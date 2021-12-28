Cavaliers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (22-22) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 27, New Orleans Pelicans 8 (Q1 03:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After three straight 3-pointers by Kevin Love, Pelicans trailing the Cavaliers 27-8, with 3:46 left in this first quarter.
Been a painful watch, to say the least. – 8:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Despite being without building blocks Garland and Allen, the Cavs team that has been pounding teams regularly has shown up in 1Q, off to a huge start. Cle 27-8 after 8 mins. Statistically, Cleveland is 4th-best team in #NBA based on net rating – 8:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones has a block in 13 straight games. That’s tied with Anthony Davis for the most consecutive games with a block by a Pelicans’ rookie. – 8:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Hello #Cavs Ricky Rubio. He has an early 10 points here in the first quarter. He’s 4-of-6 from the field. He also has 3 rebounds and 2 assists. – 8:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham just came back from the locker room and he’s checking into the game. – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte Graham has returned to the Pelicans bench and appeared to be moving well. – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
We’re 3:33 into the first quarter and many of the SKC faithful are still standing.
Pelicans have yet to score, trailing the Cavaliers 9-0. – 8:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ricky Rubio gets things started on defense AND offense!
📺 #CavsPelicans on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xpQZOrwP7l – 8:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham knocked knees with Isaac Okoro and went down quick.
He’s trying to walk it off and he takes a seat on the bench.
Tomas Satoransky is checking in for him. – 8:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Have already seen several fans in Auburn gear, here to watch Isaac Okoro and potentially Jared Harper making his #Pelicans home debut. Harper played three minutes Sunday at Oklahoma City – 8:02 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
DJ Wilson looked rather solid in that blow out loss against Cleveland but he’s no where to be found tonight. Wasn’t in warmups and is not on the bench. – 8:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy has missed 18 of his last 19 3-point attempts.
If the rookie is ever gonna break out of his slump, the Pels desperately need it to be tonight. – 7:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Can you guess whose kicks these are? 👀
#Pelicans | @spacerunnersnft – 7:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Cavs and Pelicans going for the record of most inactive players in one game pic.twitter.com/AcxVBSjhyo – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On the call tonight for @BallySportsNO:
@SrDavidWesley4, @adaniels33 and @JenHale504 📺 pic.twitter.com/zNJB3CJeLb – 7:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Evan Mobley is starting for Cleveland tonight.
Cavs going Rubio, Okoro, Dean Wade, Markkanen and Mobley. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro are back in the starting lineup.
Starting five: Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 7:37 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Herbert Jones
Gary Clark
Jonas Valančiūnas
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/2k7cWz4eh7 – 7:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Gary Clark
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Garrett Temple
Herb Jones
Gary Clark
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are starting Garrett Temple and Gary Clark vs. Cavaliers. They will join Graham, Jones and Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
OFFICIAL: He’s back 👀
DETAILS: https://t.co/rshv3cni0z
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/43MDNLEHHG – 7:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App tonight for a chance to win a $200 gift card to our Team Shop 🏀courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
📲 https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/sPJZLu6bf9 – 7:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley got to New Orleans around 12 p.m. today. They will wait and see how he does pregame.
“Yeah, we’ll wait and see. But he is going to go out, get on the court. We’ll see how he’s feeling, and if he’s feeling up to it, he’ll give it a go.” – 6:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back in the SKC 💪
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IX6a8YcnIm – 6:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Available Pelicans tonight:
Jonas Valanciunas*
Willy Hernangomez
Jaxson Hayes
Herbert Jones
Trey Murphy
Garrett Temple
Tomas Satoransky
Devonte Graham
Gary Clark
Jared Harper
Justin James**
*pending how he feels in warmups
**10-day hardship contract – 6:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Evan Mobley will warm up and play “if he’s up to it.” – 6:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff says Evan Mobley’s status for tonight’s game at #Pelicans is still to be determined, after Mobley joined the Cavs here at noon today. He will get on the court for a pregame workout. Meanwhile, Isaac Okoro is available to play – 6:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Isaac Okoro will play tonight while Evan Mobley will workout pregame and try to play if he feels good.
Bickerstaff says Mobley got to New Orleans around noon today. – 6:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Important Stat for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (2:07)
BOS (6:45)
BRK (10:12)
CHA (16:27)
CHI (21:14)
CLE (23:35)
DET (27:32)
IND (29:14)
MIA (34:29)
MIL (37:04)
🎧 https://t.co/KAccsga8oi
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yUUshslVl4 – 6:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Josh Hart (Left Ankle Sprain) and Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) are OUT tonight. – 6:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram (Left Achilles Soreness) is OUT for tonight but Coach Green says it “Looks promising that he could be back soon” pic.twitter.com/SEoEDP2FJG – 6:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans injury update from Willie Green:
– Jonas Valanciunas (non-COVID illness) will warm up before deciding to give it a go.
– Josh Hart (ankle sprain) is out.
– Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) is out but “it looks promising that he can be back soon.” – 6:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram will be out tonight, per Willie Green – 6:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram are OUT for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Cavaliers. – 6:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas will warm up and see how he feels in terms of being able to play vs. Cavs, according to Willie Green – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans| @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Will Bally Sports work on the first try when it’s time for the Pelicans game? – 5:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Pelicans sign @SMUBasketball ex Feron Hunt to a CoVid 10 day contract – 5:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Cavaliers are officially listing Evan Mobley as questionable for tonight’s game against the Pels.
Mobley cleared health and safety protocols today but team listing him and Isaac Okoro as questionable – return to competition reconditioning. pic.twitter.com/HcI5T5Rvu3 – 4:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s start a new streak!
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/4YZSJpecd7 – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Catchin’ up with Jared Harper after practice 🎙
#WBD | @verizon pic.twitter.com/nSFGmAOA46 – 3:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
in today’s episode with @RohanNadkarni, we redrafted the 2019 nba lottery!
is ja vs. zion still a debate?
how far did rj barrett fall?
why wasn’t grant williams no. 1?
all that and more right here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 3:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb Jones talks with the media after today’s practice about what he has been working on this season 🏀
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/F0GP2DmV61 – 3:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Feron Hunt to join Pelicans sportando.basketball/en/feron-hunt-… – 3:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should Cam Reddish be a trade target for the Pels?
🏀 Downsides of brining in the Atlanta wing
🏀 Will COVID impact the NBA trade deadline?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/7ssJdT98ky – 3:12 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to sign guard Malik Newman to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Newman has been playing for Cavaliers‘ G League affiliate. – 3:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
118 points set the highest three-quarter mark in franchise history.
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:30 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs will be without their starting point guard for at least the next few games as Darius Garland was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, meaning he will not play in tonight’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. trib.al/nGmem2Q – 2:29 PM
