Justin Robinson to Detroit

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pistons are signing guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day hardship contract, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons make it officials, announcing the signings of Justin Robinson and Trayvon Palmer to 10-day hardship contracts. – 3:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Can confirm the Pistons are signing Trayvon Palmer and Justin Robinson to 10-day deals. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first – 3:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Can confirm that the Pistons are signing Trayvon Palmer and Justin Robinson to 10-day hardship deals. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 3:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Pistons are signing guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day hardship contract, source tells ESPN. – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10-Day hardship contracts expired for the following players today:
Aleem Ford – ORL
Hassani Gravett – ORL
BJ Johnson – ORL
Justin Robinson – SAC
Admiral Schofield – ORL
Isaiah Thomas – LAL – 8:08 AM
James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings will not extend a second 10-day contract to Justin Robinson. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / December 27, 2021
Sean Cunningham: Kings have officially signed Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract, formerly of Virginia Tech who spent time with the Wizards and Bucks before that. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 17, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Kings continue navigating positive Covid tests among players and are increasingly troubled with how rapidly the virus is moving through staff. If Kings are required to play the Grizzlies tonight, there are plans to sign G Justin Robinson to a hardship exception. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 17, 2021