Boban Marjanovic, Brandon Knight enter protocols

Shams Charania: Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Mavs C Boban Marjanovic and G Brandon Knight have entered NBA’s health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas has agreed to 10-day hardship deal with Dallas. – 2:11 PM
Source: Mavs C Boban Marjanovic and G Brandon Knight have entered NBA’s health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas has agreed to 10-day hardship deal with Dallas. – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal. – 2:10 PM
Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal. – 2:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brandon Knight hopes to stay with Mavs past 10-day contract: “Whatever they need from me, whether it’s coming off the bench, not playing at all, cheering, getting water, I’m here for it.”
Jason Kidd says Mavs will face “hard decisions” with roster soon: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:24 PM
Brandon Knight hopes to stay with Mavs past 10-day contract: “Whatever they need from me, whether it’s coming off the bench, not playing at all, cheering, getting water, I’m here for it.”
Jason Kidd says Mavs will face “hard decisions” with roster soon: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Behind the scenes of an NBA 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/behind-t… – 12:31 PM
Story: Behind the scenes of an NBA 10-day hardship exception with Joe Johnson, Brandon Knight and Lance Stephenson on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/behind-t… – 12:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brandon Knight on signing with the Mavs as a COVID replacement, and taking advantage of this run this week: “When I got off the phone with my agent, I literally cried. Just thankful to get this chance.” – 1:26 AM
Brandon Knight on signing with the Mavs as a COVID replacement, and taking advantage of this run this week: “When I got off the phone with my agent, I literally cried. Just thankful to get this chance.” – 1:26 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Strange to think that the six new Mavericks signed via COVID hardship 10-days still have not met Luka Doncic. That group was led by Brandon Knight with 18 points, five assists tonight in the 132-117 thumping of Portland. – 12:40 AM
Strange to think that the six new Mavericks signed via COVID hardship 10-days still have not met Luka Doncic. That group was led by Brandon Knight with 18 points, five assists tonight in the 132-117 thumping of Portland. – 12:40 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame just bear hugged Brandon Knight going for a steal and looked at the ref incredulously when he was called for a foul. – 10:38 PM
Dame just bear hugged Brandon Knight going for a steal and looked at the ref incredulously when he was called for a foul. – 10:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Brandon Knight is an absolutely elite Guy being Remembered on the Mavs’ COVID roster. – 10:28 PM
Brandon Knight is an absolutely elite Guy being Remembered on the Mavs’ COVID roster. – 10:28 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Irving: “I understood their decision (to sideline me) and respected it.” -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 29, 2021
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: “I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination.” #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / December 29, 2021
Tommy Beer: Knicks bigs Nerlens Noels and Jericho Sims remain out for tonight’s game vs. Detroit. The Pistons have ruled out the following players due to Health and Safety Protocols: Cade Cunningham Isaiah Stewart Josh Jackson Killian Hayes Saben Lee Trey Lyles Rodney McGruder Cory Joseph -via Twitter @TommyBeer / December 29, 2021