Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge clear COVID protocols

Michael Scotto: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, Nets say.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
The Brooklyn Nets Are 23-9 And Are About To Add Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge And Kyrie Irving via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:37 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
The Brooklyn Nets Are 23-9 And Are About To Add Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge And Kyrie Irving via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets: Irving, Durant and Aldridge out of League protocols sportando.basketball/en/nets-irving… – 2:31 PM
Nets: Irving, Durant and Aldridge out of League protocols sportando.basketball/en/nets-irving… – 2:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared for #Nets returns. #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared for #Nets returns. #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving cleared of coronavirus nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/28/net… – 1:48 PM
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving cleared of coronavirus nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/28/net… – 1:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets’ stars LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Aldridge and KD would be eligible to play Thursday at home vs. the Sixers, Irving would play on the road down the line. – 12:24 PM
Nets’ stars LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Aldridge and KD would be eligible to play Thursday at home vs. the Sixers, Irving would play on the road down the line. – 12:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyrie Irving all out of health and safety protocols. – 12:15 PM
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyrie Irving all out of health and safety protocols. – 12:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared #NBA health and safety protocols for the #Nets. – 12:14 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared #NBA health and safety protocols for the #Nets. – 12:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, per the Nets. – 12:13 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, per the Nets. – 12:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols, according to Brooklyn Nets PR – 12:04 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols, according to Brooklyn Nets PR – 12:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:04 PM
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, per Nets. – 12:03 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, per Nets. – 12:03 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Nets say Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared COVID protocols. – 12:03 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared COVID protocols. – 12:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Well, the Clippers have this to look forward to when the meet the Nets again on New Year’s Day in Brooklyn:
Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:03 PM
Well, the Clippers have this to look forward to when the meet the Nets again on New Year’s Day in Brooklyn:
Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the league’s health and safety protocols – 12:03 PM
Nets say that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the league’s health and safety protocols – 12:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
The Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets announced LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
The Nets announced LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Nets announce LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn’s Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Brooklyn’s Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Calm before the storm in Brooklyn and they’re 1st in the East (23-9).
• Harden back playing like a ⭐️
• Claxton’s emergence
• KD returns soon
• Aldridge returns soon
• Harris surgery was a month ago
• Kyrie returns P/T in weeks
At worst, KD and JH are rested. pic.twitter.com/yU4JBa8sKy – 9:26 AM
Calm before the storm in Brooklyn and they’re 1st in the East (23-9).
• Harden back playing like a ⭐️
• Claxton’s emergence
• KD returns soon
• Aldridge returns soon
• Harris surgery was a month ago
• Kyrie returns P/T in weeks
At worst, KD and JH are rested. pic.twitter.com/yU4JBa8sKy – 9:26 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Scary hours
Without KD, Kyrie and Aldridge, James Harden led the @Brooklyn Nets to
back to back wins at the Lakers and Clippers
In two games he accounted for
75 points
25 assts
18 rebs
3 stls
3 blks pic.twitter.com/sKJFMZzBPU – 6:42 AM
Scary hours
Without KD, Kyrie and Aldridge, James Harden led the @Brooklyn Nets to
back to back wins at the Lakers and Clippers
In two games he accounted for
75 points
25 assts
18 rebs
3 stls
3 blks pic.twitter.com/sKJFMZzBPU – 6:42 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Clippers 124-108 to get the road sweep in LA. James Harden with 39 points and 15 assists. Nic Claxton ties a career-high and Brooklyn is picking up steam with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge waiting in the wings. Philly comes to town Thursday. – 12:52 AM
Final: Nets beat the Clippers 124-108 to get the road sweep in LA. James Harden with 39 points and 15 assists. Nic Claxton ties a career-high and Brooklyn is picking up steam with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge waiting in the wings. Philly comes to town Thursday. – 12:52 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA windows are short. Always shorter than they seem.
When BOS made the 2018 ECF without Kyrie Irving & Gordon Hayward, it seemed like they might run the East for years. They’ve been good, but not quite Finals good.
Keep waiting to get back, you can end up marginal for a while. – 11:02 PM
NBA windows are short. Always shorter than they seem.
When BOS made the 2018 ECF without Kyrie Irving & Gordon Hayward, it seemed like they might run the East for years. They’ve been good, but not quite Finals good.
Keep waiting to get back, you can end up marginal for a while. – 11:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Steve Nash says Kevin Durant could return this week, but Kyrie Irving is a bit further off
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 10:30 PM
Nets’ Steve Nash says Kevin Durant could return this week, but Kyrie Irving is a bit further off
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 10:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: Kyrie Irving will need 1-2 weeks after clearing #NBA COVID protocols. #Nets nypost.com/2021/12/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:37 PM
Steve Nash: Kyrie Irving will need 1-2 weeks after clearing #NBA COVID protocols. #Nets nypost.com/2021/12/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It was a while ago, but when the Celtics were down Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier a few years ago, they ran the offense heavily through Al Horford. Wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen again tonight with Payton Pritchard being the only available PG tonight. – 6:51 PM
It was a while ago, but when the Celtics were down Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier a few years ago, they ran the offense heavily through Al Horford. Wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen again tonight with Payton Pritchard being the only available PG tonight. – 6:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving remain in COVID-19 protocols. When are they expected to play? nj.com/nets/2021/12/b… – 6:31 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving remain in COVID-19 protocols. When are they expected to play? nj.com/nets/2021/12/b… – 6:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 6:00 PM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 6:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Kyrie Irving will need “closer to two weeks” from the time he regularly joins Brooklyn’s practices to be game-ready, Nets coach Steve Nash said today.
Also notable: Watched Nash in a @SportsCenter clip narrated by former #USMNT striker-turned-SC host @TaylorTwellman. Impressive! – 5:40 PM
Kyrie Irving will need “closer to two weeks” from the time he regularly joins Brooklyn’s practices to be game-ready, Nets coach Steve Nash said today.
Also notable: Watched Nash in a @SportsCenter clip narrated by former #USMNT striker-turned-SC host @TaylorTwellman. Impressive! – 5:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Given how deep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in their quarantine stays I’m not sure the new CDC guidelines greatly alter their timelines back. To me the Nets’ rookies who went into protocols last could return earlier if anyone. – 5:03 PM
Given how deep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in their quarantine stays I’m not sure the new CDC guidelines greatly alter their timelines back. To me the Nets’ rookies who went into protocols last could return earlier if anyone. – 5:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash said he thinks Kyrie Irving will need a week to two weeks to ramp up before making his debut in a road game, once cleared from protocols. – 1:59 PM
Steve Nash said he thinks Kyrie Irving will need a week to two weeks to ramp up before making his debut in a road game, once cleared from protocols. – 1:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he anticipates Kyrie Irving needing a week or two to ramp-up once he’s out of protocols before playing in a game. #Nets – 1:58 PM
Steve Nash said he anticipates Kyrie Irving needing a week or two to ramp-up once he’s out of protocols before playing in a game. #Nets – 1:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain in health and safety protocols but he expects there’s a good chance that Durant will be out of protocols when the team is back in Brooklyn this week. – 1:56 PM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain in health and safety protocols but he expects there’s a good chance that Durant will be out of protocols when the team is back in Brooklyn this week. – 1:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects Kyrie Irving to need a week or two to ramp-up and play once he’s out of protocols and is practicing with the team again. – 1:56 PM
Steve Nash expects Kyrie Irving to need a week or two to ramp-up and play once he’s out of protocols and is practicing with the team again. – 1:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’s hopeful Kevin Durant will be out of protocol by the time the #Nets return home. – 1:56 PM
Steve Nash said he’s hopeful Kevin Durant will be out of protocol by the time the #Nets return home. – 1:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash adds there’s a good chance Kevin Durant is out of protocols when the team is back, is less sure on Kyrie Irving. – 1:55 PM
Nash adds there’s a good chance Kevin Durant is out of protocols when the team is back, is less sure on Kyrie Irving. – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said there’s no changes to the Nets’ health and safety protocol list. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in. He expects LaMarcus Aldridge to rejoin the team when they’re back east. – 1:55 PM
Steve Nash said there’s no changes to the Nets’ health and safety protocol list. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in. He expects LaMarcus Aldridge to rejoin the team when they’re back east. – 1:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton said once the #Nets get Kyrie Irving back “it’s going to break the game for us.” Adds he hopes they can eventually get the All-Star back full-time, calling Irving “his brother.” #NBA – 1:53 PM
Nic Claxton said once the #Nets get Kyrie Irving back “it’s going to break the game for us.” Adds he hopes they can eventually get the All-Star back full-time, calling Irving “his brother.” #NBA – 1:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton drops a “scary hours” reference with Kyrie Irving’s return. “Hopefully we can get him back full time.” – 1:52 PM
Nic Claxton drops a “scary hours” reference with Kyrie Irving’s return. “Hopefully we can get him back full time.” – 1:52 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Alonzo Mourning says on Instagram that he also recently tested positive for COVID-19. “I have been following the CDC guidelines and have quarantined,” Mourning wrote. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 28, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid have cleared Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 28, 2021
Shams Charania: Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is scheduled to rejoin the team as soon as today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 28, 2021