Lakers vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-18) play against the Houston Rockets (24-24) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 23, Houston Rockets 18 (Q1 04:19)
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr smiled after LeBron flexed and hit his chest after an and one – 8:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones has a block in 13 straight games. That’s tied with Anthony Davis for the most consecutive games with a block by a Pelicans’ rookie. – 8:23 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
This looks like another one of those solo Bron nights. He’s gonna have to do it all. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood knocks it down from behind the arc! 💦 pic.twitter.com/EfXvTN1v1h – 8:18 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets look energized tonight. Wood, KPJ have been aggressive early. 14-12 Houston, 7:17 left in the first — already 4-of-6 from downtown. Should be a good one. – 8:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk was sharp in his return from protocols on Christmas, scoring 20 points on 8 of 13 FG’s, and he opened with a made 3, then a pair of FT’s as LAL took an early 12-9 lead.
Houston, however, is 4 of 6 from 3, and now leads 14-12. – 8:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook really struggled to finish at the rim against Brooklyn, going 4 for 15 inside, but he opens tonight’s game by converting a layup at Houston. – 8:13 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lakers Lebron James is shooting under 30% on 6.8 attempts per game in his last 5 games. He’s launched 2 3’s already tonight vs #Rockets. Made his 1st, airballed his 2nd. – 8:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Lakers! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dbgJVLvVOA – 8:11 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
DeJon Jarreau (@LaDeeky) since April:
-Played in 2021 @MFinalFour w/ @UHCougarMBK
-Summer league @Miami Heat
-Two-way deal w/ @Pacers
– @nbagleague rights traded from @TheMadAnts to @TexasLegends (just yesterday!)
-Signed a 10-day (hardship) deal w/ the @HoustonRockets today! – 8:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LeBron James, just days shy of his 37th birthday is treating the Toyota Center crowd to a dunk exhibition pic.twitter.com/b7xgZULb94 – 7:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr
Eric Gordon
David Nwaba
Christian Wood – 7:59 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
King starting at the five.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/7pYjUYHlxO – 7:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers won the championship with LeBron playing point guard two seasons ago. He is starting at center tonight in Houston. – 7:41 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! – 7:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers starters tonight: Russell Westbrook
Avery Bradley
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
LeBron James – 7:34 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
How about that, Stanley Johnson apart of the starting lineup…Russ, Avery, Malik, Stanley and Lebron – 7:33 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Lakers:
Gordon, Green, Nwaba, Porter Jr, Wood
Lakers starters: Westbrook, Bradley, James, S. Johnson, Monk. – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Houston:
Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson and LeBron James
This is the 19th starting lineup the Lakers have used amidst their early-season flurry of injury and illness absences. – 7:30 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
WE’RE BACK!!
Join us on @ATTSportsNetSW for #Rockets Pregame as we get you set for a matchup with the Lakers! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8gllmWOq4G – 7:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Gonna keep saying this: The Lakers have trade assets that are going to be close to worthless to a lot of teams… but quite valuable to a few of them.
If you’re a GM with job security, a 2027 FRP from the oldest team in the NBA has value. A lottery ticket like THT has value. – 7:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
David Fizdale said that he can say that Austin Reaves, who is past the 10-day mark of isolation, is “close” to returning, and there was discussion about the possibility he could join the Lakers on the trip. However as of now he’s still in LA and in the protocols system. – 6:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
David Fizdale said Austin Reaves is “close” to returning. He’s been in protocols since his game-winning 3 at Dallas. – 6:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale on Austin Reaves: “I just know that he’s really close.” Says he doesn’t have an update, but knows “he’s close” to returning to the team. – 6:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
David Fizdale said that Stanley Johnson will be a “big part” of the plan for this Lakers back to back starting at Houston in a few hours, with so many guys on the wing still out (Ariza, Bazemore, Ellington, Reaves), and with how well Johnson played vs. Brooklyn. – 6:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale on Stanley Johnson: “He’s gonna be a big part of the plans tonight.” – 6:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale says the team is “still talking about the lineup” in terms of starters after losing Wayne Ellington tonight. – 6:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
David Fizdale on Lakers’ TOs: “I feel like the lack of chemistry through repetition has led to our turnovers.” – 6:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“This is a great place for guys like that, we’ve had a lot of success with (young) guys. One thing is for sure, we make guys better.” – #Rockets HC Silas on DeJon Jarreau (@LaDeeky ) who’s on a 10-day (hardship) contract. Silas mentioned Brooks, Mathews as previous examples – 6:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back in the city 🤘
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/Jio2OalbLF – 6:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets did not have to add anyone to their Health and Safety protocols list. Stephen Silas said Garrison Mathews, D.J. Augustin, Jae’Sean Tate, and K.J. Martin are experiencing minimal symptoms, if they are experiencing symptoms at all. – 6:28 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas says that he will be “conscious” with the minutes for Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green minutes tonight. – 6:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says he will be conscious of the minutes given to KPJ and Jalen Green, coming off of injury. – 6:17 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
The #Lakers might need to change their thinking to give LeBron James another shot at an #NBA title
sportscasting.com/lakers-may-nee… – 6:12 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Tonight’s First Shot presented by Credit Karma Money at Toyota Center before #Rockets/Lakers will be taken by four-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles. – 5:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets announce the addition of guard DeJon Jarreau, signing him to a 10-day hardship exemption contract. Busy week for the former UH player. Was traded from the G League Mad Ants to the Legends. Rockets had to make the addition with four players in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rookie guard DeJon Jarreau signed a 10-day contract via the hardship exception with the Rockets.
He was in training camp with the Pacers, signed a two-way contract, but was replaced by Terry Taylor and then dealt to the Texas Legends on Monday. – 5:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Rockets say they’ve signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a 10-day hardship contract. pic.twitter.com/3T6NG1nl0o – 5:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets announce the signing of former @UHCougarMBK DeJon Jarreau (@LaDeeky ) to a 10-day contract. He’ll wear no. 33. – 5:36 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The Houston #Rockets announced they signed guard DeJon “Deeky” Jarreau to a 10-day contract using a hardship exemption. He will wear No. 33 for the Rockets. – 5:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
OFFICIAL: The Rockets have signed guard DeJon Jarreau to a 10-day contract. He will wear No. 33. pic.twitter.com/yxoHgV2qP6 – 5:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Taking the #Rockets First Shot for charity tonight will be 7-time Olympic (4-time Gold) medalist @Simone_Biles . Rockets host the Lakers, 7p tipoff. – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – The NBA and increase on COVID-19 cases: ‘We’re going to have to live with it’ ift.tt/3sJZ9bJ – 4:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at home tonight! See you soon, @Los Angeles Lakers 👋
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🚀 @Kroger pic.twitter.com/N27ssx57sJ – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The road trip begins.
⏰: 5 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
on.nba.com/3sEXmEJ – 3:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Grizzlies’ ceiling
🏀 A Westbrook-for-Wall swap (again)
🏀 Why the Bulls are so good this season
🏀 An in-season tournament
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/3F8rbR… – 3:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW tonight to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/CJwUqPeDhu – 3:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Updated Lakers’ status report for today’s game against the Rockets. Still a TON of players OUT for LA. pic.twitter.com/9SBJVbRnPJ – 2:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wayne Ellington is out tonight with a non-COVID related illness. He didn’t make the trip to Houston. – 2:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Wayne Ellington is out for the Rockets game with a non COVID-19 illness, according to the Lakers. He did not make the trip to Houston. – 2:50 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers star Russell Westbrook pushes back at his critics.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 2:20 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Latest injury report update for #Rockets – no injury designation for Kevin Porter Jr. or Jalen Green. Same 4 players are in health & safety protocols (Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Martin). – 2:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green no longer on Rockets injury report, both expected to return tonight vs. Lakers. – 2:02 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The first 3K fans attending tonight’s game will receive this recycle tote bag courtesy of @kroger! pic.twitter.com/B7Ghw5znyK – 2:00 PM
