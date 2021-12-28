Pascal Siakam returns for Toronto

Keith Pompey: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Malachi Flynn are back for the Raptors tonight vs. the #Sixers. The trio cleared protocols.
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Source: Twitter @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 27, Raptors 24 at the end of the first. Pascal Siakam (14 points on 6-of-8 FG, 2 assists) with a huge quarter in his return from protocols. Embiid with 8-3-2. Sixers turned four Raptors turnovers into 6 points. – 8:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam scored or assisted on 19 of the Raptors’ 24 first-quarter points.
He had 14 points on 6-8 FG. Everybody else: 10 points on 4-12 FG.
Siakam got a short rest in the middle of the Q but still logged 11 minutes.
Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 8:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr.’s points over/under is 14.5 for tonight’s game. Pascal Siakam’s is 18.5 – 7:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Malachi Flynn are back for the Raptors tonight vs. the #Sixers. The trio cleared protocols. – 5:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn return vs. Sixers. No Khem Birch or Precious Achiuwa. VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Champagnie, Bonga remain in protocols. – 5:50 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr, and Malachi Flynn will play tonight. Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa are both out. – 5:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has cleared Covid protocols and will rejoin the team, sources tell ESPN. Flynn joins Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch who recently tested out of protocols. – 2:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is on the Scotiabank floor putting in work before the #Sixers’ shootaround. Siakam along with teammates Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch recently cleared the #NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. – 9:31 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch have all cleared COVID protocols and are questionable to return tomorrow – 4:26 PM
