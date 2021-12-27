Trae Young to make his return against Bulls

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has been cleared from Covid protocols and will return vs. the Chicago Bulls tonight, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting
Cam Reddish
Chaundee Brown
Clint Capela
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bulls
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Cam Reddish
Chaundee Brown
Clint Capela – 7:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is the only Hawk to clear protocols tonight. Still, Hawks get a much-needed boost for a team that’s been hit hard by covid. – 6:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Acting head coach Chris Fleming on Trae Young playing vs. Bulls: “You want to play against the best. That’s how you get better.” – 6:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chris Fleming on Trae Young being cleared to face the Bulls tonight: “You want to play against the best players and I think that’s how we get better. … I’m happy to hear he’s on the floor tonight.” – 6:01 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Can confirm report from @Adrian Wojnarowski : Trae Young has cleared protocol and will play tonight. – 5:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young has received a second negative test and is cleared to return for tonight’s game, @The Athletic has learned. – 5:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has been cleared from Covid protocols and will return vs. the Chicago Bulls tonight, sources tell ESPN. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hawks waiting on results on a few players .. The Athletic is reporting Trae Young has tested negative in one test . – 5:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Trae Young and the Hawks soar at #⃣9⃣ on our Top 10 Stories of the Year!
Hear @Frank Isola & @Mitch Lawrence recap the rest of the biggest headlines from 2021: https://t.co/Kfz72SP5GU pic.twitter.com/KbawpibDQr – 5:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young has received a negative test result, @The Athletic has learned. He needs two negative tests, but it suggests there’s a chance of him being cleared before tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 1:36 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Hawks NOT available:
John Collins, Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Wes Iwundu, Jalen Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams, Delon Wright, Trae Young (protocols)
Solomon Hill (hamstring)
De’Andre Hunter (wrist) theathletic.com/realtime/G4hta… – 10:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Desmond Bane this season:
— More PTS than Tyler Herro
— More PPG than Seth Curry
— More 3PM than Damian Lillard
— More 3PG than Trae Young
— Better FG% than Jaylen Brown
— Better 3P% than Devin Booker
— Better FT% than Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/0znTK4yr66 – 8:49 PM
