Darius Garland enters COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland — one of the season’s revelations — has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs will be without their starting point guard for at least the next few games as Darius Garland was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday, meaning he will not play in tonight’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. trib.al/nGmem2Q – 2:29 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs announce Darius Garland has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 1:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland — one of the season’s revelations — has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 12:49 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Aside for a couple times when facing the #Pistons, I have not seen much of Darius Garland. But in looking at his stats, is he an All-Star?
Aside for a couple times when facing the #Pistons, I have not seen much of Darius Garland. But in looking at his stats, is he an All-Star?
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For #Cavs: Love, 22pts, 9reb, 2asst in 18min; Garland, 22pts, 9-17FG, 3-9 3ptFG, game-hi 8asst, 2stl; Markkanen, 20pts, 9-13FG, 7reb; Wade, 17pts, 7-12FG; Valentine, 17pts, 6-11FG, 5-9 3ptFG, 9reb, 2asst, 2stl; Rubio, 16pts, 6-13FG, 6asst, 3stl. pic.twitter.com/TafSwwQ4nq – 8:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have their best scoring night of the season, as they beat the Raptors 144-99. Even with all the circumstances for both teams, a really dominant night for the Cavs.
Kevin Love and Darius Garland end the night with 22 points each. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points. – 8:10 PM
#Cavs have their best scoring night of the season, as they beat the Raptors 144-99. Even with all the circumstances for both teams, a really dominant night for the Cavs.
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs shake off early Christmas cobwebs – outscore TOR, 37-21, in 2Q & lead, 72-55, at H: CLE, 53%FG, 8-9FT; TOR, 14 T.O.; CLE, 19asst on 27FGM; Love, 14pts in 12min, 4-7 3ptFG, 4reb; Wade, 12pts, 5-10FG; Markkanen, 11pts, 5reb; Garland, 11pts, 5asst; Rubio, 9pts, 4asst, 3stl. pic.twitter.com/dryiMUs9cp – 7:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five for tonight’s game against Toronto: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – 5:26 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters:
Garland
Rubio
Wade
Markkanen
Love (first start of the season; first start alongside Ricky Rubio since April 16, 2014)
OUT: Allen, Davis, Mobley, Okoro, Osman, Sexton, Stevens, Windler – 5:23 PM
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols, per the Thunder. Mike Wilks will serve as the acting head coach tonight in Sacramento. Dave Bliss previously filled in for Daigneault, so the Thunder will have its third head coach of the season. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / December 28, 2021
Chris Fedor: I’m told #Cavs are hopeful Evan Mobley, who is out of protocols and didn’t have symptoms during his absence, will play tonight against New Orleans. But the plan is to first put him thru some stuff in pregame and then talk to him to see how he feels conditioning-wise. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / December 28, 2021