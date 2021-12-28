Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (15-18) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-17) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
New York Knicks 19, Minnesota Timberwolves 17 (Q1 03:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Everyone gettin’ involved on that one 🎯 pic.twitter.com/F6Qqgm3DPo – 8:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said he made a lot of friends here during his time in Minnesota. I’m assuming they were not the ones booing him during introductions. – 8:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards on the bench in street clothes tonight with Taurean Prince. Went through a pregame workout at the practice facility to start to ramp up. Think Friday at Utah seems reasonable. – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has been very aggressive attacking off the dribble. A good sign given the Wizards need his scoring tonight. He has 8 pts in 4 min on 3-4 FG. – 7:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Almost that time for Knicks basketball.
@Julius Randle | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0G6M1V4Nq0 – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starting the same way – Walker, Fournier, Barrett, Randle and Robinson. – 7:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Same five to start us off in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/SWKC69TLk6 – 7:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Patrick Beverley and Naz Reid are AVAILABLE.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV are OUT. pic.twitter.com/fsV3eOgbmh – 7:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters vs. New York: pic.twitter.com/BzXp39aVGW – 7:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @prizepicks for Wolves-Knicks
McDaniels over 11.5 pts + over 1.5 asts
– Still think he’s the usage boost: 56 pts + 13 asts in last 4 games
Robinson over 7 pts + over 8.5 rebs
– Wolves 5s bring more O than D/rebounding
Randle over 3.5 made FTs
– Wolves lead league in foul rate – 7:13 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau didn’t sound like Immanuel Quickley is ready for minutes. Said he went through a practice and they’ll see where he is. But added rotation will be “much the same group as last game.” – 6:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Thibs raving about Minnesota summers during his pregame media availability – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid has cleared COVID protocols and will play tonight against New York, says Chris Finch – 6:20 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Anthony Edwards had workout this afternoon but still not ready for tonight. Patrick Beverley will play. – 6:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Top players all out for the Timberwolves, according to coach Chris Finch:
Russell
Edwards
Towns
* Beverly and Naz Reid are returning – 6:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
the Timberwolves will have Beverley and Reid playing tonight. Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince out of protocol but not cleared to play. – 6:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Former Knick Pablo Prigioni is an assistant with the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Ap8OQrxeju – 5:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
No updates for the Pistons yet, as far as players returning. They still have eight players in health and safety protocols ahead of tomorrow’s home game against the Knicks. – 5:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Greg Monroe is back in the NBA!
Brian Scalabrine breaks down what @Greg Monroe brought to the Wolves last night against the #Celtics #RaisedbyWolves pic.twitter.com/yw4RAMjIeX – 5:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are down to five players in the protocols for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers: Bruno Fernando,
Enes Freedom, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith and Jayson Tatum. Marcus Smart is questionable with the hand laceration that kept him out of yesterday’s loss to Minnesota. – 5:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Retweet if you’re a Timberwolves fan 🐺
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar – 4:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
still rewatching that poster 🤯
@HyVee pic.twitter.com/SjcTtjqJKA – 4:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Wayne Selden has entered the health and safety protocols. – 4:04 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Wayne Selden (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game at Minnesota. – 4:03 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks may suddenly have hands full with RJ Barrett’s rival, Anthony Edwards, and his possible return tonight #Wolves #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/kni… – 3:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Beef Braised with Sour Cream and Mushrooms
Basmati Rice, Broccolini, Chimichurri
Chicken Braised in Marinara, Penne, Ciliegene
Arugula, Herb Parmesan Croutons, Bacon Lardon, Marinated Cucumber
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 3:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
in today’s episode with @RohanNadkarni, we redrafted the 2019 nba lottery!
is ja vs. zion still a debate?
how far did rj barrett fall?
why wasn’t grant williams no. 1?
all that and more right here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 3:28 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
🏀 new episode of UPSIDE HIGH w/@JonathanTjarks 🏀
back from las vegas and a gluttonous christmas (for me) — this week we discuss the triumphs, future challenges and developmental spectrums for both lamelo ball and anthony edwards
@ringer @ringernba
open.spotify.com/episode/2WBcJY… – 2:58 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
2022 coming soon!
Let’s take it back to some of our favorite plays of 2021 🎥 pic.twitter.com/yhSVYNLopI – 2:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
What happened to the Knicks classic jersey? It has been removed from the league’s schedule nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:06 PM
