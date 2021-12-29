Hornets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (18-17) play against the Indiana Pacers (20-20) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 33, Indiana Pacers 23 (Q1 01:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
King Richards 👑
@Nick Richards | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9APK4qZwDx – 7:31 PM
King Richards 👑
@Nick Richards | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9APK4qZwDx – 7:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Darth Vader with an early triple. 👌
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/yqCD5pGM1a – 7:23 PM
Darth Vader with an early triple. 👌
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/yqCD5pGM1a – 7:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
WE OUT HERE! Let’s hoop.
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/SkVWnVNgse – 7:00 PM
WE OUT HERE! Let’s hoop.
📍 – Indianapolis, IN
🆚 – @Indiana Pacers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/SkVWnVNgse – 7:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the force is strong with our first five.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/pFG2t5IdZP – 6:42 PM
the force is strong with our first five.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/pFG2t5IdZP – 6:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The first on the floor. ⚡️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/nOkHE1nkqo – 6:30 PM
The first on the floor. ⚡️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/nOkHE1nkqo – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Jeremy Lamb – Out (health and safety protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/4M4FXDLf9C – 6:26 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Jeremy Lamb – Out (health and safety protocols)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/4M4FXDLf9C – 6:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is averaging 20.4 points a game this season off the bench, which leads the league
Kelly Oubre is next on that list at 16.2 PPG
The gap between 1st and 2nd is the same as 2nd and 14th
Yeah, the 6th man of the year award is Tyler Herro’s to win, no doubt about that – 6:09 PM
Tyler Herro is averaging 20.4 points a game this season off the bench, which leads the league
Kelly Oubre is next on that list at 16.2 PPG
The gap between 1st and 2nd is the same as 2nd and 14th
Yeah, the 6th man of the year award is Tyler Herro’s to win, no doubt about that – 6:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is out.
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is out.
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SLIiCZO3op – 6:06 PM
INJURY REPORT vs IND
Miles Bridges (H&S Protocols) is out.
Scottie Lewis (H&S Protocols) is out.
PJ Washington (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/SLIiCZO3op – 6:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (health & safety protocols) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) are out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM
Jeremy Lamb (health & safety protocols) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) are out tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce had an inconclusive test so he won’t be there tonight. – 5:19 PM
Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb has entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce had an inconclusive test so he won’t be there tonight. – 5:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Wizards are signing guard Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He spent the season with Indiana until waived this week. – 5:07 PM
The Wizards are signing guard Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. He spent the season with Indiana until waived this week. – 5:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sign up with @PointsBetIN and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/oHTaoH7b9J pic.twitter.com/BrYDCjjNcy – 2:45 PM
Sign up with @PointsBetIN and get $100 in free bets when you bet $1.
» https://t.co/oHTaoH7b9J pic.twitter.com/BrYDCjjNcy – 2:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Backing out road games at the Garden and at Toronto (where Kyrie Irving is barred from playing), the #Nets could have him for 21 road games. That would go up to 22 if and when the Portland game gets rescheduled. But him playing Jan. 5 at the #Pacers is clearly no sure thing. #NBA – 2:34 PM
Backing out road games at the Garden and at Toronto (where Kyrie Irving is barred from playing), the #Nets could have him for 21 road games. That would go up to 22 if and when the Portland game gets rescheduled. But him playing Jan. 5 at the #Pacers is clearly no sure thing. #NBA – 2:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TRIVIA TIME! 📝 How many games this season have the Hornets NOT recorded 10+ 3PM?
#AllFly | @socios – 2:14 PM
TRIVIA TIME! 📝 How many games this season have the Hornets NOT recorded 10+ 3PM?
#AllFly | @socios – 2:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says there’s no urgency to play Kyrie Irving @ IND on Jan. 5 BUT he didn’t it rule out: “I don’t think it’s smart to rush him into games. There’s only 50 games left. It’s when he’s ready. If he’s ready for Indiana, great. If he’s not, we push it to the next one.” – 1:19 PM
Steve Nash says there’s no urgency to play Kyrie Irving @ IND on Jan. 5 BUT he didn’t it rule out: “I don’t think it’s smart to rush him into games. There’s only 50 games left. It’s when he’s ready. If he’s ready for Indiana, great. If he’s not, we push it to the next one.” – 1:19 PM