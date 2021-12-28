Alize Johnson to Washington

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Wizards are signing forward Alize Johnson on a 10-day deal, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Johnson cleared waivers at 5 PM, landed in Miami and is on his way to the arena where he’s expected to play significant minutes with three frontcourt players in protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Wizards are signing forward Alize Johnson on a 10-day deal, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Johnson cleared waivers at 5 PM, landed in Miami and is on his way to the arena where he’s expected to play significant minutes with three frontcourt players in protocols. – 5:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls had picked Alfonzo McKinnie over Alize Johnson – releasing Johnson earlier today. Now won’t have McKinnie. – 11:34 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
In advance of Jan. 7 guarantee date, can confirm @Shams Charania Tweet that the Bulls are waiving Alize Johnson. Bulls wanted to give him an opportunity elsewhere and this opens up roster spot in case Alfonzo McKinnie sticks or uneven trade presents. Matt Thomas also on NG deal. – 10:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alize Johnson’s deal was set to become fully guaranteed on the league-wide guarantee date of January 10.
With players getting healthy for the Bulls, they needed to make some roster decisions to keep a hardship player. My guess is this Johnson waiver is to keep Alfonzo McKinnie. – 10:03 AM
Shams Charania: The Bulls are waiving forward Alize Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2021