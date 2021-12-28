Thunder vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20) play against the Sacramento Kings (21-21) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 34, Sacramento Kings 32 (Q2 10:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Everything about the way Gabriel Deck moves, shoots and plays is so unorthodox. It’s hard to describe. – 10:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Gabriel Deck pulls an SGA and hits a buzzer beating 3.
Down 6 rotation players and a head coach, the Thunder lead the Kings by 2 at the end of the 1st quarter. – 10:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings trail what remains of the Oklahoma City Thunder 34-32 at the end of the first quarter. OKC is 11 of 22 from the field (.500) and 6 of 9 (.666) from 3-point range. – 10:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
It’s gonna be really tough to leave 2 of these guys off the All-Rookie First Team:
Franz Wagner
Scottie Barnes
Josh Giddey
Herb Jones
Evan Mobley
Cade Cunningham
Chris Duarte – 10:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Gabriel Deck beats the end of quarter buzzer with a corner three, Kings trail the Thunder 34-32. Lu Dort with 8 points for OKC, Sacramento gets 8pts from Harrison Barnes. – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
OKC hits a triple to end then first. They take a 34-32 lead into the 2Q. Harrison Barnes leads with 8 points. – 10:35 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
My guy @Tyrese Haliburton rocking the Home Alone sneakers tonight for the @Sacramento Kings vs @Oklahoma City Thunder #NBA #Sacramento pic.twitter.com/eFglFjpTkQ – 10:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
turtle time 🐢
@Gabriel Deck | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/lSJb4CUQ3q – 10:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Gabriel Deck checks in, drives hard and scores on his first possession and has an assist to Kenny Hustle for a 3 on his second possession.
La Tortuga rewarding his fans in Argentina who are watching this game at 12:30AM.🐢 – 10:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams just had to position Gabriel Deck on a play. Could be nothing, could be why Deck does not play. – 10:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley has been aggressive. He isn’t hitting every shot in the post, but he’s getting to the rim. – 10:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr is about to check in for the Thunder, making his NBA debut. Gabriel Deck also checking in. – 10:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
2 versatile 🌟
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/R4n47OX7xH – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second foul on Richaun Holmes. Too bad, he’s having a solid 1Q. 6 points, 2 rebounds and a steal. – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are starting to set each up. Fox scores in transition. 16-14 Kings. – 10:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley heading to the line hoping to snap the 0-0 deadlock a minute into this game. – 10:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting in Sacramento ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/xPAUdrQptH – 10:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝I know our coaching staff, our players, everybody has my back and it's really not about me, it's about competing together and working together.❞
🎤 Assistant Coach Mike Wilks
🎤 Assistant Coach Mike Wilks pic.twitter.com/KmV1jC7qtw – 9:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/uUdIpHnoDU – 9:43 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Marvin Bagley III in the starting lineup tonight for the Kings.
Fox, Haliburton, Barnes, Bagley and Holmes – 9:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
New Kings starting five vs. Thunder:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 12/28:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 12/28:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
on 10 ⚡️
@okcblue ↔️ #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/jlO7fj4epZ – 9:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
cozy 💧tonight
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/1eSChmWEZ8 – 8:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on Gabriel Deck playing tonight “we’ll see, it’s a good possibility, we will play the game as it comes.” – 8:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on not starting Kenrich Williams or Mike Muscala “continuity is important. Guys have a certain rhythm. We already have a lot changing, we wanted to keep as much continuity as we can.” I made that point on today’s Locked on Thunder. – 8:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks on being first former Thunder player to be the HC “I hadn’t even put that together. As far as former-players being part of the organization it just speaks to the values of the organization.” Says “The organization is willing to invest. It’s a family atmosphere.” – 8:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks names the staff on the bench
David Akinyooye
Kameron Woods
Zach Peterson
OKC is missing Maynor, Bliss, Conner Johnson, and of course Mark Daigneault. – 8:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks lists starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Aaron Wiggins
Paul Watson
Isaiah Roby – 8:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry says there is hope that Davion Mitchell can return from COVID-19 health and safety protocols for Wednesday’s game – 8:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA, Jerome and Maledon warming up in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/AKLcrTeJsm – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Alvin Gentry, there is hope that Davion Mitchell will rejoin the team tomorrow. – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he thinks Davion Mitchell will be cleared to return tomorrow. – 8:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len won’t be active tonight. Needs to get his legs underneath him. – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and JaQuori McLaughlin out vs. the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday due to NBA health and safety protocols. – 8:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
NEW LOCKED ON THUNDER PODCAST:
🏀 COVID strikes the #Thunder
🏀 What comes next for OKC?
🏀 Meet the new players
🏀 Why Hopson?
🏀 SGA wins player of the week
🏀 Kings Preview
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/AwRyLKC45X – 8:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Have already seen several fans in Auburn gear, here to watch Isaac Okoro and potentially Jared Harper making his #Pelicans home debut. Harper played three minutes Sunday at Oklahoma City – 8:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
⭐️ 1st 20 @golden1cu members to stop by Sec. 120 can participate in tonight's Sideline Star Watch!
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder assistant Dave Bliss is also in health and safety protocols. Bliss previously filled in for Mark Daigneault when Daigneault was away for the birth of his child.
With both Daigneault and Bliss out, Mike Wilks is stepping in as head coach tonight. – 7:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
"We've been talking about that since the summer really, of getting rid of compound mistakes, just being better, being more consistent. And you know, it's either we figure it out or we don't."
@Tyrese Haliburton on the importance of minimizing little mistakes that lead to big plays
@Tyrese Haliburton on the importance of minimizing little mistakes that lead to big plays pic.twitter.com/axCZ79BpvF – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury update:
Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder all still under #NBA health and safety protocols.
Ish Wainright (back) OUT.
Frank Kaminsky III (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) OUT.
#Suns vs. #Thunder Wednesday in Phoenix. – 7:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
"I think it's about every individual player taking pride in wanting to be a good team or wanting to be great." –@Marvin Bagley
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Assistant coaches Kevin Young, Mike Wilks leading #Suns, #Thunder into Wednesday’s rematch in Phoenix as head coaches Monty Williams, Mark Daigneault have been placed in #NBA health and safety protocols
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Trey Burke (H&S protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Luka Dončić (H&S protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr. (H&S protocols), Maxi Kleber (H&S protocols) and JaQuori McLaughlin (H&S protocols) will all miss tomorrow night’s game in Sacramento. – 6:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 20 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Reaction to Gentry blowing up his team during postgame press conference kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ep-20-kings-… via @James Ham and @Sean Cunningham – 6:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Saddened by the organization’s decision to go in a different direction, as an undefeated upwards head basketball coach I think I could’ve filled in admirably for Mark Daigneault. I will be rooting on Thunder legend Mike Wilks tonight. More on today’s Locked on Thunder podcast. – 4:00 PM
