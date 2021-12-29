USA Today Sports

Hawks sign Cameron Oliver and Chris Clemons

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks signed Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons. Updated 10-day list:
#5 Cat Barber
#14 Malcolm Hill
#24 Wes Iwundu
#28 Malik Ellison
#33 Lance Stephenson
#36 Justin Tillman
#39 Chris Clemons
#45 Chaundee Brown
#49 Cam Oliver
Roster now includes 26 players. – 11:25 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks announced the signings of Chris Clemons and Cameron Oliver to 10-day contracts. – 11:20 AM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
The Hawks will add Cam Oliver and Chris Clemons to 10-day contracts. They will sign Wednesday if they pass their COVID tests. – 1:25 PM

