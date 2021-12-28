Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Julius Erving and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Mike Conley No. 45 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nicolas Batum with 1,395 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brent Barry
Rudy Gobert No. 50 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Julius Erving and Greg Ostertag with 1,296 blocks. He’s now 31 away from Zydrunas Ilgauskas
Patrick Mills No. 53 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Ryan Anderson with 1,329 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Baron Davis
Damian Lillard No. 76 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vince Carter with 4,715 assists. He’s now 90 away from Gail Goodrich
Damian Lillard No. 88 in points now
Moved ahead of Earl Monroe with 17,460 points. He’s now 69 away from Jason Kidd
Joe Ingles No. 117 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,059 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Allen Iverson
Gordon Hayward No. 132 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rafer Alston and Stephon Marbury with 998 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Danny Ainge
Rudy Gobert No. 134 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham, Jim Washington and Amare Stoudemire with 6,642 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Josh Smith
Zach LaVine No. 153 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 935 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Voshon Lenard
DeMar DeRozan No. 168 in assists now
Moved ahead of Steve Francis with 3,478 assists. He’s now 10 away from Jack Sikma
Eric Bledsoe No. 170 in assists now
Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 3,456 assists. He’s now 17 away from Steve Francis
Devin Booker No. 174 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 863 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Eric Piatkowski, Anthony Tolliver and Kawhi Leonard
Rudy Gay No. 184 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,968 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Tristan Thompson
Clint Capela No. 187 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel with 668 blocks. He’s now tied with Bill Cartwright
Mike Conley No. 189 in points now
Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,657 points. He’s now 5 away from Thaddeus Young
Terry Rozier No. 195 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Matt Bonner, Robert Horry and Shawn Marion with 798 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Rex Chapman and Doug Christie
Nikola Vucevic No. 201 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson, DeSagana Diop and Spencer Haywood with 633 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Clifford Ray
James Johnson No. 207 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 621 blocks. He’s now 3 away from James Worthy
Al Horford No. 219 in assists now
Moved ahead of Greg Anthony and Johnny Dawkins with 3,003 assists. He’s now 3 away from Lionel Hollins
Brandon Knight No. 224 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 715 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Charlie Villanueva
Tony Snell No. 231 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 696 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Karl-Anthony Towns
Mason Plumlee No. 233 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Ed Davis with 566 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Orlando Woolridge
Greg Monroe No. 245 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Cliff Robinson with 5,238 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Jeff Foster
Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Garrett Temple and Isaiah Rider with 668 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Sam Cassell
Hassan Whiteside No. 247 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brad Daugherty with 5,233 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Cliff Robinson
* Defense carries last two wins
* Jazz using Gobert more on defense
* Power Rankings and projections
DeMar DeRozan’s confidence soared in another offensive rampage alongside Zach LaVine as the Bulls built a four-game win streak with last night’s win over Atlanta: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 9:27 AM
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 10 AST
✅ 14-20 FG
DeRozan is just the second player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 35 points and 10 assists while shooting 70% from the field.
He joins Michael Jordan, who did so on Jan. 26, 1985. pic.twitter.com/LbD4QX5Gf6 – 9:11 AM
on.nba.com/3Hkdm3o – 2:57 AM
“I don’t know half the players that be coming in. I have to ask the young players, like, ‘Bro, who is that?'” – 1:35 AM
James Harden (39 PTS, 15 ASTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (18 PTS, 6 3PM) & the Nets defeat the Clippers. Brooklyn made their presence known in the paint while also getting out on the fast break. They make it a sweep in Los Angeles. – 12:52 AM
James Harden (30 PTS, 13 ASTS), Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5 3PM) & the Nets are maintaining their hot shooting. Brooklyn is up to 27 assists in all and their dominance in the paint continues to shine. They’re winning that battle 62-22. – 12:19 AM
