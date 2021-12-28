Bucks vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) play against the Orlando Magic (27-27) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 76, Orlando Magic 54 (Q3 09:36)
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
if Franz Wagner wins Rookie of the Month–which is certainly possible–he’d be the first since R.J. Hampton last May. Before that, you have to go back to January 2015 (Elfrid Payton)! – 8:25 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Bucks 72, Magic 45
Milwaukee shooting 57.8% FG | 56.5% 3PT
Orlando shooting 40.5% FG | 13.3% 3PT – 8:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Milwaukee 72, Orlando 45 pic.twitter.com/cIpfj7XHjB – 8:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Dropped 40 points in the second quarter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3pKZDNZlZ4 – 8:08 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are down 27 at halftime and are a minus-33 on three-pointers. Suboptimal! – 8:08 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Shouts to the Magic for some in-arena @gaslightanthem
At least they’re doing one thing well tonight – 8:08 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Bobby Portis went 5/5 from 3 in the first half. He’s got 17 points.
Bucks blowing out the @Orlando Magic 72-45. – 8:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Bucks 72, Magic 45
Bobby Portis: 17 points, 5-5 3PT
Khris Middleton: 11 points
Franz Wagner: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Robin Lopez: 9 points – 8:07 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Dante Marchitelli is doing a heckuva job filling in for David Steele on pXp, and he has good chemistry with Jeff Turner too. Say what you will about the Magic but you have to concede their broadcasting is top-tier – 8:06 PM
Dante Marchitelli is doing a heckuva job filling in for David Steele on pXp, and he has good chemistry with Jeff Turner too. Say what you will about the Magic but you have to concede their broadcasting is top-tier – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
PA announcer in Orlando is really having a hard time with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name this evening. – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are shooting 57.1% from the field AND from behind the three-point line. – 8:02 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
you know Robin Lopez has the hook shot in his bag but did you know he also has the hook pass? pic.twitter.com/KbHR4c6hc8 – 7:57 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
DeMarcus Cousins was called for a foul on Robin Lopez. He yelled out “Ball Don’t Lie!” after Lopez missed his first FT and was then hit with a technical. Gary Harris missed the technical FT. – 7:57 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner now has 11 points on the night. It is his 17th straight game in double figures, the longest streak by a rookie this season. – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has 4 three-pointers already — he’s tied his career high of six in a game a couple of times. #Bucks up 52-32. – 7:53 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
17-2 run for the @bucks on the @OrlandoMagicin the 2Q. It’s quickly turned into another blowout. 49-26 w 8:40 left to play before half. Bucks 10/17 from 3. – 7:50 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Robin Lopez appears to be wearing the Stuff-themed shoes pic.twitter.com/q2Hu9cvflB – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are 10-for-17 from behind the three-point line.
The #Magic are 2-for-10. – 7:48 PM
#Bucks are 10-for-17 from behind the three-point line.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Bucks have outscored the Magic 17-2 to start the second quarter – they now lead 49-26. – 7:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
RJ with a burst 💨
📺: https://t.co/S59Rfw8IQA pic.twitter.com/guzQ2FsNZf – 7:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bobby Portis has pushed the Bucks’ lead to 41-26 following his third 3-pointer with 10:38 left in the second. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Milwaukee 32, Orlando 24 pic.twitter.com/nOrBmWeglW – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Bucks 32, Magic 24
Khris Middleton: 8 points
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Robin Lopez: 6 points
F. Wagner: 5 points – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks put a little bit of distance between themselves and the #Magic – at the end of one, Milwaukee up 32-24. – 7:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Tim Frazier deserves hazard pay for taking a charge on Giannis while on a 10-day contract. – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard is on hand at the Bucks-Magic game tonight.
The Wolverines play at UCF on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/rZz5ixypHc – 7:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, visiting the Magic telecast, cites Franz Wagner’s length, IQ, and work ethic as reasons he’s excelled in the NBA. – 7:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
pull up on ’em Franz
📺: https://t.co/S59Rfw8IQA pic.twitter.com/bpUij2LgQc – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Magic 26-21 and both teams still shooting it well (58% for Milwaukee, 56% for Orlando). – 7:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mo Wagner had Jrue Holiday on his back in the post and couldn’t get rid of the ball quickly enough. Good idea! Trying to post Holiday is an invitation to get stripped lmao – 7:30 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,164 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
If you want to read more about Robin Lopez’ hook shot, @Fred Katz has you covered: theathletic.com/2542845/2021/0… – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Six points for Robin Lopez and the #Magic lead 13-10 in the opening five minutes vs. the #Bucks
Both teams shooting well to start (Milwaukee 57%, Orlando 66%). – 7:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Same shot. Same result.
Jrue helps get things started for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/iqqJ5s8D1Z – 7:19 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Walk into the studio.
Turn the TV on.
Robin Lopez hook. pic.twitter.com/xquYLQj3Ag – 7:19 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic are running their offense through Robin Lopez in the post against the defending champs in 2021. What a time to be alive – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic lead the Bucks at the first timeout, 13-10. Robin Lopez has 6 quick points. – 7:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
split ’em @BestThingSince_
📺: https://t.co/S59Rfw8IQA pic.twitter.com/rwnYITyYYL – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Magic open up with a 9-6 lead in the opening minutes vs. the #Bucks in Orlando. – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Captain Hook is so back
📺: https://t.co/S59Rfw8IQA pic.twitter.com/ljEijCUAoG – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said starting DeMarcus Cousins Christmas Day was a way to put a “governor” on Bobby Portis in his return from the health and safety protocol.
Portis is back in the starting lineup tonight vs. the #Magic – 7:09 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said starting DeMarcus Cousins Christmas Day was a way to put a “governor” on Bobby Portis in his return from the health and safety protocol.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
December 28 vs Milwaukee
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/MJtHNWO8wL – 6:40 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Previously against the Magic, the Bucks led by a franchise record 41 points at halftime in the 123-92 win on November 22nd.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/MfeTQyYJl9 – 6:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Important Stat for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (2:07)
BOS (6:45)
BRK (10:12)
CHA (16:27)
CHI (21:14)
CLE (23:35)
DET (27:32)
IND (29:14)
MIA (34:29)
MIL (37:04)
🎧 https://t.co/KAccsga8oi
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yUUshslVl4 – 6:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis leads the league with 4 games this season with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/bKbemiaihy – 6:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“I kinda felt like a rookie again.”
@ZoraStephenson catches up with @Donte DiVincenzo on what it was like to make his return on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/k3uKn2bHqN – 5:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
back in the O 💧
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZE1S73BfBz – 5:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Robin Lopez, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner tonight vs. the Bucks. – 5:30 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start with Hassani Gravett, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Robin Lopez against the Bucks tonight. – 5:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 35 vs MILWAUKEE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @thats_G_
1️⃣2️⃣G: @BestThingSince_
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up shots on the other end of the court pic.twitter.com/e6IcHFs0Dv – 5:13 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up shots on the other end of the court pic.twitter.com/e6IcHFs0Dv – 5:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ignas Brazdeikis is out of the health and safety protocols and putting up shots as the Magic host the Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/6GxJGFQREb – 5:09 PM
Ignas Brazdeikis is out of the health and safety protocols and putting up shots as the Magic host the Bucks tonight pic.twitter.com/6GxJGFQREb – 5:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary Harris over his last five games:
19.2 PTS
3.0 AST
47.7 FG%
42.9 3P%
91.7 FT%
🔥 pic.twitter.com/jGd4ME0G3e – 4:26 PM
Gary Harris over his last five games:
19.2 PTS
3.0 AST
47.7 FG%
42.9 3P%
91.7 FT%
🔥 pic.twitter.com/jGd4ME0G3e – 4:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Magic have four players in the health and safety protocol, and another three out with injury and a separate trio out under injury recovery. – 4:25 PM
The #Magic have four players in the health and safety protocol, and another three out with injury and a separate trio out under injury recovery. – 4:25 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Rookie of the Week
Franz Wagner
Are we sure it isn’t a four-man race for ROY? Wagner leads all rookies in minutes played. He’s second in points per game, second in 3-point shooting, third in win shares, fourth in VORP, and second in overall RAPTOR score
https://t.co/PJgg3RPF9J pic.twitter.com/mOPmWleInt – 4:00 PM
Rookie of the Week
Franz Wagner
Are we sure it isn’t a four-man race for ROY? Wagner leads all rookies in minutes played. He’s second in points per game, second in 3-point shooting, third in win shares, fourth in VORP, and second in overall RAPTOR score
https://t.co/PJgg3RPF9J pic.twitter.com/mOPmWleInt – 4:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looks like Jordan’s been watching Jrue’s mixtapes. 👀
Restricted Area presented by @BMOHarrisBank playing now on Bucks Youtube. pic.twitter.com/6ZBYexYNBA – 3:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1971, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar started a streak of 43 consecutive games with at least 10 FGM.
Abdul-Jabbar’s streak is tied for the second longest in NBA history.
The record of 116 such games in a row is held by (who else?) Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/lOYeewjHHR – 3:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
But, of course, most #Bucks fans may be wondering about Grayson Allen – who has started since the beginning of the season:
“I mean, minutes and rotations might change but I’ll be doing the same stuff. I don’t know if it makes much of a difference to me.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 2:13 PM
But, of course, most #Bucks fans may be wondering about Grayson Allen – who has started since the beginning of the season:
