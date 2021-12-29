Bulls to sign Jordan Bell

Shams Charania: The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State. – 2:03 PM
The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State. – 2:03 PM