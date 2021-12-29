Daily statistical milestones: Ricky Rubio moves past Walt Frazier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Ricky Rubio No. 69 in assists now
Moved ahead of Walt Frazier with 5,045 assists. He’s now 35 away from Andre Iguodala
Carmelo Anthony No. 77 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins and Caldwell Jones with 7,672 rebounds. He’s now 18 away from Al Jefferson
Ricky Rubio No. 93 in steals now
Moved ahead of Grant Long and Ray Williams with 1,200 steals. He’s now tied with Gerald Wallace
Russell Westbrook No. 101 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Derrick Coleman with 7,241 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Dan Roundfield
Jrue Holiday No. 104 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Goran Dragic and Rasheed Wallace with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Dana Barros
Kemba Walker No. 130 in assists now
Moved ahead of Earl Watson with 3,873 assists. He’s now 5 away from Walter Davis
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 146 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Alvan Adams with 809 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Joe Meriweather
DeMarcus Cousins No. 149 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson with 6,469 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Mike Gminski
Harrison Barnes No. 158 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon and George McCloud with 922 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Darrell Armstrong
DeMarcus Cousins No. 169 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Michael Cage with 726 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Ron Harper
Jonas Valanciunas No. 169 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Elden Campbell with 6,123 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Paul Arizin
Avery Bradley No. 190 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 813 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chris Mullin
Kevin Love No. 191 in points now
Moved ahead of Billy Cunningham and Orlando Woolridge with 13,642 points. He’s now 5 away from Peja Stojakovic
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 208 in points now
Moved ahead of Metta World Peace with 13,086 points. He’s now 41 away from Kevin Johnson
Andrew Wiggins No. 209 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jalen Rose, Caron Butler with 748 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Ben McLemore
Will Barton No. 213 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 740 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Jalen Rose and Caron Butler
Jrue Holiday No. 218 in points now
Moved ahead of Rik Smits with 12,877 points. He’s now 1 away from Wayman Tisdale
Davis Bertans No. 226 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins, Jeff Teague and Kelly Olynyk with 713 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Keith Bogans
Austin Rivers No. 233 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 692 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Kerry Kittles
Nikola Jokic No. 238 in assists now
Moved ahead of Carl Braun with 2,897 assists. He’s now 11 away from KC Jones
DeMarcus Cousins No. 239 in points now
Moved ahead of Red Kerr with 12,482 points. He’s now 7 away from Mark Jackson
Garrett Temple No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Doug McDermott and Isaiah Rider with 672 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Sam Cassell
