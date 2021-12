Pascal Siakam returns for Toronto

Pascal Siakam scored or assisted on 19 of the Raptors’ 24 first-quarter points.He had 14 points on 6-8 FG. Everybody else: 10 points on 4-12 FG.Siakam got a short rest in the middle of the Q but still logged 11 minutes.Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 8:05 PM