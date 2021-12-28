Nets let James Ennis go after 10-day contract

JD Shaw: Source: With Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge clearing protocols on Tuesday, the Nets don’t plan to sign James Ennis to a second 10-day contract. Ennis will re-enter free agency as an intriguing veteran wing.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Hardship 10-Day contracts expired for the following players today:
James Ennis III – Brooklyn Nets
Tyler Hall – New York Knicks
Shaquille Harrison – Brooklyn Nets
Justin Jackson – Boston Celtics – 8:27 AM
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said the #Nets are “definitely considering re-signing” two or three of the three remaining 10-days. Brooklyn would have to make a call on Harrison and Ennis by tomorrow. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / December 27, 2021
Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign free agent James Ennis via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 16, 2021