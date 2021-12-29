Brad Wanamaker to Wizards

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Wizards are signing guard Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He spent the season with Indiana until waived this week.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Brad Wanamaker joins a group of players on a hardship exception that are double dipping in salary:
-Az. Johnson
-A. Schofield
-D. Sirvydis
-A. Aminu
-T. Terry
-D. Oturu
-D. House
-W. Iwundu
-F. Gillespie – 5:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Wizards are signing guard Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He spent the season with Indiana until waived this week. – 5:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
In comes Keifer Sykes to replace Brad Wanamaker. Everything you need to know about the transactions: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 12:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers breaking down yesterdays moves at point guard:
-Brad Wanamaker waived
-Keifer Sykes signed
-Sykes background and skillset
-Why now?
-Cap impact
📺: https://t.co/LTJc12l4Mi pic.twitter.com/wap5JrcrZQ – 9:59 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
CSKA eyeing Brad Wanamaker in case of return in Europe
sportando.basketball/en/cska-eyeing… – 4:43 PM
Emiliano Carchia: The Washington Wizards are signing Brad Wanamaker, sources tell me and @yakovmeir1. Wanamaker has played 22 games with the Pacers this season averaging 3.4ppg -via Twitter @Carchia / December 29, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 27, 2021
The Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal, and he will wear number 10. -via NBA.com / October 6, 2021