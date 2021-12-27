USA Today Sports

Pacers signing Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal

Pacers signing Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal

Main Rumors

Pacers signing Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal

December 27, 2021- by

By |

Michael Scotto: The Indiana Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal, a league source told @HoopsHype. The second year is a team option. Sykes led the G League in assists per game.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Indiana Pacers signed guard Keifer Sykes to a two-year deal, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. The second year is a team option. Sykes led the G League in assists per game. – 1:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are making a change to their backcourt, signing PG Keifer Sykes, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report.
He was with them in training camp and averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 assists per game with the Mad Ants. – 11:44 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN. – 11:30 AM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home