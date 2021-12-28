USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Julius Erving and more

Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Julius Erving and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Julius Erving and more

December 28, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Mike Conley No. 45 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nicolas Batum with 1,395 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brent Barry

Rudy Gobert No. 50 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Julius Erving and Greg Ostertag with 1,296 blocks. He’s now 31 away from Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Patrick Mills No. 53 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Ryan Anderson with 1,329 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Baron Davis

Damian Lillard No. 76 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vince Carter with 4,715 assists. He’s now 90 away from Gail Goodrich

Damian Lillard No. 88 in points now

Moved ahead of Earl Monroe with 17,460 points. He’s now 69 away from Jason Kidd

Joe Ingles No. 117 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Anderson with 1,059 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Allen Iverson

Gordon Hayward No. 132 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rafer Alston and Stephon Marbury with 998 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Danny Ainge

Rudy Gobert No. 134 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham, Jim Washington and Amare Stoudemire with 6,642 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Josh Smith

Zach LaVine No. 153 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Chucky Atkins with 935 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Voshon Lenard

DeMar DeRozan No. 168 in assists now

Moved ahead of Steve Francis with 3,478 assists. He’s now 10 away from Jack Sikma

Eric Bledsoe No. 170 in assists now

Moved ahead of Chris Mullin with 3,456 assists. He’s now 17 away from Steve Francis

Devin Booker No. 174 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 863 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Eric Piatkowski, Anthony Tolliver and Kawhi Leonard

Rudy Gay No. 184 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,968 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Tristan Thompson

Clint Capela No. 187 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel with 668 blocks. He’s now tied with Bill Cartwright

Mike Conley No. 189 in points now

Moved ahead of Predrag Stojakovic with 13,657 points. He’s now 5 away from Thaddeus Young

Terry Rozier No. 195 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Bonner, Robert Horry and Shawn Marion with 798 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Rex Chapman and Doug Christie

Nikola Vucevic No. 201 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson, DeSagana Diop and Spencer Haywood with 633 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Clifford Ray

James Johnson No. 207 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 621 blocks. He’s now 3 away from James Worthy

Al Horford No. 219 in assists now

Moved ahead of Greg Anthony and Johnny Dawkins with 3,003 assists. He’s now 3 away from Lionel Hollins

Brandon Knight No. 224 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 715 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Charlie Villanueva

Tony Snell No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 696 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Karl-Anthony Towns

Mason Plumlee No. 233 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Ed Davis with 566 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Orlando Woolridge

Greg Monroe No. 245 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Cliff Robinson with 5,238 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Jeff Foster

Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Garrett Temple and Isaiah Rider with 668 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Sam Cassell

Hassan Whiteside No. 247 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brad Daugherty with 5,233 rebounds. He’s now 4 away from Cliff Robinson


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09 Jazz have notched a few more wins. How about a live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ via @YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Defense carries last two wins
* Jazz using Gobert more on defense
* Power Rankings and projections
Live Chat – Join In now – 11:46 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe “There’s not a defensive coverage, not a defensive player that can rattle me.”
DeMar DeRozan’s confidence soared in another offensive rampage alongside Zach LaVine as the Bulls built a four-game win streak with last night’s win over Atlanta: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…9:27 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko DeMar DeRozan last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 10 AST
✅ 14-20 FG
DeRozan is just the second player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 35 points and 10 assists while shooting 70% from the field.
He joins Michael Jordan, who did so on Jan. 26, 1985. pic.twitter.com/LbD4QX5Gf69:11 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops When the best game of the night is Notre Dame-Pittsburgh, it’s time time to find a new TV series. – 8:47 AM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops It’s three for the money as the Bulls continue their march through the East, vanquishing Atlanta with 89 points from LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic. That’s what you call a Big Three.
on.nba.com/3Hkdm3o2:57 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Eric Bledsoe likes to think he knows just about every NBA player given his longevity but he laughed at hearing 541 players have been in the league this year.
“I don’t know half the players that be coming in. I have to ask the young players, like, ‘Bro, who is that?'” – 1:35 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Eric Bledsoe says “I gotta help them out” in regard to getting Luke and Terance going offensively. – 1:30 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne FINAL: Nets 124, Clippers 108
James Harden (39 PTS, 15 ASTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (18 PTS, 6 3PM) & the Nets defeat the Clippers. Brooklyn made their presence known in the paint while also getting out on the fast break. They make it a sweep in Los Angeles. – 12:52 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne End of 3rd QTR: Nets 101, Clippers 81
James Harden (30 PTS, 13 ASTS), Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5 3PM) & the Nets are maintaining their hot shooting. Brooklyn is up to 27 assists in all and their dominance in the paint continues to shine. They’re winning that battle 62-22. – 12:19 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic Barb and Star go to Vista DeMar DeRozan
is this anything – 12:06 AM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home