
Bullock was the first Mavs player to test positive in this outbreak, Dec. 18. – 8:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Still six in protocols for Mavericks. Reggie Bullock next to return, probably in Sacramento. – 8:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers assistant coach Roy Rogers is also in health and safety protocols, according to acting head coach, Scott Brooks. – 8:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard will play Monday night against Dallas. He will start along with Norman Powell, Tony Snell, Nassir Little and Larry Nance Jr., acting head coach Scott Brooks announced. Chauncey Billups and 7 Blazers are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. #RipCity – 8:36 PM
Alysha Tsuji @AlyshaTsuji
my toxic trait is my reaction to every single nike sneaker IG ad is yea i think i need those
clicked on some blazers and they were kids sizes. a sign for me to stop clicking 💀 – 8:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Scott Brooks (filling in for Billups) Lillard is available vs Mavs – 8:23 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks will play the Blazers tonight at 9. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups will miss the game because he’s in the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Scott Brooks will replace Billups. – 8:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Scott Brooks says starters tonight are Lillard, Powell, Little, Snell and Nance Jr. – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers acting head coach Scott Brooks says the starting lineup will be Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, Tony Snell, Nassir Little and Larry Nance pic.twitter.com/I6ietbdYpB – 8:16 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
The #Blazers just wrapped up their shootaround here at Moda Center and @Damian Lillard (questionable; personal reasons) is here. Sitting on the bench visiting with Interim GM Joe Cronin. – 8:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tonight is the Hawks’ last home game until Jan. 12.
Games on the upcoming six-game road trip:
CHI, CLE, POR, SAC, LAL, LAC – 7:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Game Day Poster 🎨
Art by @themightyshort pic.twitter.com/RrXb3xb8q6 – 7:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder addressed Donovan Mitchell’s back injury, noting that there was some soreness lingering after the Dallas game, and a determination was made that it was simply better for him to have access to the team facilities than to put him on a couple long plane rides. – 7:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Monday’s glimpse into practice with the Sacramento Kings following Monday’s loss to the Grizzlies and ahead of the home back-to-back with the Thunder & Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/e30hPbjBT6 – 5:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
For what it’s worth, #Pistons Luka Garza seems to have been right about not having 6 fouls.
The official announced verbally and signaled to the scorer’s table that Garza’s 5th foul was on “91” — Deividas Sirvydis.
On the official play-by-play, that foul is credited to Garza. – 4:48 PM
