Josh Giddey enters COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has entered Covid protocols, according to the league portal.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are all in COVID protocols, as is Mark Daigneault.
Thunder at Kings tonight, at Suns tomorrow night. – 1:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has entered Covid protocols, according to the league portal. – 11:32 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The line for Josh Giddey in OKC last night was certainly unique. 0 pts, 10 rebs, 10 assists. The only other rebound-assist double-double in NBA history in which the player did not score was Norm Van Lier in 1971 for the Cincinnati Royals in a loss to the Lakers. (0P/11R/13A) – 2:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Aaron Wiggins breaks out
🏀 Josh Giddey makes history
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an All-Star Level
🏀 JRE’s flashes
🏀 Credit to Theo Maledon
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/CQbK0xUO1y – 2:35 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Giddey last night:
✅ 0 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
Giddey is the second player in NBA history to record a double-double without scoring.
He joins Norm Van Lier, who did so on Jan. 5, 1971. pic.twitter.com/syvNW9nNwp – 9:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Giddey with a stat line not seen in 50 years.
0 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
He’s the first player with a double-double on zero points since Norm Van Lier in 1971.
(Submitted by @StevieCozens) pic.twitter.com/0yCWnFJY06 – 10:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins says Josh Giddey is “really good, regardless of his scoring he is really contributing. It’s crazy to think he is only [a teenager], he is going to be really good.” – 10:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins “it was fun for me. Being out there, I was trying to find open windows…[Josh] Giddey was amazing he found me a couple different times.” Mention’s he is happy with the win of course – 10:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder PR: Tonight, Josh Giddey was scoreless and finished with a double-double of 10 rebounds, 10 assists. This is just the second time in NBA history a player has recorded a double-double with no points. (Norm Van Lier, 01/05/1971) – 9:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey “A skill when you’re a long minute player, you have to be able to be find some consistently of things you can rely on every night.” Said he thinks Josh was frustrated by the shooting,
“It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows.” – 9:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is #2 in the NBA among rookie double doubles with 6. Evan Mobley has 7.
Giddey has 3 double doubles in his last 5 games. – 9:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC rookies tonight:
Aaron Wiggins: 24 points on 8-10 shooting
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 15 points/7 rebounds/3 3s
Josh Giddey: 10 assists/10 rebound double double – 9:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A rare “triple-aught” from Josh Giddey tonight: 0 pts 10 reb 10 ast – 9:29 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
OKC rookie Josh Giddey finishes with 0 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
He becomes the second player in NBA history to have a rebound-assist double-double while scoring 0 points joining Norm Van Lier who pulled it off in 1971 (0 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds). – 9:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That was beautiful ball movement, it started with Giddey, great job by everyone, escape a foul and put an exclamation point on this game. Big win. – 9:21 PM
