Nuggets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (16-16) play against the Golden State Warriors (6-6) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Denver Nuggets 31, Golden State Warriors 16 (Q2 11:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton starts the game with 14 points on 5/6 from the field and 3/3 from 3. He’s a +13. Seems pretty helpful. – 10:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Impressive first quarter for #Nuggets, who take 31-16 lead after one. Warriors turned it over eight (!) times en route to seven Denver points.
Barton with 14, Jokic with 8/5/3/2.
Swarming defense on Curry, too. He didn’t score in 9 minutes. – 10:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Probably the Warriors’ worst quarter of the season. 33% TOs, outscored 13-0 in last 4:33, 2-9 on 3s, 0-3 from the line, numerous miscommunications defensively. Credit Denver’s solid communication defensively as well. – 10:37 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Nuggets, 31-16. Rough start for Golden State, which has more turnovers (8!) than assists (6). Curry was scoreless with a plus-minus of minus-13 in nine minutes. – 10:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With players starting to trickle back, Nurse was asked if they’re coming out of the outbreak better than expected: “I guess so. The good news was we had 3 games postponed and Golden State didn’t bring their team here. There’s still the last 2 losses that we’re not gonna get back” – 10:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Defense ➡️ Offense
In the best possible way 😤 pic.twitter.com/bOyGxEgE4f – 10:35 PM
Defense ➡️ Offense
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The lack of Draymond Green obvious for both the Warriors’ offense and defense early. Choppy ball movement, no answer for Nikola Jokic, a hot Will Barton, a 29-16 Denver lead. – 10:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Barton is keeping the Nuggets on the gas pedal with his outside shooting. He’s 3-3 from deep and 5-6 from the field for 13 points in just over 8 minutes. – 10:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steph Curry now has 4 TOs. Warriors have coughed it up on 7 of their 19 possessions and trail by 13 early. Nuggets have 29 points on 20 poss, 145 ortg. – 10:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Credit Denver with 2 inexperienced guards and Zeke Nnaji for perfectly switching the Warriors postup into a screen for Steph play. – 10:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
swipe & a score
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jBirraMBdk – 10:27 PM
swipe & a score
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver might need one of the best Jokic scoring nights of the season to keep up with the Warriors if these open looks start to fall. – 10:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s interesting how Denver’s offense really fell apart when they went to a lineup without a PG. Davon Reed came in for Facu, which I understand defensively, but asking Barton and Rivers to handle PG duties is asking for trouble IMO. – 10:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“The good news is we got three games postponed and Golden State didn’t bring their full team there.” – Nurse – 10:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Warriors are starting to get out of their own way and are beginning to get great looks. They aren’t all falling yet, but Golden State is getting into a rhythm on offense. – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Movin’ the rock 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/CynJu4HXKa – 10:20 PM
Movin’ the rock 💥
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Not sure if I like the Nuggets offensive execution early on, but shots are falling for Denver. – 10:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Steph Curry’s already got three turnovers, with Austin and Facu hounding him.
Meanwhile, #Nuggets jump out to 8-0 lead. – 10:16 PM
Steph Curry’s already got three turnovers, with Austin and Facu hounding him.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Both the Warriors and Nuggets are playing too loose to start. Already 5 turnovers between them and a plethora of mistakes in the first two minutes. – 10:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Lots of turnovers to start this one, but it’s great to see Austin Rivers cash another three-pointer. – 10:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III drives and finishes to open the scoring after a sloppy first minute of basketball in Golden State. – 10:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors guard Jordan Poole has reportedly cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will return to the Bay Area. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/27/rep… – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs hoops on deck.
Stream the game live on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 9:45 PM
Dubs hoops on deck.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/YcN9EjcAx6 – 9:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First start of the season for @Facundo Campazzo!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/F2S7l6muSx – 9:31 PM
First start of the season for @Facundo Campazzo!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
2,999 career threes entering tonight 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/sWTRpTX71S – 9:31 PM
2,999 career threes entering tonight 🎯
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman is nearing his return to contact scrimmaging, an important step in his recovery from knee surgery. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/sObtRIf9eV – 9:18 PM
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Austin Rivers
Facu Campazzo
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
JaMychal Green
Zeke Nnaji
Petr Cornelie – 9:13 PM
Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Jeff Green
Austin Rivers
Facu Campazzo
Bones Hyland
Davon Reed
JaMychal Green
Zeke Nnaji
Michael Singer @msinger
Forgot to ask Malone if they lit sage in the Golden State locker room to ward off all the bad juju after losing Jamal and Will on the same court last year. Will save the hard-hitting stuff for postgame. – 9:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Out tonight for Denver: Jamal Murray, MPJ, P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Vlatko Cancar, Bol Bol.
Available: Jokic, Barton, Austin, Facu, D. Reed, The Greens, Bones, Zeke, Petr. – 9:03 PM
Out tonight for Denver: Jamal Murray, MPJ, P.J. Dozier, Markus Howard, Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Vlatko Cancar, Bol Bol.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Your daily reminder to vote 🗳️
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kVEjyg9a4m – 9:00 PM
Your daily reminder to vote 🗳️
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple notes prior to Nuggets-Warriors: Steph is one three away from 3,000 for his career. And if he hits the three tonight — that will tie his own personal record of 157 straight threes set from Nov. 2014-Nov. 2016. – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
something light 💪
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/hzoz9Z400P – 8:56 PM
something light 💪
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets are taking on the Warriors without:
Jamal Murray
Monte Morris
PJ Dozier
Markus Howard
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Vlatko Cancar
Bol Bol
I’m guessing Facu-Barton-Reed-Green-Jokic start with Bones-Rivers-Green-Nnaji off the bench, but who knows. – 8:49 PM
The Nuggets are taking on the Warriors without:
Jamal Murray
Monte Morris
PJ Dozier
Markus Howard
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Vlatko Cancar
Bol Bol
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Monte Morris (left knee soreness), Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness), and Vlatko Čančar (Non-COVID illness) are OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 8:43 PM
Monte Morris (left knee soreness), Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness), and Vlatko Čančar (Non-COVID illness) are OUT for tonight’s game.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Davon Reed: “Hopefully there’s a way we keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.” – 8:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone, a bit sarcastically to end the presser:
“We’re playing Steph Curry. No questions on Steph Curry. I appreciate it.” – 8:38 PM
Michael Malone, a bit sarcastically to end the presser:
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said he shares his “thoughts and wishes” with Tim Connelly when asked about how involved he gets in player decisions like Davon Reed. – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Vlatko Cancar are all out tonight, Michael Malone says. – 8:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins is getting ready for his first game back since clearing health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/v9J1Oxpw2J – 8:37 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
James Wiseman update from Kerr: He continues his individual work right now with the hopes of being cleared for contact when the Warriors return from their upcoming two-game roadtrip. – 8:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Vlatko Cancar are all out tonight, joining a long list of unavailable Nuggets for tonight’s game at Golden State.
Sounds like Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Vlatko Cancar are all out tonight, joining a long list of unavailable Nuggets for tonight’s game at Golden State.
“Sit back and enjoy the show,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said Monte Morris, AG and Vlatko are all out tonight. All three were questionable coming into Tuesday. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Uh, Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, and Vlatko Cancar are all out.
Uh, Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, and Vlatko Cancar are all out.
They join Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, PJ Dozier, Markus Howard, and Bol Bol. – 8:33 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊 – 8:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kevon Looney and Juan Toscano-Anderson are getting ready for tonight’s game against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/I4ehRund9M – 8:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sounds like James Wiseman is on track to advance to more contact work when Warriors return from upcoming two-game road trip. Warriors discussed possibility of bringing Wiseman on trip to get that kind’ve work, but opting against because of COVID situation. – 8:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Kevon Looney will start against the Denver Nuggets tonight. – 8:22 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman is on the court getting work in. Warriors are debating whether he’ll come on the trip tomorrow. If he stays, he’ll hopefully have contact work when the team comes back. – 8:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
GPII, JTA, Steph, Wiggins and Looney starting against Denver, Kerr says. – 8:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 8:19 PM
Tonight’s starters:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors’ starters tonight: GPII, Curry, Wiggins, JTA and Looney. Kerr said Kuminga will play a lot at the 4. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Nuggets
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 8:18 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Nuggets
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offers condolences to John Madden’s family for the organization after the passing of the NFL legend. – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala are both available tonight for the Warriors, per Steve Kerr – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Greetings from #WarriorsGround 📍
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/RX6vIqompb – 8:15 PM
Greetings from #WarriorsGround 📍
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
📍 San Francisco
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/7QCge5EUSG – 8:09 PM
📍 San Francisco
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol and is not listed on the Warriors’ injury report against the Nuggets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/27/war… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nuggets pic.twitter.com/WcGdxTuZ9G – 7:46 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some pregame tunes courtesy of @Austin Rivers to get you ready for tonight’s game 🎶
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GjuXin09iy – 6:35 PM
Some pregame tunes courtesy of @Austin Rivers to get you ready for tonight’s game 🎶
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Steph Curry in three games against the Nuggets last season (Denver went 1-2 vs. Golden State):
– 35 pts (14-23 FG’s, 5-11 3FG’s), 11 rebs, 4 asts
– 53 pts (14-24 FG’s, 10-18 3FG’s), 6 rebs, 4 asts
– 32 pts (11-18 FG’s, 4-9 3FG’s), 8 rebs, 3 asts – 6:24 PM
Steph Curry in three games against the Nuggets last season (Denver went 1-2 vs. Golden State):
– 35 pts (14-23 FG’s, 5-11 3FG’s), 11 rebs, 4 asts
– 53 pts (14-24 FG’s, 10-18 3FG’s), 6 rebs, 4 asts
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’ve got Denver two times in two places this week.
What to know ⤵️ – 6:21 PM
We’ve got Denver two times in two places this week.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Did my first Warriors mailbag in what feels like forever. Not surprisingly, I got a ton of good questions. Check it out: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry finally broke his Christmas slump with a 33-point performance during the Warriors’ win over the Suns. Here is a look at the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/26/sta… – 4:00 PM
