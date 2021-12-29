Jazz vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (24-9) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-20) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 29, 2021
Utah Jazz 23, Portland Trail Blazers 17 (Q1 03:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The blazers go on a 9-2 run that coincides with the second unit coming onto the floor. Biggest thing is Lillard forcing the issue. Has gotten into creaks of the Utah defense and is making shots and plays. The Jazz call time – 10:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside looks shaken up after that play — may have been hit in the head? Regardless, he’s walking to the huddle now during the timeout. – 10:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Very nice unselfish extra pass from Simons to Powell for the three. Blazers now down just 23-17. Timeout Utah. – 10:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight for the first of two straight against the Kings are the same as Monday in Portland:
Jalen Brunson, Frank Ntilikina, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell – 10:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Once again, lack of size proving to be an issue for the shorthanded Blazers. And as I type that, Reggie Perry checks in for the first time since being signed… yesterday. – 10:28 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
things we love to see: bojan three-pointers
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hwluR3wTa7 – 10:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Blazers are pretty blatantly going right at Whiteside. It’s worked like 2 out of 3 times and the third one it looked like Whiteside got away with a foul. We’ll see if they keep doing it after the timeout. – 10:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Whiteside is feasting inside. He just blocked a Lillard drive after dunking on a follow. The block led to a Clarkson three at the other end. Timeout, Portland. Utah leads 21-8. – 10:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:12 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the blazers 21-8 – 10:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Utah went up 16-3 before Powell just hit a three for the Blazers. – 10:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Boos for Hassan Whiteside when he checks in for the Jazz. That’s a very short list. Basically just Raymond Felton and LaMarcus Aldridge for like two years after he left. – 10:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Big Man Dunks™ getting things going early
#NBAAllStar | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/9i48tJtrfo – 10:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 11-2 early.
I love going to Moda Center — one of my favorite trips every year. It’s a great fanbase, I like the arena, fun team.
But this atmosphere is near dead. There’s no energy from the fans, some iffy effort so far from the on-court product too. It’s a bummer. – 10:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah with an 11-2 run to start this game…..7:59 remaining in the first half….timeout blazers – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most shot attempts without an assist since the three-point era (1980):
36 — Jaylen Brown tonight
36 — Antoine Walker
36 — Mike Mitchell (2x) pic.twitter.com/Evl7MBLwIh – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz getting Rudy Gobert involved early. If Portland switches a small onto him, he’s going straight to the rim and the ball has been coming – 10:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy already making his presence felt against this small Blazers lineup – 10:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
My intro video rankings so far this season:
1. Minnesota
2. Portland
3. Chicago – 10:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz will throw a bunch of looks at Damian Lillard tonight. He will have seen them all. At some point tonight he will cross over 13,000 picks he has played off over the last 5 years – 10:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/9TxBBFT8yX – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The worst +/- on the Knicks this season:
-137 — Julius Randle
-109 — Kemba Walker
-95 — RJ Barrett
-95 — Evan Fournier
-52 — Mitchell Robinson
All starters. pic.twitter.com/HPn7KJ242a – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/AW7Y2NBJ2h – 9:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics trail 69-63 heading to the 4th…where they have struggled…
NBA 4th QUARTER NET RATING
30. Denver -13.2
29. BOSTON -8.9
28. Atlanta -8.3
27. Cleveland -7.9
26. Portland -7.4 – 9:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell and Alex Len are both available tonight. Sounds like Mitchell will play. Len is still working on his conditioning. – 8:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall is OUT for the Jazz tonight vs. Portland for personal (non-COVID) reasons. – 8:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Paschall is out tonight against the Blazers for personal reasons (non-COVID related) – 8:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A final ticketing update from the Utah athletic department as final figures were provided to The Salt Lake Tribune.
A good-natured, fan-centric ticketing story is coming from me tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/YYzLb7U7A5 – 8:05 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Jazz starters Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanović, and Mike Conley have accounted for 158 of 165 Utah starts this season and they have been on the court together more than any other lineup in the league. pic.twitter.com/LvU97swszu – 8:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell just defended a shot inside and didn’t go back on offense – looked like maybe poked in the eye? – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mitchell Robinson with the first of what will probably be many lobs tonight – 7:13 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
FWIW, one Rose Bowl official, who will work his seventh Rose Bowl on Saturday, told me the only time he can remember the place NOT being 50/50 in terms of fans was in 2016 when Iowa fans drastically outnumbered Stanford fans.
All indications are this will be a pro-Utah crowd. – 7:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster!
🎨 by @shespeakseasyy pic.twitter.com/ebsd2tGp3E – 7:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks tip off their 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago. Atlanta will travel to CHI (12/29), CLE (12/31), POR (1/3), SAC (1/5), LAL (1/7) and LAC (1/9), spanning 13 days and 5,723 miles over its season-long trip.
Game Notes vs. Chicago: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
It’s game day, friends!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Hz1NYkn9Rt – 5:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Celebrate the end of 2021 with the Jazz🥳
🎟 https://t.co/WJK1OUpv7U pic.twitter.com/h03ZKZSYzv – 5:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The weather is gross, I can’t imagine anyone was happy about it, but Utah did practice this afternoon at Harbor College in Long Beach.
Three days until a football game gets played. pic.twitter.com/VaeLAalHmU – 5:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With 30% of the league sidelined, this is a golden opportunity for fringe NBA players who just needed a shot.
This month has been frustrating, but perhaps the next Fred VanVleet, Jeremy Lin or Robert Covington just got his big break: basketballnews.com/stories/fringe… – 5:04 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Football score:
Utah State 49, Air Force 45
Basketball score:
Air Force 49, Utah State 47 – 4:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @HalfCourtHoops on teams trying to get over the hump: the Celtics’ struggles, how the Jazz offense has evolved, and whether there’s any solving Blazers’ defense, plus thoughts on the Clippers, coaching lessons, and more. – 4:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. Rookie center Neemias Queta is still out. – 4:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan may not be on the court tonight but he can be your wallpaper…
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/cGnIPYsifM – 4:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
ACC changes:
Duke at Notre Dame, PPD
Virginia at Syracuse – change to 6 p.m. on ACC Network
North Carolina at BC – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at Noon or 1 p.m. (originally scheduled for Jan. 1 at Noon)
Louisville at Ga Tech – moved to Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU – 4:10 PM
