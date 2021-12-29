Isaiah Thomas to sign with Mavericks

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source: Mavs C Boban Marjanovic and G Brandon Knight have entered NBA’s health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas has agreed to 10-day hardship deal with Dallas. – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic and replacement guard Brandon Knight have entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dallas is planning to sign Isaiah Thomas to a hardship deal. – 2:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas is en route to Sacramento and will be in uniform for Dallas tonight and coming off the Mavericks bench, league sources say.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Free agent G Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/I4UOrXFqkh – 1:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight. – 1:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10-Day hardship contracts expired for the following players today:
Aleem Ford – ORL
Hassani Gravett – ORL
BJ Johnson – ORL
Justin Robinson – SAC
Admiral Schofield – ORL
Isaiah Thomas – LAL – 8:08 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers won’t offer Isaiah Thomas another 10-day contract as guard becomes free agent, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers not bringing Isaiah Thomas back on second 10-day contract nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/26/lak… – 3:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Confirming Lakers not giving Isaiah Thomas second 10 day contract for now. – 2:43 PM
Shams Charania: The Lakers and Isaiah Thomas won’t do a second 10-day contract, making him a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Multiple teams are expected to express interest in Thomas, who averaged 9.3 points in four games for Lakers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2021
Kyle Goon: Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 17, 2021
Adam Himmelsbach: Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / December 15, 2021