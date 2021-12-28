Montrezl Harrell enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s the seventh player on roster to do so. Wizards play the Heat tonight.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards in health and safety protocols changes by the hour
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Bradley Beal (questionable)
Raul Neto
Anthony Gill
Thomas Bryant
Aaron Holiday
Montrezl Harrell
Rui Hachimura – 11:43 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards players in health and safety protocols:
Bradley Beal (questionable tonight), Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto, Aaron Holiday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Gill, Thomas Bryant (out anyways in ACL rehab) – 9:56 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has entered Covid protocols, according to the league portal. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 28, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: On the cusp of his season debut, Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He had been ramping up after missing early season for personal reasons. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 28, 2021
Michael Scotto: Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Mike Wilks will serve as acting head coach tonight in against the Kings, Thunder say. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 28, 2021