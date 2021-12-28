76ers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) play against the Toronto Raptors (16-16) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 42, Toronto Raptors 38 (Q2 04:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fyi for those asking…DJ Wilson is awaiting clearance through the league’s protocols. Raptors hope he’ll be available for the second half. – 8:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 4, 4:09 left in the half
I’m kind of confused by the fact Joel Embiid, against this version of the Raptors, has 5 FGAs in 12 minutes and being out-rebounded 10-4 by Chris Boucher – 8:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
DJ Wilson is clearing protocols, per Raptors. He’s expected to be available in the second half. – 8:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DJ Wilson is still waiting to clear protocols, per the broadcast. Raptors hope to have him available in the second half. Until then, they’re down to 9 bodies (we’ve seen 8 so far… no Juwan Morgan yet). – 8:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Joel Embiid muscling Chris Boucher at the rim is one thing, Georges Niang doing the same is quite another – 8:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It appears Siakam isn’t dealing with aftereffects of #COVID. He’s slaying the #Sixers. The #Raptors forward has 14 points on 6-8 shooting. – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 27-24, after Q1.
Embiid: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST / 2 STL
Korkmaz: 5 PTS / 2-2 fg – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Raptors 24 at the end of the first. Pascal Siakam (14 points on 6-of-8 FG, 2 assists) with a huge quarter in his return from protocols. Embiid with 8-3-2. Sixers turned four Raptors turnovers into 6 points. – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Right out of protocols, Siakam with maybe his best quarter of the season, a 14-point, 2-assist, 1-block masterpiece.
The Raptors trail 27-24 after a quarter. – 8:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam scored or assisted on 19 of the Raptors’ 24 first-quarter points.
He had 14 points on 6-8 FG. Everybody else: 10 points on 4-12 FG.
Siakam got a short rest in the middle of the Q but still logged 11 minutes.
Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 8:05 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
DJ Wilson looked rather solid in that blow out loss against Cleveland but he’s no where to be found tonight. Wasn’t in warmups and is not on the bench. – 8:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Furkan Korkmaz is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight, replacing Matisse Thybulle. – 7:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Without Birch and Achiuwa, slowing down Embiid has gotta be a team thing. Tough matchup for Boucher, who’s giving up 80-100 pounds. Embiid has half of the Sixers’ first 14 points.
Nice to see the Raptors’ O running through Siakam, who’s scored or assisted on 4 of 5 buckets. – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Something tells me Joel Embiid thought this after he realized the 6-9 Chris Boucher would be his primary defender. #LetsEatFlow pic.twitter.com/5d9BPsO8Yw – 7:49 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Starting strong @Pascal Siakam #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/8koCtISUs8 – 7:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid vs. Boucher is a physical mismatch, to say the least. He powers it up there for the and-1. – 7:44 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“Let’s hear it for the shoota Yuta… Watanabe” – Yuta Watanabe’s starting lineup introduction tonight – 7:38 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The @raptors app may say otherwise but make no mistake…the game tonight is on @FAN590
Join @Paul Jones & I for the call…NOW 🤜🤛 – 7:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Raptors are only allowed to play home games at 50 % capacity because of #COVID. pic.twitter.com/44dz5DqwXy – 7:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr.’s points over/under is 14.5 for tonight’s game. Pascal Siakam’s is 18.5 – 7:29 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trent Jr., Boucher, Watanabe, Siakam and Flynn start. Could this be the night Joel Embiid hits the ‘over’ in Toronto? – 7:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If you’ve got five regulars, better start ’em
Raptors going with Flynn, Trent Jr, Watanabe, Siakam, Boucher vs Philly – 7:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/22xoqw24Mc – 7:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Flynn, Trent Jr., Watanabe, Siakam, Boucher start for the Raptors tonight – 7:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
In case you couldn’t tell by the shorts, that’s post-protocol Gary Trent Jr. out here: pic.twitter.com/256iPLFetx – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Dalano Banton a late Raptors scratch with a knee bruise. Siakam, Trent, Flynn all back – 6:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
While 11 of the Raptors’ 16 players have been in COVID protocols this month (all of them fully vaccinated), Nurse notes that none have experienced more than minor symptoms.
“I’m confident that once this thing passes this week we should be OK and get up to speed pretty quickly.” – 6:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
There’s a good chance that #Sixers reserves Shake Milton and Andre Drummond could return in time for Thursday’s game at the #Nets. Tomorrow is Day 10 of their quarantine. But their return will depend on conditioning. – 6:10 PM
Fred VanVleet @FredVanVleet
Can’t wait to get back with the guys again 🙏🏽 trying to make sense of all the protocols but it is what it is! Feeling good see you soon. Let’s go @Toronto Raptors – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Malachi Flynn are back for the Raptors tonight vs. the #Sixers. The trio cleared protocols. – 5:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn return vs. Sixers. No Khem Birch or Precious Achiuwa. VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Champagnie, Bonga remain in protocols. – 5:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam, Trent and Flynn return for the Raptors tonight. Birch and Achiuwa are OUT. – 5:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr, and Malachi Flynn will play tonight. Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa are both out. – 5:49 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Here is the Sixers vs Raptors injury report. Don’t have the characters needed to type it all out. pic.twitter.com/mJpfMjcmiy – 4:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Raptors forward Pascal Saikam and guard Gary Trent Jr were updated to probable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. They both recently cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Precious Achiuwa (protocols) was updated to questionable. – 4:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per NBA’s 3:30 injury report: Flynn out of protocols; listed as probable. Achiuwa out and questionable. Trent Jr. and Siakam upgraded to probable. Birch questionable. Anunoby, Barnes, Bonga Champagnie and VanVleet are out. Milton, Drummond and Green out for 76ers. – 4:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
So this is where I believe things are with what it takes to return to play in Toronto right now. As soon as I hear any of this is incorrect, I will inform, but this is what I’ve pieced together. pic.twitter.com/x3n2t9YMMK – 3:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I am still awaiting answer from the city on whether city guidelines have been changed for Raptors, but
a) Raptors have said no player returns without city’s OK
b) 10-day isolation period can start at first symptom, not date of positive test. – 2:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has cleared Covid protocols and will rejoin the team, sources tell ESPN. Flynn joins Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch who recently tested out of protocols. – 2:29 PM
