Hawks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (15-18) play against the Chicago Bulls (10-10) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 13, Chicago Bulls 17 (Q1 06:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar looking like QB1 tonight!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/njpwsJCLvH – 8:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green has drawn the Trae Young assignment early for Bulls – 8:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls start Javonte Green on Trae Young tonight. It was Coby White who started defensively on Young two nights ago in Atlanta. Obvious adjustment by Bulls interim coach Chris Fleming. – 8:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green starts game on Trae Young, just like he did in 2nd half on Monday. – 8:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Just spotted this little girl sitting courtside in Chicago. Pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/gFJGFepZHK – 8:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The band is back together. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy pic.twitter.com/cx9CHNrQ2G – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his last four outings, Cam Reddish is averaging 23.8 points in 36.1 minutes. In his last contest against the Bulls on 12/27, Reddish poured in a team-high 33 points on a career-high 8 3FGM, marking his second career 30+ point game (both done this season). – 7:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has scored 25+ points in a career-high 13 straight games. It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in the NBA this season. Young is the first Hawk to notch 13 games of 25+ points since Dominique Wilkins (14 games). – 7:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bulls
Trae Young
Skylar Mays
Cam Reddish
Chaundee Brown
Clint Capela – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters against Atlanta!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/6d60as4OUh – 7:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
@Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. is available to play tonight’s game vs. ATL. pic.twitter.com/OViYH1cY9B – 7:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. returns from three-game absence (with hamstring strain) tonight vs. Hawks
Chris Fleming said pregame he doesn’t expect heavy minutes for Jones Jr., but has looked good in full-court runs with player development staffers pic.twitter.com/99QKvrD4HQ – 6:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
GAME DAY. Going for our 5th WIN in a row 😤
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zerZ7ctrbk – 5:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Abad is the definition of perseverance.
Despite 23 surgeries and incredible medical challenges, Abad refuses to let disability define him.
@United | @BullsCommunity pic.twitter.com/14jE4xKRhr – 4:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There were 9 NBA games schedule tonight. Spurs-Heat is postponed. 75 players listed between those teams in health and safety protocol — as of 3:30 injury report.
Hawks have 13 players out with COVID-19
Pistons have 8
Blazers have 7
Celtics, Heat have 6
Bulls, Mavs, OKC have 5 – 3:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A look at the 26-player roster from Hawks dot com. pic.twitter.com/4fl7TaXir5 – 3:42 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Much love to all my friends in Chicago media who knew JD (I did not, we never crossed paths when I lived there). Been listening to local radio tributes all morning. 🙏🏻 – 3:24 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Trae Young: under 46.5 points+assists+rebounds
One of my NBA player props tonight. pic.twitter.com/VWpyxDZiQE – 3:21 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Wes Iwundu has cleared NBA health and safety protocols and is available tonight, according to Hawks. – 2:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu found joy in the challenge of guarding Trae Young during Monday’s win vs. the Hawks – and helped turn the tide of the game by doing so
Tonight, with another chance to test himself against the best, he’s ready for whatever Young has in store
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State. – 2:03 PM
