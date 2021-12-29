USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Ricky Rubio moves past Walt Frazier and more

Daily statistical milestones: Ricky Rubio moves past Walt Frazier and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Ricky Rubio moves past Walt Frazier and more

December 29, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Ricky Rubio No. 69 in assists now

Moved ahead of Walt Frazier with 5,045 assists. He’s now 35 away from Andre Iguodala

Carmelo Anthony No. 77 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins and Caldwell Jones with 7,672 rebounds. He’s now 18 away from Al Jefferson

Ricky Rubio No. 93 in steals now

Moved ahead of Grant Long and Ray Williams with 1,200 steals. He’s now tied with Gerald Wallace

Russell Westbrook No. 101 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman with 7,241 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Dan Roundfield

Jrue Holiday No. 104 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dana Barros

Kemba Walker No. 130 in assists now

Moved ahead of Earl Watson with 3,873 assists. He’s now 5 away from Walter Davis

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 146 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Alvan Adams with 809 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Joe Meriweather

DeMarcus Cousins No. 149 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 6,469 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Mike Gminski

Harrison Barnes No. 158 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 922 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Armstrong

DeMarcus Cousins No. 169 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Michael Cage with 726 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Ron Harper

Jonas Valanciunas No. 169 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Elden Campbell with 6,123 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Arizin

Avery Bradley No. 190 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 813 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chris Mullin

Kevin Love No. 191 in points now

Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham and Orlando Woolridge with 13,642 points. He’s now 5 away from Peja Stojakovic

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 208 in points now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 13,086 points. He’s now 41 away from Kevin Johnson

Andrew Wiggins No. 209 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jalen Rose, Caron Butler with 748 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Ben McLemore

Will Barton No. 213 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 740 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Jalen Rose and Caron Butler

Jrue Holiday No. 218 in points now

Moved ahead of Rik Smits with 12,877 points. He’s now 1 away from Wayman Tisdale

Davis Bertans No. 226 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins, Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 713 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Keith Bogans

Austin Rivers No. 233 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 692 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kerry Kittles

Nikola Jokic No. 238 in assists now

Moved ahead of Carl Braun with 2,897 assists. He’s now 11 away from KC Jones

DeMarcus Cousins No. 239 in points now

Moved ahead of Red Kerr with 12,482 points. He’s now 7 away from Mark Jackson

Garrett Temple No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Doug McDermott and Isaiah Rider with 672 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Sam Cassell


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 4 STL
He’s just the fifth player since the ABA-NBA merger to average at least 25p/20r/5a over a three-game span:
✅ Bob McAdoo, 1978
✅ Rich Kelley, 1979
✅ Charles Barkley, 1986
✅ DeMarcus Cousins, 2015
✅ Jokic, 2021 pic.twitter.com/jxtL3o8Gh19:11 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko LeBron James (32p/11r/11a) and Russell Westbrook (24p/12r/10a) are the third teammates in NBA history to each record a 20-point triple-double in the same game.
It’s the first time in NBA history teammates age 31 years or older have each recorded a triple-double in the same game. pic.twitter.com/zkWsQxmnvM9:06 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham The Sacramento Kings beat a COVID riddled Thunder team to snap a 3-game slide, talk about how they as a team respond to criticism & win by any means necessary. Hear from Harrison Barnes, Tyrese Haliburton and Alvin Gentry.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/H0WocGxhjX pic.twitter.com/neuRhzoxCn3:02 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Harrison Barnes on Tyrese Haliburton’s breakout stretch: pic.twitter.com/S9ClH2TouN1:25 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will get an MRI on his left knee Wednesday, source tells ESPN. There’s obvious concern on the possible severity of the injury. Rubio has been a huge part of Cavs’ success story this season. – 11:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer It was Jonas Valanciunas’ first game in seven days, after sitting out the two-game road trip due to a non-Covid illness. JV 15 pts, 10 reb, and some spirited reactions during second-half comeback pic.twitter.com/o7YameNicW11:54 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home