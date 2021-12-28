Deandre Ayton lands new deal with Puma

After first signing on with Puma in 2018 to help re-launch its basketball category, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has landed a new multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to continue his partnership with the brand. “It’s pretty lit. It’s truly a blessing as well,” Ayton said. “The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different.”
Source: Nick DePaula @ ESPN
DeAndre Ayton reportedly signing new multi-year contract with Puma sportando.basketball/en/deandre-ayt… – 1:41 PM
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has signed a new multi-year shoe deal contract with Puma.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has signed a new multi-year shoe deal contract with Puma.
“It’s been crazy, but we know what’s going on in the world.”
“It’s been crazy, but we know what’s going on in the world.”
“The bank 3 surprised everybody.”
“The bank 3 surprised everybody.”
To say that the Suns have missed DeAndre Ayton against Steven Adams would be a massive understatement. – 11:18 PM
I’d hesitate to make any sweeping declarations about this game other than “Yes, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams are very good at what they do.” – 10:41 PM
#Grizzlies 60 #Suns 48 H.
#Grizzlies 60 #Suns 48 H.
Emanuel Terry is in the building.
Emanuel Terry is in the building.
It’s hard to predict how tonight’s gonna go.
It’s hard to predict how tonight’s gonna go.
Official:
Official:
A little tribute for Deandre Ayton from Devin Booker. Took a few cracks at Ayton’s patented halfcourt granny shot.
A little tribute for Deandre Ayton from Devin Booker. Took a few cracks at Ayton’s patented halfcourt granny shot.
Suns Pulse: Phoenix looks to bounce back after #Christmas loss to Warriors as head coach Monty Williams and starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are under #NBA health and safety protocols
Suns Pulse: Phoenix looks to bounce back after #Christmas loss to Warriors as head coach Monty Williams and starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are under #NBA health and safety protocols
Usually a crowded last group pregame of Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder but just Book tonight pic.twitter.com/ag3Ztz41dS – 8:16 PM
Kevin Young isn’t sure who’ll start for Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, but you got to think JaVale McGee starts for Ayton.
Kevin Young isn’t sure who’ll start for Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, but you got to think JaVale McGee starts for Ayton.
Acting head coach Kevin Young said the Suns aren’t sure who they’re going to start yet in place of Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder – 7:19 PM
Phoenix #Suns: Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton placed under #NBA health and safety protocols https://t.co/fLiK5bxkmx via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/LIcbg34Mhu – 6:46 PM
Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton yesterday.
Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton yesterday.
Suns out tonight so far:
Suns out tonight so far:
Suns C Deandre Ayton has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/YWD3G7IbYk – 5:45 PM
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:40 PM
The new deal, negotiated by Innovate Sports Group, is expected to place Ayton among the league’s top-3 highest paid athletic brand endorsers at the center position. While Puma has been finding its footing in the hoop space after a nearly two-decade hiatus from landing any NBA endorsers, Ayton has long had an affinity and familiarity with the company. “Growing up in the Bahamas, the first brand really that I wore was Puma. That’s all we saw was Puma,” he said. “A guy like Usain Bolt, who I looked up to as a star of the Caribbean and the face of the Caribbean when it comes to sports, that’s the only thing that he was reppin’. Puma was everywhere.” -via ESPN / December 28, 2021