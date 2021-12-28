Wizards vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (17-16) play against the Miami Heat (13-13) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 28, 2021
Washington Wizards 38, Miami Heat 52 (Q2 06:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with 12 assists and 0 turnovers. That’s a pretty good ratio, I think. – 8:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have been one of the best 3PT defenses this season, but Miami is 7-for-12 from deep so far and, as a result, up 16 pts in the 2nd quarter. – 8:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We have some agendas we’d like to push:
#TylerHerro // #6MOTYLER // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Tiil51BebZ – 8:13 PM
We have some agendas we’d like to push:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a pass from Herro for that nice baseline dunk from Caleb
Oladipo and PJ going wild on the sideline – 8:12 PM
What a pass from Herro for that nice baseline dunk from Caleb
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Alize Johnson arrived with the Wizards at 4 p.m. today and is now in the game early in the 2nd quarter. – 8:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Alize Johnson in for the Wizards now. Johnson got to the arena around 4 p.m. today, got to watch some video of the Wiz’s most common sets and off he goes. – 8:12 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
DeJon Jarreau (@LaDeeky) since April:
-Played in 2021 @MFinalFour w/ @UHCougarMBK
-Summer league @Miami Heat
-Two-way deal w/ @Pacers
– @nbagleague rights traded from @TheMadAnts to @TexasLegends (just yesterday!)
-Signed a 10-day (hardship) deal w/ the @HoustonRockets today! – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Done with one in Miami.
Kuzma: 8 PTS, 3 REB
Bertans: 6 PTS, 2-3 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM
Done with one in Miami.
Kuzma: 8 PTS, 3 REB
Bertans: 6 PTS, 2-3 3P
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards struggled after they broke their lineup, beginning when they subbed out Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija. The Heat closed the quarter on an 18-3 run. Entering the second quarter, Miami leads 38-24. – 8:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Heat lead the Wizards 38-24.
Kuzma: 8p
Bertans: 6p
Huge end to the quarter for Miami. Jimmy Butler has 12-4-4 and the Heat are shooting 51.9% fg – 8:08 PM
After one, the Heat lead the Wizards 38-24.
Kuzma: 8p
Bertans: 6p
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Heat 38-24 at the end of the 1st quarter. Miami went on an 18-3 run to close the frame. Sheesh.
Jimmy Butler leads all scorers with 12 pts. – 8:07 PM
The Wizards trail the Heat 38-24 at the end of the 1st quarter. Miami went on an 18-3 run to close the frame. Sheesh.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That mid-post void has been filled
Jimmy Butler doing a ton of operation from there, which is where most of his assists have come from
The fluidity of a mid post guy in this offense is picture perfect – 8:07 PM
That mid-post void has been filled
Jimmy Butler doing a ton of operation from there, which is where most of his assists have come from
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
can’t decide if we like the lob or the finish more tbh pic.twitter.com/CwZm6zg7t8 – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 38, Wizards 24. Jimmy Butler with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Heat shooting 6 of 11 on threes. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 38, Wizards 24 at end of one, in shorthanded vs. shorterhanded. Butler with 12-4-4. Herro again at the end of a period with a three. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With two of their three PGs in protocol, the Wizards have a PG-less lineup late in the 1st quarter:
Goodwin (NBA debut), Kispert, Bertans, Kuzma, Todd – 8:05 PM
With two of their three PGs in protocol, the Wizards have a PG-less lineup late in the 1st quarter:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Impressive finish by KZ while being fouled on that lob from Tyler Herro. – 8:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy having no problem getting Buckets + 1 pic.twitter.com/N9u0ngiHDc – 8:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Twelve points in nine minutes for Jimmy Butler, including eight straight. Heat up 28-21. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler up to 10 points, two rebounds and three assists in eight minutes for the short-handed Heat. – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler in attack mode right now
Got a little bounce to him
Really picking out mismatches well – 7:57 PM
Jimmy Butler in attack mode right now
Got a little bounce to him
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Going 1v1 vs. Caleb’s athleticism is tough 😤 pic.twitter.com/GlJndoIrfD – 7:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
KZ Okpala as second reserve. All that remains of bench are Garrett and Cheatham. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Think Miami needs to get away from blitzing right now
Zone would probably fit better right now – 7:55 PM
Think Miami needs to get away from blitzing right now
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Man good for Omer Yurtseven. A veteran of the super weird georgetown days – 7:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KUZ 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/5x6aM0swI2 – 7:49 PM
KUZ 💪
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has been very aggressive attacking off the dribble. A good sign given the Wizards need his scoring tonight. He has 8 pts in 4 min on 3-4 FG. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The most threes the Heat has ever taken in a game is 56. Six of the Heat’s first eight shots tonight have been threes. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Every single action is being run through Duncan Robinson to begin this game
Every trip down
Nice pass on that last play when drawing two at the rim – 7:47 PM
Every single action is being run through Duncan Robinson to begin this game
Every trip down
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s first six shots all threes, not the typical mix with Butler in the lineup. – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson shaken up after that foul
Running with a visible limp but seems to be playing through as if he’s fine – 7:45 PM
Duncan Robinson shaken up after that foul
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s first three shots all 3-point attempts from Duncan Robinson. He’s 1 of 3. – 7:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
3 possessions…3 Duncan Robinson three-point attempts
Omer Yurtseven can’t afford to get in foul trouble tonight as well – 7:43 PM
3 possessions…3 Duncan Robinson three-point attempts
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat guard Max Strus, earlier today: “When things happen or things change, you’ve just got to adjust to it and overcome it. I mean, that’s what we’re really working with in the world right now.”
Hours later, Max Strus entered the protocols. – 7:41 PM
Heat guard Max Strus, earlier today: “When things happen or things change, you’ve just got to adjust to it and overcome it. I mean, that’s what we’re really working with in the world right now.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat now has three players in COVID-19 protocols, leaving only nine available players tonight vs. Wizards. Details on the Heat’s current COVID-19 situation miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Love the fact that two women – Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling and Jenna Schroeder – are officiating the game tonight in Miami, and hardly anybody notices. It’s normal now, as it should have been long ago. – 7:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Showtime in the 305.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/KSzcJUy2We – 7:30 PM
Showtime in the 305.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s available bench tonight:
Tyler Herro
KZ Okpala
Marcus Garrett
Zylan Cheatham
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat lineup: Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent. – 7:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven tonight. Miami has nine players available tonight. – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus the latest Heat player to enter NBA protocols, joining Udonis Haslem and Kyle Lowry with that current status. All the details and updates: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
With half their roster in health and safety protocols, here is the Wizards’ starting lineup vs. Miami:
Dinwiddie, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Gafford – 7:09 PM
With half their roster in health and safety protocols, here is the Wizards’ starting lineup vs. Miami:
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Splashin’
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/6XyjnGQ5ee – 7:06 PM
Splashin’
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat will probably have to sign another 10 day guy now
Who do you guys want them to sign? – 7:06 PM
Heat will probably have to sign another 10 day guy now
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus out due to the health and safety protocols
List of roster names getting shorter and shorter – 7:04 PM
Max Strus out due to the health and safety protocols
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus has been added to health and safety protocols. He had been warming up with a mask here at FTX Arena before being shut down. The Strus is no longer loose. – 7:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz starters in Miami:
Dinwiddie
Kispert
Avdija
Kuzma
Gafford
My analysis: very tall lineup! – 7:01 PM
Wiz starters in Miami:
Dinwiddie
Kispert
Avdija
Kuzma
Gafford
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight in Miami: Spencer Dinwiddie, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Max Strus (health and safety protocols) has been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus out tonight. Joins Kyle Lowry and Udonis Haslem in health and safety protocols. – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus just entered health and safety protocols. He is out tonight. – 7:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Feel like this is a 20+ point game for Jimmy Butler where he flirts with a triple-double
He’s going to be fluctuated in different spots lineup wise, and following up an up and down shooting night means he will come out strong – 6:56 PM
Feel like this is a 20+ point game for Jimmy Butler where he flirts with a triple-double
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has received a covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple sources. He remains in health & safety protocols and will not play in Miami tonight. – 6:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Almost game time!
📍 Miami
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington & @NBATV
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:39 PM
Almost game time!
📍 Miami
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington & @NBATV
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Coach Spo is heading into tonight 1 victory away from sole possession of 25th place on the NBA’s All Time wins list 🔥
See what else you need to watch for, up-to-the minute injury news on both sides and tonight’s uniform color vs Washington gohe.at/3qxdh5t – 6:37 PM
Coach Spo is heading into tonight 1 victory away from sole possession of 25th place on the NBA’s All Time wins list 🔥
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Important Stat for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (2:07)
BOS (6:45)
BRK (10:12)
CHA (16:27)
CHI (21:14)
CLE (23:35)
DET (27:32)
IND (29:14)
MIA (34:29)
MIL (37:04)
🎧 https://t.co/KAccsga8oi
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
1 Important Stat for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (2:07)
BOS (6:45)
BRK (10:12)
CHA (16:27)
CHI (21:14)
CLE (23:35)
DET (27:32)
IND (29:14)
MIA (34:29)
MIL (37:04)
🎧 https://t.co/KAccsga8oi
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on potentially getting Lowry back sooner than expected with NBA’s shorter quarantine period: “He is part of this new category of either super minor symptoms or asymptomatic. Then it’s just a matter of testing and if he can get to a certain level.” – 6:25 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards available at Heat
Joel Ayayi
Deni Avdija
Davis Bertans
Spencer Dinwiddie
Daniel Gafford
Jordan Goodwin
Alize Johnson
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Cassius Winston – 6:25 PM
Wizards available at Heat
Joel Ayayi
Deni Avdija
Davis Bertans
Spencer Dinwiddie
Daniel Gafford
Jordan Goodwin
Alize Johnson
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Planned or nah?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6Q91mYs2zW – 6:18 PM
Planned or nah?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bradley Beal remains in the protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. tells the great @Josh Robbins. – 6:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards say Bradley Beal is out, so they are down to NBA minimum of eight available players. – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bradley Beal will not play tonight vs. Heat. So the Wizards have eight players out because of COVID-19 protocols. – 6:09 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is OUT for the Wizards game tonight vs. Miami Heat – 6:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (questionable – health & safety protocols) will NOT play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 6:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is OUT tonight against the Heat, per Unseld Jr. Beal was listed as questionable as he remains in health and safety protocols. – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📰 OFFICIAL: We’ve signed forward Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ucLdgNDYrE – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he’s hopeful the NBA’s shorter quarantine period will allow Kyle Lowry to return quicker than expected. – 5:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says he is hopeful of getting Kyle Lowry back sooner than previous 10-day waiting period, amid NBA protocol change. – 5:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker ruled out tonight for Heat
Omer Yurtseven and KZ Okpala the rotating bigs tonight – 5:53 PM
PJ Tucker ruled out tonight for Heat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says P.J. Tucker (leg) is out tonight.
Also out for Heat: Adebayo, Lowry, Dedmon, Morris, Haslem, Oladipo. – 5:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra says P.J. Tucker (leg) is out tonight.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs injury report for Wednesday vs. Miami is limited to Murray (health & safety protocols) and Collins (left ankle, stress fracture). Both remain out. – 5:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury/illness report remains unchanged: Dejounte Murray (H&S protocols), Zach Collins both OUT for tomorrow’s game against Miami, per team. – 5:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray (H&S protocols) and Zach Collins (injury) are out Wednesday vs Heat per Spurs – 5:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Wizards are signing forward Alize Johnson on a 10-day deal, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Johnson cleared waivers at 5 PM, landed in Miami and is on his way to the arena where he’s expected to play significant minutes with three frontcourt players in protocols. – 5:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Hornets will be without Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Scottie Lewis Wednesday night in Indy. All three are in the health and safety protocols.
I expect for Brogdon and Lamb to be questionable. They’re day-to-day. – 5:02 PM
Hornets will be without Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Scottie Lewis Wednesday night in Indy. All three are in the health and safety protocols.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Even with injuries, Miami Heat keep pace in Power Rankings #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Udonis Haslem joins Kyle Lowry in NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Omer Yurtseven is the only available Heat center tonight vs. Wizards miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Wizards also have a list of players in protocols – 4:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at IND 12/29
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is OUT
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is OUT – 3:34 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at IND 12/29
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is OUT
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is OUT
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz has been strong on the glass against the Heat.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/1P1rHFihDF – 3:00 PM
Kuz has been strong on the glass against the Heat.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Watch the wings in Miami!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/bDezVRH6wi – 2:30 PM
Watch the wings in Miami!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last three games, our 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/6yYEwES9DC – 2:00 PM
Over the last three games, our 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the NBA.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
As he prepares to donate game-worn shoes to charity, here’s a look at some of P.J. Tucker’s best kicks #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Unvaccinated Wentz going on COVID list today isn’t good news for Dolphins if they lose to Titans, because a Colts win over Vegas on Sunday is important to Miami’s one-more-loss scenario of making playoffs, a multi-step process we explained in a piece earlier today. – 1:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A question @DMarcoFarr1 and I posed on @ESPNLosAngeles, in honor of Denzel Washington’s 67th birthday. If you could only watch one Denzel movie for the rest of your life, which one are you picking? AK – 1:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Talking Wizards and what’s remaining of their roster amid their Covid outbreak on @team980 with @CraigHoffman… – 1:33 PM
