Pacers signing Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal

Michael Scotto: The Indiana Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal, a league source told @HoopsHype. The second year is a team option. Sykes led the G League in assists per game.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Indiana Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. The second year is a team option. Sykes led the G League in assists per game. – 1:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are making a change to their backcourt, signing PG Keifer Sykes, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report.
He was with them in training camp and averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 assists per game with the Mad Ants. – 11:44 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN. – 11:30 AM
