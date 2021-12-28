Nate McMillan: NBA should pause season

Chris Vivlamore: Nate McMillan when I asked (again) if NBA should pause: “Of course I think that way, but it’s not up to me. The league is trying to keep this season going. Of course it’s really frustrating for us and a lot of other teams.”
Source: Twitter @CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
One more from Nate McMillan (I really need to start writing all of this): “Hopefully we don’t dig ourselves a hole that’s so deep that we can’t come out of it.” – 12:43 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Nate McMillan when I asked (again) if NBA should pause: “Of course I think that way, but it’s not up to me. The league is trying to keep this season going. Of course it’s really frustrating for us and a lot of other teams.” – 12:35 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Nate McMillan: “Every day you are just wondering what’s going to happen next. You walk into the office knowing you are already down players and you get the news that 3 of your players and a couple coaches go down. They have to go into protocol and we have to continue on.” – 12:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said before the start of the season how one of the team’s goals was to win 30-plus home games.
Hawks will have to finish 22-2 to reach 30 after losing their 8th straight home game last night.
Next home game for Atlanta is January 12th against Miami – 10:19 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Nate McMillan on every single Hawks defensive possession pic.twitter.com/rglsRvXQWd – 11:50 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Chaundee Brown, signing to a 10-day contract Monday, started for Hawks. Nate McMillan said this before the game: “A couple of our guys we had to show them to the locker room tonight. First time in the building. It’s real. It’s that real.” – 7:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said there’s a chance Cam Reddish could play some at the 4 tonight. – 5:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nate McMillan, via Zoom from Atlanta, said they had to show some new players how to get to the locker room today. “It’s that real,” McMillan said. – 5:48 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Nate McMillan said Hawks are still waiting on results for “a few players.” – 5:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said they’re still waiting on test results for a few players. – 5:45 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Wasn’t sure if he said they would start, but Hawks coach Nate McMillan said there will be big minutes for Skylar Mays and Cat Barber tonight vs. Bulls. – 1:19 PM
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault has entered health and safety protocols, per the Thunder. Mike Wilks will serve as the acting head coach tonight in Sacramento. Dave Bliss previously filled in for Daigneault, so the Thunder will have its third head coach of the season. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / December 28, 2021
Chris Fedor: I’m told #Cavs are hopeful Evan Mobley, who is out of protocols and didn’t have symptoms during his absence, will play tonight against New Orleans. But the plan is to first put him thru some stuff in pregame and then talk to him to see how he feels conditioning-wise. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / December 28, 2021