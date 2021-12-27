USA Today Sports

Pascal Siakam, two more Raptors clear COVID protocols

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have all cleared COVID protocols and are questionable to return tomorrow – 4:26 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has been cleared from Covid protocols and will return vs. the Chicago Bulls tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 27, 2021
Neil Dalal: Wizards have upgraded Bradley Beal (protocols) to questionable for Tuesday night at Heat. Aaron Holiday joins Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Raul Neto, Anthony Gill, and Thomas Bryant as OUT in protocols. Rui Hachimura remains “questionable”, but is not expected to play. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 27, 2021
Jason Anderson: The Sacramento Kings are listing Alex Len (health and safety protocols) as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davion Mitchell and Neemias Queta are still out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 27, 2021

