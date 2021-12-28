Bradley Beal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight.
Source: Twitter @avarwallace
Source: Twitter @avarwallace
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight. – 6:41 PM
Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight. – 6:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bradley Beal remains in the protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. tells the great @Josh Robbins. – 6:12 PM
Bradley Beal remains in the protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. tells the great @Josh Robbins. – 6:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards say Bradley Beal is out, so they are down to NBA minimum of eight available players. – 6:11 PM
Wizards say Bradley Beal is out, so they are down to NBA minimum of eight available players. – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bradley Beal will not play tonight vs. Heat. So the Wizards have eight players out because of COVID-19 protocols. – 6:09 PM
Bradley Beal will not play tonight vs. Heat. So the Wizards have eight players out because of COVID-19 protocols. – 6:09 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is OUT for the Wizards game tonight vs. Miami Heat – 6:08 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is OUT for the Wizards game tonight vs. Miami Heat – 6:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (questionable – health & safety protocols) will NOT play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 6:08 PM
Bradley Beal (questionable – health & safety protocols) will NOT play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 6:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is OUT tonight against the Heat, per Unseld Jr. Beal was listed as questionable as he remains in health and safety protocols. – 6:08 PM
Bradley Beal is OUT tonight against the Heat, per Unseld Jr. Beal was listed as questionable as he remains in health and safety protocols. – 6:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Hachimura and Harrell are in protocols, Beal remains in protocols and “questionable” ahead of Wiz-Heat tonight: washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… – 1:01 PM
Hachimura and Harrell are in protocols, Beal remains in protocols and “questionable” ahead of Wiz-Heat tonight: washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… – 1:01 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
There is at least one other Washington Wizard player, not named Bradley Beal, that hasn’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, per source – 12:05 PM
There is at least one other Washington Wizard player, not named Bradley Beal, that hasn’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, per source – 12:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards in health and safety protocols changes by the hour
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal (questionable)
Raul Neto
Anthony Gill
Thomas Bryant
Aaron Holiday
Montrezl Harrell
Rui Hachimura – 11:43 AM
Wizards in health and safety protocols changes by the hour
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal (questionable)
Raul Neto
Anthony Gill
Thomas Bryant
Aaron Holiday
Montrezl Harrell
Rui Hachimura – 11:43 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards in health and safety protocols
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal (questionable)
Raul Neto
Anthony Gill
Thomas Bryant
Aaron Holiday
Montrezl Harrell – 10:10 AM
Wizards in health and safety protocols
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal (questionable)
Raul Neto
Anthony Gill
Thomas Bryant
Aaron Holiday
Montrezl Harrell – 10:10 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
These 11 players are not listed on Washington’s injury report for tonight:
Joel Ayayi
Deni Avdija
Davis Bertans
Spencer Dinwiddie
Daniel Gafford
Jordan Goodwin
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Cassius Winston
Bradley Beal & Rui Hachimura are questionable. – 10:01 AM
These 11 players are not listed on Washington’s injury report for tonight:
Joel Ayayi
Deni Avdija
Davis Bertans
Spencer Dinwiddie
Daniel Gafford
Jordan Goodwin
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Cassius Winston
Bradley Beal & Rui Hachimura are questionable. – 10:01 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards players in health and safety protocols:
Bradley Beal (questionable tonight), Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill, Thomas Bryant (out anyways in ACL rehab) – 9:56 AM
Wizards players in health and safety protocols:
Bradley Beal (questionable tonight), Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill, Thomas Bryant (out anyways in ACL rehab) – 9:56 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Here’s the latest on the Wizards re: covid, Beal and Hachimura. washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… – 8:32 PM
Here’s the latest on the Wizards re: covid, Beal and Hachimura. washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/12… – 8:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards listed Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Rui Hachimura as questionable for Tuesday’s game in Miami. Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto remain in the league’s protocol program and are listed as out. – 7:32 PM
The Wizards listed Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Rui Hachimura as questionable for Tuesday’s game in Miami. Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto remain in the league’s protocol program and are listed as out. – 7:32 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Thunder assistant Dave Bliss is also in health and safety protocols. Bliss previously filled in for Mark Daigneault when Daigneault was away for the birth of his child. With both Daigneault and Bliss out, Mike Wilks is stepping in as head coach tonight. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / December 28, 2021
Ira Winderman: Max Strus just entered health and safety protocols. He is out tonight. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 28, 2021
Kyle Goon: David Fizdale said that he can say that Austin Reaves, who is past the 10-day mark of isolation, is “close” to returning, and there was discussion about the possibility he could join the Lakers on the trip. However as of now he’s still in LA and in the protocols system. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 28, 2021