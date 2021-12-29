James Harden: Kevin Durant is for sure the MVP

Malika Andrews: New for @SportsCenter: James Harden tells ESPN Kevin Durant is “for sure” the league MVP. Plus, how he expects the Nets to play with Kyrie Irving back: pic.twitter.com/MBnyDIUB4V
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
New for @SportsCenter: James Harden tells ESPN Kevin Durant is “for sure” the league MVP. Plus, how he expects the Nets to play with Kyrie Irving back: pic.twitter.com/MBnyDIUB4V – 2:06 PM
New for @SportsCenter: James Harden tells ESPN Kevin Durant is “for sure” the league MVP. Plus, how he expects the Nets to play with Kyrie Irving back: pic.twitter.com/MBnyDIUB4V – 2:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he thinks Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge will play against the 76ers tomorrow. #Nets – 1:10 PM
Steve Nash says he thinks Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge will play against the 76ers tomorrow. #Nets – 1:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge playing tomorrow against Philly. – 1:10 PM
Steve Nash expects Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge playing tomorrow against Philly. – 1:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant explained how Kyrie Irving came back to the Nets on his latest Boardroom pod: “It was simple like that. We need more bodies, bring Kyrie on.”
“We wish this would’ve happened way earlier,” KD added. “But there was a lot that was going on with the start of the season” – 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant explained how Kyrie Irving came back to the Nets on his latest Boardroom pod: “It was simple like that. We need more bodies, bring Kyrie on.”
“We wish this would’ve happened way earlier,” KD added. “But there was a lot that was going on with the start of the season” – 11:09 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on an off night:
33 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
14-17 from the free throw line
That’s a James Harden MVP line. – 12:27 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on an off night:
33 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
14-17 from the free throw line
That’s a James Harden MVP line. – 12:27 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ James Harden has regained MVP form nypost.com/2021/12/28/net… via @nypostsports – 10:28 PM
#Nets‘ James Harden has regained MVP form nypost.com/2021/12/28/net… via @nypostsports – 10:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
The Brooklyn Nets Are 23-9 And Are About To Add Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge And Kyrie Irving via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:37 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
The Brooklyn Nets Are 23-9 And Are About To Add Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge And Kyrie Irving via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 2:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets: Irving, Durant and Aldridge out of League protocols sportando.basketball/en/nets-irving… – 2:31 PM
Nets: Irving, Durant and Aldridge out of League protocols sportando.basketball/en/nets-irving… – 2:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared for #Nets returns. #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge all cleared for #Nets returns. #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving cleared of coronavirus nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/28/net… – 1:48 PM
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving cleared of coronavirus nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/28/net… – 1:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets’ stars LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Aldridge and KD would be eligible to play Thursday at home vs. the Sixers, Irving would play on the road down the line. – 12:24 PM
Nets’ stars LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Aldridge and KD would be eligible to play Thursday at home vs. the Sixers, Irving would play on the road down the line. – 12:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyrie Irving all out of health and safety protocols. – 12:15 PM
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyrie Irving all out of health and safety protocols. – 12:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared #NBA health and safety protocols for the #Nets. – 12:14 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared #NBA health and safety protocols for the #Nets. – 12:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, per the Nets. – 12:13 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, per the Nets. – 12:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols, according to Brooklyn Nets PR – 12:04 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols, according to Brooklyn Nets PR – 12:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:04 PM
Nets announce Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, per Nets. – 12:03 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols, per Nets. – 12:03 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Nets say Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared COVID protocols. – 12:03 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared COVID protocols. – 12:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Well, the Clippers have this to look forward to when the meet the Nets again on New Year’s Day in Brooklyn:
Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:03 PM
Well, the Clippers have this to look forward to when the meet the Nets again on New Year’s Day in Brooklyn:
Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the league’s health and safety protocols – 12:03 PM
Nets say that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared the league’s health and safety protocols – 12:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
The Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets announced LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
The Nets announced LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have all cleared the health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Nets announce LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn’s Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Brooklyn’s Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols. – 12:02 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared protocols, Nets say. – 12:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared health and safety protocols. – 12:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This what defenders who tried to guard Janes Harden saw in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/r5ad6aFoSO – 10:36 AM
This what defenders who tried to guard Janes Harden saw in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/r5ad6aFoSO – 10:36 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Calm before the storm in Brooklyn and they’re 1st in the East (23-9).
• Harden back playing like a ⭐️
• Claxton’s emergence
• KD returns soon
• Aldridge returns soon
• Harris surgery was a month ago
• Kyrie returns P/T in weeks
At worst, KD and JH are rested. pic.twitter.com/yU4JBa8sKy – 9:26 AM
Calm before the storm in Brooklyn and they’re 1st in the East (23-9).
• Harden back playing like a ⭐️
• Claxton’s emergence
• KD returns soon
• Aldridge returns soon
• Harris surgery was a month ago
• Kyrie returns P/T in weeks
At worst, KD and JH are rested. pic.twitter.com/yU4JBa8sKy – 9:26 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From early this morning, James Harden appears to be back to the form that has defined his career as the Nets dominated the Clippers. As Harden shines and the supporting cast stepped up, Brooklyn has reinforcements waiting for them back home. Story: theathletic.com/3038773/2021/1… – 9:01 AM
From early this morning, James Harden appears to be back to the form that has defined his career as the Nets dominated the Clippers. As Harden shines and the supporting cast stepped up, Brooklyn has reinforcements waiting for them back home. Story: theathletic.com/3038773/2021/1… – 9:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 15 AST
It’s the eighth time Harden has recorded at least 35 points and 15 assists in a game.
The only players in NBA history with more such games are Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald. pic.twitter.com/6JAsbrc2yL – 9:01 AM
James Harden last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 15 AST
It’s the eighth time Harden has recorded at least 35 points and 15 assists in a game.
The only players in NBA history with more such games are Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald. pic.twitter.com/6JAsbrc2yL – 9:01 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Scary hours
Without KD, Kyrie and Aldridge, James Harden led the @Brooklyn Nets to
back to back wins at the Lakers and Clippers
In two games he accounted for
75 points
25 assts
18 rebs
3 stls
3 blks pic.twitter.com/sKJFMZzBPU – 6:42 AM
Scary hours
Without KD, Kyrie and Aldridge, James Harden led the @Brooklyn Nets to
back to back wins at the Lakers and Clippers
In two games he accounted for
75 points
25 assts
18 rebs
3 stls
3 blks pic.twitter.com/sKJFMZzBPU – 6:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: James Harden
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/3K1sjqUz4c – 6:18 AM
MVP of the Night: James Harden
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/3K1sjqUz4c – 6:18 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden put on a show in LA, scoring 36 and 39 in wins over the Lakers and Clippers. He says his early season struggles and difficulty finding balance between scoring and playmaking are “over with.” And the Nets’ “confidence is through the roof” now espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:31 AM
James Harden put on a show in LA, scoring 36 and 39 in wins over the Lakers and Clippers. He says his early season struggles and difficulty finding balance between scoring and playmaking are “over with.” And the Nets’ “confidence is through the roof” now espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:31 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden, after 39-point, 15-assist night: “Individually I have to make sure I’m in the best shape and I’m the best James form that I can be for my teammates. If I’m that form, good things will happen for my team.” #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/jam… – 3:03 AM
James Harden, after 39-point, 15-assist night: “Individually I have to make sure I’m in the best shape and I’m the best James form that I can be for my teammates. If I’m that form, good things will happen for my team.” #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/28/jam… – 3:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were up 21-13 with 7:24 left in the first quarter tonight.
Over the next 7 minutes, James Harden outscored Clippers 11-10 by himself.
And the Clippers never led again after that. – 2:14 AM
Clippers were up 21-13 with 7:24 left in the first quarter tonight.
Over the next 7 minutes, James Harden outscored Clippers 11-10 by himself.
And the Clippers never led again after that. – 2:14 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
More to come on this one, but the gist: James Harden carries Nets past what’s left of the Clippers ocregister.com/2021/12/27/jam… – 1:49 AM
More to come on this one, but the gist: James Harden carries Nets past what’s left of the Clippers ocregister.com/2021/12/27/jam… – 1:49 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I definitely think the break benefitted [James Harden]. He in L.A., so he at home, putting on a show so hopefully we can continue this when we get everybody back- it’s gonna be scary hours for real.”
Nic Claxton was asked if the time off in protocols benefitted James Harden. – 1:32 AM
“I definitely think the break benefitted [James Harden]. He in L.A., so he at home, putting on a show so hopefully we can continue this when we get everybody back- it’s gonna be scary hours for real.”
Nic Claxton was asked if the time off in protocols benefitted James Harden. – 1:32 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden praises Nic Claxton for his play as of late. He believes he’s still learning though and he’s a key part of the Nets. – 1:25 AM
James Harden praises Nic Claxton for his play as of late. He believes he’s still learning though and he’s a key part of the Nets. – 1:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden’s vintage performance powers #Nets past #Clippers nypost.com/2021/12/28/jam… via @nypostsports – 1:24 AM
James Harden’s vintage performance powers #Nets past #Clippers nypost.com/2021/12/28/jam… via @nypostsports – 1:24 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“Just trying to go out there and do what I can do — Just being that triple threat that I could be.” – 1:24 AM
James Harden says,
“Just trying to go out there and do what I can do — Just being that triple threat that I could be.” – 1:24 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden stresses that he wants to focus on being prepared for the playoffs. – 1:23 AM
James Harden stresses that he wants to focus on being prepared for the playoffs. – 1:23 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden says he is definitely past his early season struggles when he said his body wasn’t quite ready to score 40. He was able to stay in shape at home while in protocols with his home gym and “lock in” on his shape and eat right. He says he feels great. – 1:23 AM
James Harden says he is definitely past his early season struggles when he said his body wasn’t quite ready to score 40. He was able to stay in shape at home while in protocols with his home gym and “lock in” on his shape and eat right. He says he feels great. – 1:23 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden said that the Nets’ “confidence is through the roof” right now after sweeping both Los Angeles teams coming off the Nets’ COVID-19 pause. – 1:22 AM
James Harden said that the Nets’ “confidence is through the roof” right now after sweeping both Los Angeles teams coming off the Nets’ COVID-19 pause. – 1:22 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden also says,
“When you prepare yourself to be great, there’s no surprise.” – 1:22 AM
James Harden also says,
“When you prepare yourself to be great, there’s no surprise.” – 1:22 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked James Harden if he’s past the injury and talk about finding his role and all: “That’s over with.” – 1:21 AM
Asked James Harden if he’s past the injury and talk about finding his role and all: “That’s over with.” – 1:21 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“That was where I fell in love with the game of basketball.”
⁃James Harden on getting his jersey retired in high school. – 1:21 AM
“That was where I fell in love with the game of basketball.”
⁃James Harden on getting his jersey retired in high school. – 1:21 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden admits the confidence of the team is through the roof and this is without key players. – 1:20 AM
James Harden admits the confidence of the team is through the roof and this is without key players. – 1:20 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says he had a set up when he was dealing with COVID where he was working out. – 1:19 AM
James Harden says he had a set up when he was dealing with COVID where he was working out. – 1:19 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on getting a week and a half of rest in health and safety protocols: “That rest could have went 2 ways and I just overly locked in on my body and my eating, and when I was able to workout, my workouts.” #Nets – 1:19 AM
James Harden on getting a week and a half of rest in health and safety protocols: “That rest could have went 2 ways and I just overly locked in on my body and my eating, and when I was able to workout, my workouts.” #Nets – 1:19 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
What a stretch for James Harden.
Saturday: 36 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts, W
Monday: 39 pts, 15 asts, 8 rebs, W
Had his high school jersey retired today.
Harden’s HS coach when he first saw him: “He wasn’t that great. I didn’t see anything special.” – 1:15 AM
What a stretch for James Harden.
Saturday: 36 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts, W
Monday: 39 pts, 15 asts, 8 rebs, W
Had his high school jersey retired today.
Harden’s HS coach when he first saw him: “He wasn’t that great. I didn’t see anything special.” – 1:15 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if a silver lining to James Harden getting Covid was that w/ extra rest where he found his legs.
“Maybe yeah, he definitely looked really sharp tonight. Was able to get downhill a lot and get in the paint and cause a lot of problems.” Adds he was asymptomatic – 1:13 AM
Steve Nash was asked if a silver lining to James Harden getting Covid was that w/ extra rest where he found his legs.
“Maybe yeah, he definitely looked really sharp tonight. Was able to get downhill a lot and get in the paint and cause a lot of problems.” Adds he was asymptomatic – 1:13 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
James Harden “picked us apart, everything we did,” Tyronn Lue said. He said the game plan of pressuring Harden beyond the perimeter was their game plan going in but that Harden riddled them no matter what they ran. – 1:11 AM
James Harden “picked us apart, everything we did,” Tyronn Lue said. He said the game plan of pressuring Harden beyond the perimeter was their game plan going in but that Harden riddled them no matter what they ran. – 1:11 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms James Harden had an aggressive mindset tonight. – 1:03 AM
Steve Nash confirms James Harden had an aggressive mindset tonight. – 1:03 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash believed James Harden was eager when he was out with COVID. – 1:02 AM
Steve Nash believed James Harden was eager when he was out with COVID. – 1:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden tonight:
39 PTS
8 REB
15 AST
15-25 FG
He’s averaged 29/9/11 on 46% in his last 5 games. The Nets have won 6 of 7. pic.twitter.com/f4o9nQGWYD – 1:02 AM
James Harden tonight:
39 PTS
8 REB
15 AST
15-25 FG
He’s averaged 29/9/11 on 46% in his last 5 games. The Nets have won 6 of 7. pic.twitter.com/f4o9nQGWYD – 1:02 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brooklyn 124, Clippers 108 | Final | So, Keon Johnson, what was it like facing James Harden for the first time: “The way he’s able to draw contact and get the ball out of his hand quick … great handles, his IQ is through the roof.” Basically, the rookie was impressed. – 1:01 AM
Brooklyn 124, Clippers 108 | Final | So, Keon Johnson, what was it like facing James Harden for the first time: “The way he’s able to draw contact and get the ball out of his hand quick … great handles, his IQ is through the roof.” Basically, the rookie was impressed. – 1:01 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash on James Harden,
“He’s historically great. The numbers he’s put up is incredible. He’s one of the best players of this generation.” – 1:01 AM
Steve Nash on James Harden,
“He’s historically great. The numbers he’s put up is incredible. He’s one of the best players of this generation.” – 1:01 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“When he has his legs and he’s feeling good, I don’t think it matters who’s on the floor.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 1:00 AM
“When he has his legs and he’s feeling good, I don’t think it matters who’s on the floor.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 1:00 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He initiated a lot of great opportunities for the guys.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 12:59 AM
“He initiated a lot of great opportunities for the guys.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 12:59 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I know he was doing his homework when he was at home — From the jump, against the Lakers, and tonight, he’s just been clinical.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden getting rest when he was out with COVID. – 12:59 AM
“I know he was doing his homework when he was at home — From the jump, against the Lakers, and tonight, he’s just been clinical.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden getting rest when he was out with COVID. – 12:59 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden admits he feels confident and he wants to maintain this throughout the season. – 12:54 AM
James Harden admits he feels confident and he wants to maintain this throughout the season. – 12:54 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“We just come together. We’re just pretty much a locked in group. A group of guys that can make any impact on the game.” – 12:53 AM
James Harden says,
“We just come together. We’re just pretty much a locked in group. A group of guys that can make any impact on the game.” – 12:53 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden hopes to have a full roster when the team gets back home. – 12:52 AM
James Harden hopes to have a full roster when the team gets back home. – 12:52 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 124, Clippers 108
James Harden (39 PTS, 15 ASTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (18 PTS, 6 3PM) & the Nets defeat the Clippers. Brooklyn made their presence known in the paint while also getting out on the fast break. They make it a sweep in Los Angeles. – 12:52 AM
FINAL: Nets 124, Clippers 108
James Harden (39 PTS, 15 ASTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (18 PTS, 6 3PM) & the Nets defeat the Clippers. Brooklyn made their presence known in the paint while also getting out on the fast break. They make it a sweep in Los Angeles. – 12:52 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Clippers 124-108 to get the road sweep in LA. James Harden with 39 points and 15 assists. Nic Claxton ties a career-high and Brooklyn is picking up steam with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge waiting in the wings. Philly comes to town Thursday. – 12:52 AM
Final: Nets beat the Clippers 124-108 to get the road sweep in LA. James Harden with 39 points and 15 assists. Nic Claxton ties a career-high and Brooklyn is picking up steam with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge waiting in the wings. Philly comes to town Thursday. – 12:52 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The review is over. Clippers’ challenge is unsuccessful and James Harden gets the three-pointer and is going to the line with Brooklyn up 113-100 with 3:53 to play. – 12:45 AM
The review is over. Clippers’ challenge is unsuccessful and James Harden gets the three-pointer and is going to the line with Brooklyn up 113-100 with 3:53 to play. – 12:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue will challenge the shooting foul on Keon Johnson. James Harden made the 3 anyway, but we’re here for the vibes at this point. – 12:42 AM
Tyronn Lue will challenge the shooting foul on Keon Johnson. James Harden made the 3 anyway, but we’re here for the vibes at this point. – 12:42 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
James Harden with 30 points in 30 minutes, Nets at 62.1% FGs, a 62-22 advantage in the paint, and a 101-81 lead through 3 quarters.
Not much more to say besides that! Only Clipper who hasn’t played is Xavier Moon, who has yet to make his NBA debut. – 12:21 AM
James Harden with 30 points in 30 minutes, Nets at 62.1% FGs, a 62-22 advantage in the paint, and a 101-81 lead through 3 quarters.
Not much more to say besides that! Only Clipper who hasn’t played is Xavier Moon, who has yet to make his NBA debut. – 12:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets up 101-81. Second time in as many games the Nets have dropped 100+ through three quarters. Harden has 30 points and 13 dimes. Bruce Brown is a basket away from joining five Nets in double-figures. – 12:21 AM
End of the third quarter: Nets up 101-81. Second time in as many games the Nets have dropped 100+ through three quarters. Harden has 30 points and 13 dimes. Bruce Brown is a basket away from joining five Nets in double-figures. – 12:21 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nets 101, Clippers 81 | End 3 | Harden has 30 in 30 (plus 13 assists and five rebounds). Mook had 24 in 27, plus six assists).
Nets up to 62 points in the paint. – 12:20 AM
Nets 101, Clippers 81 | End 3 | Harden has 30 in 30 (plus 13 assists and five rebounds). Mook had 24 in 27, plus six assists).
Nets up to 62 points in the paint. – 12:20 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 101, Clippers 81
James Harden (30 PTS, 13 ASTS), Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5 3PM) & the Nets are maintaining their hot shooting. Brooklyn is up to 27 assists in all and their dominance in the paint continues to shine. They’re winning that battle 62-22. – 12:19 AM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 101, Clippers 81
James Harden (30 PTS, 13 ASTS), Patty Mills (15 PTS, 5 3PM) & the Nets are maintaining their hot shooting. Brooklyn is up to 27 assists in all and their dominance in the paint continues to shine. They’re winning that battle 62-22. – 12:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The rout is on: Nets up 98-76, largest lead of the game, with 2:43 left in the 3rd quarter.
Nets have *increased* FG% from halftime, up to 65.6%. That, plus possession margins slightly in Nets favor, and you get a blowout now that Clippers have cooled down. Harden: 30 + 13 dimes – 12:14 AM
The rout is on: Nets up 98-76, largest lead of the game, with 2:43 left in the 3rd quarter.
Nets have *increased* FG% from halftime, up to 65.6%. That, plus possession margins slightly in Nets favor, and you get a blowout now that Clippers have cooled down. Harden: 30 + 13 dimes – 12:14 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Two huge games from James Harden in a row after coming out of the protocols and the Nets are about to move to 23-9 despite dealing with some of the most injuries/protocols/general absences in basketball. The Nets are a special team even beyond their starpower. – 12:13 AM
Two huge games from James Harden in a row after coming out of the protocols and the Nets are about to move to 23-9 despite dealing with some of the most injuries/protocols/general absences in basketball. The Nets are a special team even beyond their starpower. – 12:13 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden now has 6,00 assists and counting. He’s the 10th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 6,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds joining Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton, Clyde Drexler, Oscar Robertson, John Havlicek, and Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/NID25BjOaY – 12:05 AM
James Harden now has 6,00 assists and counting. He’s the 10th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 6,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds joining Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton, Clyde Drexler, Oscar Robertson, John Havlicek, and Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/NID25BjOaY – 12:05 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden’s 10th assist of the game is the 6,000th of his career. He’s the 10th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists:
Kobe Bryant
Clyde Drexler
John Havlicek
LeBron James
Chris Paul
Gary Payton
Oscar Robertson
Jerry West
Russell Westbrook – 12:02 AM
James Harden’s 10th assist of the game is the 6,000th of his career. He’s the 10th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists:
Kobe Bryant
Clyde Drexler
John Havlicek
LeBron James
Chris Paul
Gary Payton
Oscar Robertson
Jerry West
Russell Westbrook – 12:02 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
While James Harden has been the story of this game, DeAndre’ Bembry has 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting. – 11:58 PM
While James Harden has been the story of this game, DeAndre’ Bembry has 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting. – 11:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
James Harden accounted for 39 of Brooklyn’s 71 points in the half, including his eight assists. Lots of opportunities for others with the doubles LAC sent his way. – 11:42 PM
James Harden accounted for 39 of Brooklyn’s 71 points in the half, including his eight assists. Lots of opportunities for others with the doubles LAC sent his way. – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers entered tonight 0-4 on the second night of back-to-backs, and they just turned in their worst defensive half of the season. First time an opponent has hit them for 70.
Nets up 71-55 and are shooting 60.9% FGs. Harden has 22, Nets outscoring Clippers 42-16 in paint. – 11:41 PM
Clippers entered tonight 0-4 on the second night of back-to-backs, and they just turned in their worst defensive half of the season. First time an opponent has hit them for 70.
Nets up 71-55 and are shooting 60.9% FGs. Harden has 22, Nets outscoring Clippers 42-16 in paint. – 11:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Just like last night against Denver, the Clippers are facing an opponent with a ravaged roster but still featuring the one guy who can make all of the difference. Just like Jokic last night, James Harden has been so hard to guard, with 22 first-half points to go with 8 assists. – 11:40 PM
Just like last night against Denver, the Clippers are facing an opponent with a ravaged roster but still featuring the one guy who can make all of the difference. Just like Jokic last night, James Harden has been so hard to guard, with 22 first-half points to go with 8 assists. – 11:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Clippers 71-55. James Harden is back. Was the protocols stint the special stuff he needed? Who knows? But he’s got 22 points and eight assists. Supporting cast has been great, too. This has been a beatdown. – 11:40 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Clippers 71-55. James Harden is back. Was the protocols stint the special stuff he needed? Who knows? But he’s got 22 points and eight assists. Supporting cast has been great, too. This has been a beatdown. – 11:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 2nd QTR: Nets 71, Clippers 55
James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS), Nic Claxton (10 PTS) & the Nets are annihilating the Clippers. The spacing is perfect and the team is shooting it at 61%. Brooklyn’s bench is getting in on the party too, outscoring Los Angeles’ bench 19-14. – 11:40 PM
End of 2nd QTR: Nets 71, Clippers 55
James Harden (20 PTS, 8 ASTS), Nic Claxton (10 PTS) & the Nets are annihilating the Clippers. The spacing is perfect and the team is shooting it at 61%. Brooklyn’s bench is getting in on the party too, outscoring Los Angeles’ bench 19-14. – 11:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Back-to-back 20-point first halves for Harden … had two all season before Christmas – 11:36 PM
Back-to-back 20-point first halves for Harden … had two all season before Christmas – 11:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills gets on the floor for the loose ball, gets it to Harden for a bounce pass to Bembry and fast break dunk. #Nets up 60-48 with 3:52 left in the half. #Clippers – 11:30 PM
Patty Mills gets on the floor for the loose ball, gets it to Harden for a bounce pass to Bembry and fast break dunk. #Nets up 60-48 with 3:52 left in the half. #Clippers – 11:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Showtime in LA, but it’s the Nets who were out and running. Patty Mills, James Harden and DeAndre’ Bembry come together for a Top 10 quality play. – 11:30 PM
Showtime in LA, but it’s the Nets who were out and running. Patty Mills, James Harden and DeAndre’ Bembry come together for a Top 10 quality play. – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zu has wanted the ball against these switches and mismatches, but Clippers haven’t been able to get it there, and Zu has expressed frustration.
On the other end, LA didn’t make any ground up in the non-Harden minutes, and Nets have built lead up to 52-43 with 6:29 left in half. – 11:20 PM
Zu has wanted the ball against these switches and mismatches, but Clippers haven’t been able to get it there, and Zu has expressed frustration.
On the other end, LA didn’t make any ground up in the non-Harden minutes, and Nets have built lead up to 52-43 with 6:29 left in half. – 11:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
So much for the Clippers making headway while James Harden sat. He’s back in the game and Brooklyn is now up 50-43. – 11:18 PM
So much for the Clippers making headway while James Harden sat. He’s back in the game and Brooklyn is now up 50-43. – 11:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Couldn’t have scripted a better first quarter for James Harden, who has 14 points and 5 assists and has the Nets out to a 38-33 lead over the Clippers after one. Easily his best start to a game this season. But can he do this all game, and who steps up if not? – 11:11 PM
Couldn’t have scripted a better first quarter for James Harden, who has 14 points and 5 assists and has the Nets out to a 38-33 lead over the Clippers after one. Easily his best start to a game this season. But can he do this all game, and who steps up if not? – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard FTs entering tonight: 21/22
“” in first quarter: 1/4
Once again, Clippers have been able to score early, but got absolutely rinsed on defense. Harden with 14/5 dimes, Claxton/Griffin combining for 15 more points
Nets up 38-33 while outrebounding Clippers, only 1 TO – 11:10 PM
Luke Kennard FTs entering tonight: 21/22
“” in first quarter: 1/4
Once again, Clippers have been able to score early, but got absolutely rinsed on defense. Harden with 14/5 dimes, Claxton/Griffin combining for 15 more points
Nets up 38-33 while outrebounding Clippers, only 1 TO – 11:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Clippers 38-33. James Harden has 14 points. He plays like this the rest of the year, he’s worth the full max extension. Blake Griffin has given the Nets some great minutes off the bench. – 11:10 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Clippers 38-33. James Harden has 14 points. He plays like this the rest of the year, he’s worth the full max extension. Blake Griffin has given the Nets some great minutes off the bench. – 11:10 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nets 38, Clippers 33 | End 1 | James Harden is doing his thing: 14 points, 5 assists.
Bledsoe and Mook are leading the Clips with *8 apiece. In four minutes, Serge Ibaka has four points, a rebound, an assist and two block – 11:10 PM
Nets 38, Clippers 33 | End 1 | James Harden is doing his thing: 14 points, 5 assists.
Bledsoe and Mook are leading the Clips with *8 apiece. In four minutes, Serge Ibaka has four points, a rebound, an assist and two block – 11:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Nets 38, Clippers 33
James Harden has been a problem for which LA has no answer, with 14 points while finding open shooters when the Clippers send a double. Morris and Bledsoe each with 8 to lead LAC, which is shooting 54%. – 11:09 PM
End of 1: Nets 38, Clippers 33
James Harden has been a problem for which LA has no answer, with 14 points while finding open shooters when the Clippers send a double. Morris and Bledsoe each with 8 to lead LAC, which is shooting 54%. – 11:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 38, Clippers 33
James Harden (14 PTS, 5 ASTS), Nic Claxton (8 PTS) & the Nets aren’t applying enough pressure defensively. The Clippers only turned the ball over one time. Brooklyn is also outscoring Los Angeles 22-8 in the paint. – 11:09 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 38, Clippers 33
James Harden (14 PTS, 5 ASTS), Nic Claxton (8 PTS) & the Nets aren’t applying enough pressure defensively. The Clippers only turned the ball over one time. Brooklyn is also outscoring Los Angeles 22-8 in the paint. – 11:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Everything James Harden has touched in the first quarter against the Clippers has been gold. – 11:06 PM
Everything James Harden has touched in the first quarter against the Clippers has been gold. – 11:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden has accounted for 22 of the Nets’ 34 first-quarter points. He has 14 points in 10 minutes and has made each of his first 3 threes. #Nets – 11:05 PM
James Harden has accounted for 22 of the Nets’ 34 first-quarter points. He has 14 points in 10 minutes and has made each of his first 3 threes. #Nets – 11:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden has shown the kind of burst, quickness and explosion on a couple of drives tonight that wasn’t there earlier this season. Looks like the time off in protocols might’ve helped. He looks fresh. – 11:01 PM
James Harden has shown the kind of burst, quickness and explosion on a couple of drives tonight that wasn’t there earlier this season. Looks like the time off in protocols might’ve helped. He looks fresh. – 11:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
A quick 9-0 run – capped by back-to-back James Harden passes to Blake Griffin – has the #Nets up 25-23. #Clippers – 10:59 PM
A quick 9-0 run – capped by back-to-back James Harden passes to Blake Griffin – has the #Nets up 25-23. #Clippers – 10:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Remember when there was worry about James Harden’s speed to the basket? He just zipped to the cup. His acceleration has looked good in his hometown. – 10:58 PM
Remember when there was worry about James Harden’s speed to the basket? He just zipped to the cup. His acceleration has looked good in his hometown. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. is in foul trouble, but not before lacing Nets for 8 points and a couple of 3s. It was a struggle for Batum yesterday, so the offensive production already exceeded.
Clippers have started Mann on Harden and fired when they can. Nic Claxton is eating though. – 10:51 PM
Marcus Morris Sr. is in foul trouble, but not before lacing Nets for 8 points and a couple of 3s. It was a struggle for Batum yesterday, so the offensive production already exceeded.
Clippers have started Mann on Harden and fired when they can. Nic Claxton is eating though. – 10:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Steve Nash says Kevin Durant could return this week, but Kyrie Irving is a bit further off
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 10:30 PM
Nets’ Steve Nash says Kevin Durant could return this week, but Kyrie Irving is a bit further off
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 10:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn will start Harden, Mills, Brown, Bembry and Claxton tonight vs. the #Clippers. It was the same lineup the #Nets used for the Christmas Day road victory over the #Lakers. – 10:24 PM
Brooklyn will start Harden, Mills, Brown, Bembry and Claxton tonight vs. the #Clippers. It was the same lineup the #Nets used for the Christmas Day road victory over the #Lakers. – 10:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers-Nets — minus 15
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
BKN
Bruce Brown
DeAndre’ Bembry
Nic Claxton
Patty Mills
James Harden – 10:02 PM
Clippers-Nets — minus 15
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Eric Bledsoe
BKN
Bruce Brown
DeAndre’ Bembry
Nic Claxton
Patty Mills
James Harden – 10:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters: James Harden, Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry, Nic Claxton – 10:00 PM
Nets starters: James Harden, Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry, Nic Claxton – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Clippers: Harden, Mills, Brown, Bembry and Claxton. Same starting five from Saturday. – 10:00 PM
Nets starters vs. the Clippers: Harden, Mills, Brown, Bembry and Claxton. Same starting five from Saturday. – 10:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Clippers:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
📈Nic Claxton – 10:00 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Clippers:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Bruce Brown
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
📈Nic Claxton – 10:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving remain in COVID-19 protocols. When are they expected to play? nj.com/nets/2021/12/b… – 6:31 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving remain in COVID-19 protocols. When are they expected to play? nj.com/nets/2021/12/b… – 6:31 PM
James Harden @JHarden13
Artesia Legend! s/o everyone who made this possible. Forever grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tPF6FMSb03 – 6:25 PM
Artesia Legend! s/o everyone who made this possible. Forever grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tPF6FMSb03 – 6:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 6:00 PM
Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 6:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Given how deep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in their quarantine stays I’m not sure the new CDC guidelines greatly alter their timelines back. To me the Nets’ rookies who went into protocols last could return earlier if anyone. – 5:03 PM
Given how deep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are in their quarantine stays I’m not sure the new CDC guidelines greatly alter their timelines back. To me the Nets’ rookies who went into protocols last could return earlier if anyone. – 5:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain in health and safety protocols but he expects there’s a good chance that Durant will be out of protocols when the team is back in Brooklyn this week. – 1:56 PM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain in health and safety protocols but he expects there’s a good chance that Durant will be out of protocols when the team is back in Brooklyn this week. – 1:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he’s hopeful Kevin Durant will be out of protocol by the time the #Nets return home. – 1:56 PM
Steve Nash said he’s hopeful Kevin Durant will be out of protocol by the time the #Nets return home. – 1:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash adds there’s a good chance Kevin Durant is out of protocols when the team is back, is less sure on Kyrie Irving. – 1:55 PM
Nash adds there’s a good chance Kevin Durant is out of protocols when the team is back, is less sure on Kyrie Irving. – 1:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said there’s no changes to the Nets’ health and safety protocol list. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in. He expects LaMarcus Aldridge to rejoin the team when they’re back east. – 1:55 PM
Steve Nash said there’s no changes to the Nets’ health and safety protocol list. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in. He expects LaMarcus Aldridge to rejoin the team when they’re back east. – 1:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on passing James Harden on the all-time scoring Thunder list: “I didn’t know that. I don’t really focus on those things. But it’s cool, for sure.”
Well it’s statistically proven now: SGA > James Harden. – 10:16 PM
SGA on passing James Harden on the all-time scoring Thunder list: “I didn’t know that. I don’t really focus on those things. But it’s cool, for sure.”
Well it’s statistically proven now: SGA > James Harden. – 10:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on passing James Harden on the Thunder all time scoring list “I didn’t even know that. It’s cool I guess, I don’t really focus on those kind of things.” – 10:15 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on passing James Harden on the Thunder all time scoring list “I didn’t even know that. It’s cool I guess, I don’t really focus on those kind of things.” – 10:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is among Nets who have been ruled out for Nets-Clippers: pic.twitter.com/2mfosfRhQc – 6:51 PM
Kevin Durant is among Nets who have been ruled out for Nets-Clippers: pic.twitter.com/2mfosfRhQc – 6:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
No Kevin Durant for the Nets tomorrow against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Vd9HaNZvlz – 6:51 PM
No Kevin Durant for the Nets tomorrow against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Vd9HaNZvlz – 6:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets still have seven players out in the H&S protocols for tomorrow at the Clippers:
L. Aldridge
D. Duke Jr.
K. Durant
K. Edwards
K. Irving
D. Sharpe
C. Thomas
J. Harris remains out as well, due to ankle surgery. – 6:49 PM
Nets still have seven players out in the H&S protocols for tomorrow at the Clippers:
L. Aldridge
D. Duke Jr.
K. Durant
K. Edwards
K. Irving
D. Sharpe
C. Thomas
J. Harris remains out as well, due to ankle surgery. – 6:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are still among the players out for tomorrows game vs the Clippers due to health and safety protocols – 6:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are still among the players out for tomorrows game vs the Clippers due to health and safety protocols – 6:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It was the 31st 35-point triple-double of Harden’s career.
The only players in NBA history with more such triple-doubles are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/4BVpn0v1DZ – 3:04 PM
James Harden last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It was the 31st 35-point triple-double of Harden’s career.
The only players in NBA history with more such triple-doubles are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/4BVpn0v1DZ – 3:04 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Coming off an MVP season, I think he’s even playing at a higher level, which is really incredible when you think about it.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 15, 2021
More than five years after winning his second Most Valuable Player award, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry could be on his way to claiming a third. Curry, who is second in the NBA in scoring and first in both 3-pointers made and attempted, got 94 of the 100 first-place votes cast in the 2021-22 debut of ESPN’s MVP straw poll, which was conducted from Dec. 3 through Dec. 6. -via ESPN / December 11, 2021
Curry (978 points) was followed by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (610 points, two first-place votes) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (471 points, three first-place votes). Last year’s MVP, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (256 points), got the other first-place vote and came in fourth overall. -via ESPN / December 11, 2021