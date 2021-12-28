Quinn Cook leaves Russian team

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Quinn Cook and Lokomotiv Kuban parting ways
eurohoops.net/en/eurocup/128… – 3:06 PM
Quinn Cook and Lokomotiv Kuban parting ways
eurohoops.net/en/eurocup/128… – 3:06 PM
More on this storyline
Emiliano Carchia: OFFICIAL: Two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook signs a deal with Lokomotiv Kuban -via Twitter @Carchia / October 26, 2021
The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Marquese Chriss, Quinn Cook, and Patrick Patterson, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. All three players were signed to training camp contracts in September. -via NBA.com / October 17, 2021