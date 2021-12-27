Rockets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (10-23) play against the Charlotte Hornets (17-17) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 27, 2021
Houston Rockets 38, Charlotte Hornets 41 (Q2 08:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Armoni Brooks took all kinds of punishment in drawing that charge. Jeff Hornacek and Christian Wood greet him when he got to the other end of the floor, with Hornacek getting a laugh out of him. – 7:44 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Does this count as part of the rebuild #Rockets fans want to see? Makeshift squad staying competitive with a decent Hornets team, trail 38-35 with 8:50 to go in the half. – 7:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Scary Terry is cooking in Charlotte 🔥 😱
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nice Vipers rally to tie the game. Theis checking in so everyone that can play for the Rockets tonight, will within the first 15 minutes. – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
KO AT THE BUZZER‼️🚨
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 29
Hornets: 33
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets rookie Daishen Nix (@djfromveg ) gets his first NBA points – a dunk. That dunk moves him into a tie for 14th most dunks on the team. He moved ahead of D.J. Augustin and Trevelin Queen. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Queen get his first dunk tonight also. 😀 – 7:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join me and @Danny Leroux live for Houston/Charlotte on NBA League Pass. We’ll answer your questions live using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 7:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Well that was a fun start. 😏
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
He’s so good. 😁
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hornets 33, Rockets 29. Things fell apart a bit when the Vipers checked in. Rockets made 1 of 4 shots with three turnovers in final 2 1/2 minutes of the quarter in a 10-3 Hornets run. – 7:37 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Rockets are currently playing five rookies, which I can confidently say ties a record. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daishen Nix with his first NBA bucket, a breakaway dunk. Remember this moment. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lineup you did not expect to see this season after the time out. Garuba, Sengun, Christopher, Queen and Nix. That’s a 24-year-old, a 20-year-old, and three teens. Oh, and Jalen Green is playing air guitar during the time out so he is indeed “active” as announced pregame. – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daishen Nix checks in, too. So both two-way guys have played in first eight minutes. – 7:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trevelin Queen moves into the K.J. Martin place in the rotation, checking in with Alperen Sengun. – 7:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
J-Mac sent that 🆙
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jab step ➡️ Bucket 👌
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets not stopping Hornets much, but Houston has opened 4-4 on 3ptFG, one each from Wood, Brooks, Gordon & Nwaba, trail 13-12 – 7:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Join me and @Danny Leroux live for Houston/Charlotte on NBA League Pass. We’ll answer your questions live using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 7:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/9Ks9hHG5GI – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back at home and feelin’ good. 🕺
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Houston Rockets
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’d love to answer your questions live on the air tonight during Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in using #NBACast nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 6:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Nwaba, Gordon, Wood, Christopher, Brooks.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I’d expect David Nwaba to start again tomorrow night. Someone has to guard LeBron – 6:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight at Hornets: Brooks, Gordon, Christopher, Nwaba, Wood
(Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin are in health & safety protocols. Porter Jr, Green are active, but not likely to play).
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Charlotte: Brooks, Christopher, Gordon, Nwaba and Wood – 6:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Armoni Brooks
Josh Christopher
David Nwaba
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets: pic.twitter.com/9tZFCccXvf – 6:26 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Haven’t seen this sight since Nov. 26: LaMelo warming up before a home game. pic.twitter.com/YqK1OoV9uO – 6:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
COZY SZN.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BoukFLIGHT!
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego wouldn’t say who he would plug in for Miles Bridges tonight.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said he spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Charlotte, where is parents live. It was his mother’s 80th birthday. He returned to Houston Saturday night so he could be at yesterday’s practice and then flew back to Charlotte with the team after practice – 5:37 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas says “most likely” Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green will play tomorrow against the Los Angeles Lakers at home. – 5:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will “most likely” play tomorrow night, per Silas – 5:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr will be active tonight, but are unlikely to play. Sounds like it’s more of an emergency situation with the team down 4 rotation guys – 5:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas says Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but he does not expect them to play. – 5:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate and K.J. Martin have entered the health & safety protocols. The team now has 4 players in health & safety protocols (Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin). – 5:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tate has started every game for the Rockets this season and Martin would’ve been the natural replacement for him in the starting lineup, so it could be a David Nwaba night – 5:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are active, but Stephen Silas said he does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are active, but Coach Silas does not expect them to play. – 5:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back in the Hive & LIVE with Coach JB! #HOUvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs HOU
Cody Martin has cleared Health and Safety Protocols and is available.
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT.
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT.
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is OUT.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lakers say LeBron James is probable to play tomorrow night against the Rockets with a recutus abdominis strain – 4:51 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Some highlights from Friday’s #Rockets -Pacers game w/ yours truly on the radio PxP call during my 1-game fill-in stint. Voice of the Rockets @sportsmt is back on tonight w/ @adamclanton at CHA. (I’m w/ MT Tues. vs LAL)🎙️🚀🏀 #lightthefuse #blazinghotfire @Jalen Green @o_tate_ pic.twitter.com/v56YfoK38u – 3:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I obviously get Lakers fans who don’t want to entertain the idea of a Russ-for-Wall swap. What I’m a little more confused by are the Rockets fans who are saying “no way we don’t want him back” when it essentially amounts to free draft picks for an identical contract. – 3:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
For the people who question how the Rockets coaching staff feels about Alperen Sengun, this segment of @Jonathan Feigen’s story about Stephen Silas should clue you in https://t.co/iHoGkDwUAa pic.twitter.com/XPviRPFrjN – 3:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We missed y’all! Back at it in Charlotte tonight.
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fun #NBACast game tonight with two exciting young and mostly intact teams: Houston vs Charlotte. Join me and @Danny Leroux on NBA League Pass at 7 ET. Get your questions in early! nba.com/game/hou-vs-ch… – 2:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants trade: they’re sending the rights to DeJon Jarreau to the Texas Legends for the rights to Kenny Williams and a 2022 first-round pick.
Jarreau, who was on a two-way with the Pacers, played college basketball at the University of Houston. – 1:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
